I'll be dead by the time this excuse for a club manages to achieve 1 tenth of what I have seen Liverpool do (of course they will but football will be dead as well by then, thanks to the like of City and them and their ilk)



I said when the Saudi's took over that Newcastle are not guaranteed success just because of their owners immense wealth. Problem they've got is that there are more & more clubs being bought by rich, unscrupulous owners. That means the top players & managers have a wider choice of potential new clubs, which in effect dilutes the opportunity for success. I mean lets face it, Eddie Howe is a decent bloke/manager, but can anyone see him lifting a big trophy anytime soon ? For as long as Klopp & Pep are plying their trade in The Prem, the chances for other clubs, regardless of how much money they've got, will be restricted. Then you've got this shitstorm regarding FFP. Man City wouldn't have won as much as they have had they complied fully with FFP. It remains to be seen what will happen to them in the future, but I very much doubt that other clubs won't have taken heed about the possible consequences facing them should they try going down 'cheat alley' the way that City have.