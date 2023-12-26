The funny thing is, on paper, 7th is a generous place on the table for them. Ignoring the money spent and simply looking at the players and manager, if I were a Newcastle fan, I'd be quite happy with 7th. I would've been over the fucking moon to have gotten into the CL even if it was to get bumped out in the group stages. I mean, look at their history, particularly in the last decade. But instead of building slowly, both in team and expectations, now they're strutting around like they're an automatic top 3/trophy winner. Our resident NUFC fan (not you, Black and White Paul) has faded into the woodwork but will be back with his balls out if they win on New Year's, despite losing 4 of their last 5 PL matches and 6 of their last 7 in all competitions. A FIAT that thinks its a Ferrari.