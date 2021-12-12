« previous next »
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 02:44:30 pm »
Haha. Wankers
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Agent99

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm »
Nice knowing you Eddie

Offline JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm
Nice knowing you Eddie


The Geordies will definitely be calling for Eddies head. They had enough suffering under Ashley
Online Nitramdorf

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm
Nice knowing you Eddie



That king is a better person than Beheddie. Fact.
Offline Jamesy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm »
Oof!

Everton 2.0.
Online FiSh77

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Jamesy on Yesterday at 03:11:36 pm
Oof!

Everton 2.0.

Nah, I've seen Everton win the league, FA cup and the Cup Winners cup and I'm an arl arse, these scruffy c*nts haven't won fuck all since god was a lad
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:19:26 pm
Good thing they got rid of Chris Wood. He wasnt good enough for the up and coming new European toon.

Chris Wood would have been a good squad option when they had their injuries. Howe managed his squad poorly and ran his players into the ground.
Offline Rushing to the Boxing Day sales

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm »
Lost £10m on Chris wood in the space of 6 months and he scores a hat trick v you for that team

On your ground

Not the best day for toddler teeth Eddie
Online John C

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 03:45:12 pm »
When Newcastle came to Anfield last season they put on the biggest act of shit-housery that I've ever witnessed. Diving, cheating, time wasting, feigning injury and more.
So after that debacle today I expect the same next Monday.
Twat of a football club with gobshite supporters.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 03:50:14 pm »
Mourinho must be close to being announced.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 04:32:08 pm »
He needs to go back to the drawing board. Or perhaps the hanging, drawing and quartering board.



Offline Samie

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 04:48:24 pm »
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 04:50:09 pm »
^ That's actually not a mask.
Online Phineus

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 04:51:47 pm »
Us, city and villa next 3 prem games and a derby game in cup too.

Hes probably in trouble.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 02:19:26 pm
Good thing they got rid of Chris Wood. He wasnt good enough for the up and coming new European toon.

Ironically they signed him with Saudi money. One of their first buys after the takeover!
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 06:26:53 pm »
Howe is getting an embassy invite soon. Where are his arselickers in the media now after this embarrassment of a season for them.
Online 4pool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 09:00:23 pm »
Howe is safe until they play City.

That is the one the Saudis want to win v the Abu Dhabi's
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm »
Saudicastle Headcutting c*nts.   :wanker
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm »
The funny thing is, on paper, 7th is a generous place on the table for them. Ignoring the money spent and simply looking at the players and manager, if I were a Newcastle fan, I'd be quite happy with 7th. I would've been over the fucking moon to have gotten into the CL even if it was to get bumped out in the group stages. I mean, look at their history, particularly in the last decade. But instead of building slowly, both in team and expectations, now they're strutting around like they're an automatic top 3/trophy winner. Our resident NUFC fan (not you, Black and White Paul) has faded into the woodwork but will be back with his balls out if they win on New Year's, despite losing 4 of their last 5 PL matches and 6 of their last 7 in all competitions. A FIAT that thinks its a Ferrari.
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 12:01:56 am »
What a shame. Reaching the heady heights of top 4 & Champions League will seem like a distant memory soon.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
When the inevitable chants of 'you're getting hanged in the morning' start, I wonder how the Premier League will dish out punishments.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 12:36:56 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:10:19 am
When the inevitable chants of 'you're getting hanged in the morning' start, I wonder how the Premier League will dish out punishments.

More like this.

Offline stoa

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 02:24:53 am »
Have to say, I'm not really a fan of Wood not celebrating his hattrick, just because he played for Newcastle for a few days more than a year. I kind of get it, if it's against a club you have a huge history with (like playing there for years, coming through the youth system there or something like that). Don't really get it in Wood's case, when he has played for more than a dozen of clubs in his career and his picture could be next to journeyman in the dictionary.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 04:51:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:30:19 pm
Made Chris Wood look like Messi out there today.  :D

Wood got a lot of joy out of Newcastle's right hand side, they must have a really poor defender there, hopefully there will be plenty of articles in the press to explain it to us.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 04:56:33 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:24:53 am
Have to say, I'm not really a fan of Wood not celebrating his hattrick, just because he played for Newcastle for a few days more than a year. I kind of get it, if it's against a club you have a huge history with (like playing there for years, coming through the youth system there or something like that). Don't really get it in Wood's case, when he has played for more than a dozen of clubs in his career and his picture could be next to journeyman in the dictionary.

The whole no-celebration thing is so fake and overdone. I admired Shelvey for not suppressing his joy at scoring against us; why shouldn't he revel in his achievement? The Wood situation is ridiculous, a bloody hat trick against a team he was with for ten minutes like you say, and he's a player who seemed to be in decline and probably headed for the second tier, who probably won't hit these heights again.. let the man enjoy his moment!
Offline Son of Mary

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 10:00:14 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:24:53 am
Have to say, I'm not really a fan of Wood not celebrating his hattrick, just because he played for Newcastle for a few days more than a year. I kind of get it, if it's against a club you have a huge history with (like playing there for years, coming through the youth system there or something like that). Don't really get it in Wood's case, when he has played for more than a dozen of clubs in his career and his picture could be next to journeyman in the dictionary.
Maybe it was his way of avoiding an invite to the Saudi embassy? 🤔

You can't be too careful.
Offline Marv Murchin

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 10:16:17 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 12:10:19 am
When the inevitable chants of 'you're getting hanged in the morning' start, I wonder how the Premier League will dish out punishments.

Thought they chopped your block off? Hanging is too western, I think.

Either way - Decapitated in the morning, just doesn't flow, does it?
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 10:16:17 am
Thought they chopped your block off? Hanging is too western, I think.

Either way - Decapitated in the morning, just doesn't flow, does it?

Hung, drawn and quartered, youre getting hung drawn and quartered.hung drawn and quartered!.well?
Offline Marv Murchin

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 10:26:22 am
Hung, drawn and quartered, youre getting hung drawn and quartered.hung drawn and quartered!.well?

Kinky. Medieval and rocks my boat.

Rack in the moring, you're on the rack in the morning?
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Beheaded in the morning works 🤷
Offline Marv Murchin

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 10:45:31 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:44:34 am
Beheaded in the morning works 🤷

You're gonna get you're beheaded head kicked in?
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 10:54:19 am »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Today at 10:45:31 am
You're gonna get you're beheaded head kicked in?

Or invent a new chant about using his beheaded head as a football? 

Each team in the league could do their own verse on the theme of despotic owners, human rights, oil, sand etc.  I'm sure there's plenty of middle eastern stereotyping that could be used.
Offline Marv Murchin

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 10:58:35 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:54:19 am
Or invent a new chant about using his beheaded head as a football? 

Each team in the league could do their own verse on the theme of despotic owners, human rights, oil, sand etc.  I'm sure there's plenty of middle eastern stereotyping that could be used.
Types like Samsung, Bose and Sansui?
Offline RedSince86

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 11:56:42 am »
It was a brilliant hat trick though, but yeah i did find it strange him not celebrating.

There for half a season then the following summer they loaned him out.

I reckon Beheddie will park a Bus and try and frustrate us with lots of diving and time wasting to boot, on account of him being a bitter Evertonian.
Online FiSh77

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm »
We don't carry bottles
We don't carry lead
We only carry sulthans
To cut off your fuckin' head
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 05:01:57 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 04:56:15 pm
We don't carry bottles
We don't carry lead
We only carry sulthans
To cut off your fuckin' head

I like that!  It's catchy, relevant and to the point plus it tells anyone listening exactly how it is 👌
