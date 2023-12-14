« previous next »
Quote from: Paully on December 14, 2023, 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)
Reddit Soccer and Football has over 2 million followers combined. Let's just say there was lots of glee and back slapping from English and European supporters last night posting there.

Everyone sees you as the Enemy and rightly so, you're a detestable club and fanbase, comes with the territory when you're a Sycophant for bloodsoaked oil money.

 :wave
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: Paully on December 14, 2023, 12:59:16 pm
We were drawn against three European powerhouses

We have been decimated by injuries

We were totally robbed at PSG

I'm proud of the team

2 European giants and PSG. 

But both of those European giants are not powerhouses at the moment.   Milan too have been decimated by injuries recently, BVB have had plenty too, thats football - and thats how it works with combining domestic and European games - mayber Beheddie Howe will learn from this, his squad use was abysmal the last few weeks.

Not sure what you are proud of, guessing thats some attempt at bravado. They won 1 game in 6. Got beaten twice at home. Its one of the worst showings by a PL side in the CL group stage ever Im guessing.  Thats nothing to be proud of.
Quote from: Paully on December 14, 2023, 01:50:35 pm
We've got a bigger game on Tuesday - hopefully win that, get through the semis and beat you lot in the final

When did you last get a result against us?
Newcastle fans are hilarious, they've all got it in their mind that they're a massive club. Spurs are bigger than you! One season in the CL doesn't change that. Never liked these c*nts, even when Rafa was there I never wanted them to do well.
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 14, 2023, 01:49:43 pm
Dont forget a t shirt. Could be a bit nippy.

Probably nipply

Quote from: Paully on December 14, 2023, 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)
Do you think heads will roll at the Saudi sportswashing project now ,after such a poor showing this season?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 14, 2023, 01:57:17 pm

This is the thing, just concentrate on tuesday rather than winning trophies, we have won 56 pieces of silver since you last held anything above your heads.

Thats nuts
Milan saved us another cringe Prime documentary and for that I'll forever be grateful.
Quote from: Paully on December 14, 2023, 12:59:16 pm
We were drawn against three European powerhouses

We have been decimated by injuries

We were totally robbed at PSG

I'm proud of the team

Powerhouses? No more than big names currently in my opinion.

Group of mild peril, the Real/Napoli group would have been the group of death.
I hope Beheddie is left in charge there would be no point in the owners cutting off his hands to spite their face. They will never be a threat (in football terms not human )while Howe is in charge.
Quote from: Irishred1 on December 14, 2023, 02:36:50 pm
I hope Beheddie is left in charge there would be no point in the owners cutting off his hands to spite their face. They will never be a threat (in football terms not human )while Howe is in charge.


Yes, I like Newcastle doing well enough to keep what is essentially a mid table manager (at best) in a job, I'd hate anyone decent to get that job, albeit some clubs destroy 'decent' managers, even with money.
Quote from: I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything on December 14, 2023, 02:11:36 pm
Probably nipply



that pic is great

rafa/Kevin James slapping his forehead thinking what have I done

and then some prim and proper lady who looks like she has been airbrushed into the picture.

Quote from: HeartAndSoul on December 14, 2023, 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

F365 did a good takedown on the Daily Mail's clearly paid for tripe:

Quote
Twenty-four hours after Old Trafford dozed towards its latest nightmare, here was an occasion to liven the soul. It was not the outcome they wanted, but St James Park threatened for so long to be the real Theatre of Dreams.

They lost 2-1 at home and finished bottom of the group.

Here was a red-hot night beneath the lights. Eddie Howe called on supporters to make it a magical occasion. And right from the off it was clear that those in the stands had swapped their pint glasses for wands. This was a scarf-waving, throat-stripping assault on the senses.

They lost 2-1 at home and finished bottom of the group.

While the crowd at Old Trafford had wearily accepted their fate before a ball had been kicked, the Toon Army would be going down kicking and screaming even if events did conspire against them. But, for 59 minutes, everything went their way. Joelinton blasted a picture-book goal and the performance was perfect. Tired? This was all energy, from players and supporters.

They lost 2-1 at home and finished bottom of the group.

We do enjoy how each of these paragraphs praising Newcastles brave, heroic bottom-of-the-table efforts has to bury the reality somewhere in the middle. It was not the outcome they wanted, even if events did conspire against them.

Eddie Howes side have impressed in Europe this season, but they will ultimately finish bottom of their group and will not qualify for the Europa League

Whats that old saying about ignoring everything before the but?

Newcastle were undeniably less bad than Manchester United and in a far tougher group. The comparison between their full-blooded, careening exit and Uniteds meek and lifeless one against Bayern Munich 24 hours earlier is both obvious and valid. But its also a very low bar; lets not pretend this European campaign is anything other than a disaster. No other English team with Newcastles resources would get this kind of press for finishing bottom of their Champions League group. But Newcastle? So brave, so magical. The Saudis really did know exactly what they were doing with this one, didnt they?
Quote from: Jshooters on December 14, 2023, 04:45:23 pm
F365 did a good takedown on the Daily Mail's clearly paid for tripe:


Quote from: G Richards on December 14, 2023, 01:39:57 pm
One of the things they have traded, in exchange for Saudi riches, is any good will from reasonable fans of other teams. I had a soft spot for Newcastle. Such an exciting side under Keegan. Good town, big club, passionate fans. Lots to like.
My feelings too. I'd always put the good people of the North East in the "salt-of-the-earth" category" and thankfully there are still plenty of them around; Black and White Paul would always be guranteed a welcome in these parts. But too many Newcastle fans have put their starvation for success ahead of their morals and are now prepared to defend the indefensible. Not content with being part of the Saudi sportswashing enterprise, they think they're a cut above the rest who are struggling to pay their bills and put a meal on the table. If last night's game had been played during the Keegan or Bobby Robson eras, I'd have been rooting for them big time but, since they sold their souls to the devil, the result made me chuckle.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 14, 2023, 04:52:22 pm
My feelings too. I'd always put the good people of the North East in the "salt-of-the-earth" category" and thankfully there are still plenty of them around; Black and White Paul would always be guranteed a welcome in these parts. But too many Newcastle fans have put their starvation for success ahead of their morals and are now prepared to defend the indefensible. Not content with being part of the Saudi sportswashing enterprise, they think they're a cut above the rest who are struggling to pay their bills and put a meal on the table. If last night's game had been played during the Keegan or Bobby Robson eras, I'd have been rooting for them big time but, since they sold their souls to the devil, the result made me chuckle.

To be fair the 'feed the scousers' stuff has been a part of their reportoire for as long as I can remember.

They've always been sound in the boozers before the game, mixing with our fans with no issues, then they get into the ground, pack mentality sets in and their a gang of absolute bellends.
Quote from: newterp on December 14, 2023, 04:41:54 pm
that pic is great

rafa/Kevin James slapping his forehead thinking what have I done

and then some prim and proper lady who looks like she has been airbrushed into the picture.



A young Alan Shearer is there too. Center-right just behind Paul Weller :)
I'll be dead by the time this excuse for a club manages to achieve 1 tenth of what I have seen Liverpool do (of course they will but football will be dead as well by then, thanks to the like of City and them and their ilk)
Quote from: stewil007 on December 14, 2023, 02:23:01 pm
Thats nuts

That's the truth, & I've been alive to witness every single one. Spoilt or what ?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 14, 2023, 05:00:29 pm
I'll be dead by the time this excuse for a club manages to achieve 1 tenth of what I have seen Liverpool do (of course they will but football will be dead as well by then, thanks to the like of City and them and their ilk)

I said when the Saudi's took over that Newcastle are not guaranteed success just because of their owners immense wealth. Problem they've got is that there are more & more clubs being bought by rich, unscrupulous owners. That means the top players & managers have a wider choice of potential new clubs, which in effect dilutes the opportunity for success. I mean lets face it, Eddie Howe is a decent bloke/manager, but can anyone see him lifting a big trophy anytime soon ? For as long as Klopp & Pep are plying their trade in The Prem, the chances for other clubs, regardless of how much money they've got, will be restricted. Then you've got this shitstorm regarding FFP. Man City wouldn't have won as much as they have had they complied fully with FFP. It remains to be seen what will happen to them in the future, but I very much doubt that other clubs won't have taken heed about the possible consequences facing them should they try going down 'cheat alley' the way that City have.
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 14, 2023, 05:00:02 pm
A young Alan Shearer is there too. Center-right just behind Paul Weller :)

Row below Dom Matteo?
Quote from: newterp on December 14, 2023, 04:41:54 pm
that pic is great

rafa/Kevin James slapping his forehead thinking what have I done

and then some prim and proper lady who looks like she has been airbrushed into the picture.



That's his Amanda Staveley tattoo
Quote from: tubby on December 14, 2023, 09:26:57 am
Disagree on that, I think they're actually really well coached.  They move the ball well, create nice triangles and they're physical with it.  They don't have much flair, that's true, but he's done better than expected with the players he's got. Like everyone says, he's also run them into the ground with his lack of experience managing in Europe and having to cope with a few injuries.

Expect to see them go big in January to beef up the squad and make a late push for a CL place, but they'll probably just squeeze into the Europa spots.

Europa would be perfect for them. Their level and can build from there with a run in it, even rhe final. They'll have learned from this early exit after starting so promisingly. They're two, three years away. And with good investment, they'll be going for the title. They're coming but it won't be with Howe. End of the season if he's lucky. They overachieved last season. Circumstances we all know, helped and Howe took advantage of that, well played. However, and injuries haven't helped it's fair to say...but he can't take them any further. He'd be better off at Everton
Quote from: I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything on December 14, 2023, 02:11:36 pm
Probably nipply


That picture's got the lot....Wanker Hats, black & white wigs, b&w face paint, b&w union jack flags and even the teletubbies....what a cool set of fans.
The guy behind in glasses is almost passing out from the stench from them armpits.
Barry Venison's dad back middle.
