Why is it the media constantly blather on about Newcastle's injuries whilst other teams suffer similar or worse levels of player absence which don't even garner a mention, and certainly not as an excuse for poor form? I find it utterly bizarre and quite annoying.



It's genuinely baffling. Most of their list of injured players are guys who wouldn't be near starting or even sub appearances (Manquillo, Targett, Richie,Murphy, Anderson). A couple might be good impact subs, like Barnes and Willock. The only ones who'd be starting are Pope and Tonali. And Tonali isn't bad luck - it's him being a dickhead and the club not doing their research and due diligence before buying.The truth is, their team tonight was probably eight of their best eleven. More than what a lot of clubs can put out.