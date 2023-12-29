« previous next »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 11:35:07 pm »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm »
hahaha what a loser. That's how I would talk during a game when I was 14.

doesn't he eat shit or something?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm »
Ironically hed love a piece of shit.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
They're lucky to be 9th. Littered with extremely limited footballers who have more interest in fouling (somehow unpunished) and diving than they do playing football. I'd fucking hate it if I was a Newcastle fan. If the officials ever start reffing them properly (lol), they'll sink down that table like a stone and be finishing every match with 9 or 10 men.

Bit of a catch 22 for them - they should be looking to buy better footballers, but so much of their "success" in the past 18 months has been predicated on being massive, massive thugs, and most genuinely talented players don't usually excel at that side of the game. It's a very niche market they'll need to be shopping from.

I actually think Howe must be a decent manager, because that squad should have been nowhere near CL football last season. Burn, Joelinton, Longstaff, Schar, Almiron.. absolute cloggers the lot of them. And Anthony Gordon, possibly the single most overrated forward in the league because he's good at conning the ref. Hopefully Howe does get the sack and they bring in a manager who actually wants to play football - 90% of that squad will be found out pretty sharpish.
Joelinton is up there with the worst Brazilian footballers I've ever seen. After Antony,  that is.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 11:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on December 29, 2023, 07:31:59 pm
Why is it the media constantly blather on about Newcastle's injuries whilst other teams suffer similar or worse levels of player absence which don't even garner a mention, and certainly not as an excuse for poor form? I find it utterly bizarre and quite annoying.

It's genuinely baffling. Most of their list of injured players are guys who wouldn't be near starting or even sub appearances (Manquillo, Targett, Richie,Murphy, Anderson). A couple might be good impact subs, like Barnes and Willock. The only ones who'd be starting are Pope and Tonali. And Tonali isn't bad luck - it's him being a dickhead and the club not doing their research and due diligence before buying.

The truth is, their team tonight was probably eight of their best eleven. More than what a lot of clubs can put out.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 11:42:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
Joelinton is up there with the worst Brazilian footballers I've ever seen. After Antony,  that is.

Worst Brazilian's since Stevie Wonder decided to give his missus a trim
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
That True Geordie what a c*nt 😂

https://x.com/StokeyyG2/status/1741954352296644820?t=k_w5GqnsYRogqjCvvOA7uw&s=08

Used to think he seemed OK, but has made a tit of himself recently and that rant is just bizarre and unhinged. What the fuck has Klopp done exactly to make him "a piece of shit as a human"? - complained about the ref making some truly bizarre calls?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 11:43:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
Guaranteed. He was always their Mark Hughes appointment. Last season was an absolute perfect storm for them with the likes of Wilson and Almiron playing above their level and pretty much everything going their way from injuries to the fact Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham were all underwhelming. They are now reverting back to their level and are probably regretting not bringing in more signings in the summer.

Tonali - £55 million
Barnes - £39 million
Livramento - £32 million
Hall - £28 million (obligation to buy)

They have actually spent a respectable amount of money in the summer ...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm »
True Geordie  has cuck fantasies about large black dildos
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Is that guy still going thought people would of switched off after he said some racist shite a bit back proper dickhead him
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 01:00:13 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
That True Geordie what a c*nt 😂

https://x.com/StokeyyG2/status/1741954352296644820?t=k_w5GqnsYRogqjCvvOA7uw&s=08

That was unhinged and it was Klopp actually shouting at Gomez and he thought it was the ref 😂

Flys off the handle at fuck all. Blokes a nutcase and clearly on steroids

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 01:02:02 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
That True Geordie what a c*nt 😂

https://x.com/StokeyyG2/status/1741954352296644820?t=k_w5GqnsYRogqjCvvOA7uw&s=08
A tawdry Geordie meathead exhibiting his roid rage.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 01:05:50 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Used to think he seemed OK, but has made a tit of himself recently and that rant is just bizarre and unhinged. What the fuck has Klopp done exactly to make him "a piece of shit as a human"? - complained about the ref making some truly bizarre calls?
Imagine having the sheer gall to say that when the club he supports is owned by a murderer and managed by a murderers apologist.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 01:06:11 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
True Geordie



Why is that shite being posted here? Who gives a fuck what that steroid riddled wanker has to say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 01:15:36 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:06:11 am
Why is that shite being posted here? Who gives a fuck what that steroid riddled wanker has to say?

Klopp would absolutely plant him the cockwomble.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 01:40:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:06:11 am
Why is that shite being posted here? Who gives a fuck what that steroid riddled wanker has to say?

It's the Newcastle page to be fair

Shows them up for what they are. I'm all for exposing this twat and his idiot mates

Poverty singing fucks
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 01:52:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:06:11 am
Why is that shite being posted here? Who gives a fuck what that steroid riddled wanker has to say?

I get more pissed off when people post twatter links  ;D

Fat rimboy is a c*nt, did a total 180 about oil money & then the cowardly c*nt deleted the original video.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 02:16:06 am »
Quote from: spinaltapped on Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm
Listening to Howe on NBC right now and he doesn't half fill the air with excuses, does he?

Thing is if Taylor had done his job properly, Joelinton would have been sent off at some point and Newcastle would have been down to men for a significant stretch
