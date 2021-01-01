« previous next »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1560 on: Today at 09:11:50 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:58:22 am
To be fair... Experiment with who exactly? Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo? Their squad is shite and nowhere near Europa League quality, never mind Champions League. It's already a miracle he's got such a tune out of Almiron, Joelinton and the likes. Group they landed in made experimentation near impossible.

Well if people are gonna ask why he only used 14 players out of 22, then it's down to Howe deciding the rest of his squad wasn't good enough. Will fill them with confidence.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1561 on: Today at 09:21:56 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:58:22 am
To be fair... Experiment with who exactly? Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo? Their squad is shite and nowhere near Europa League quality, never mind Champions League. It's already a miracle he's got such a tune out of Almiron, Joelinton and the likes. Group they landed in made experimentation near impossible.
It's a fair point.  Howe has got them where they are by playing every game like a cup final.  Almiron and Joelinton are the poster boys as both just run and run, constantly scrapping away.  There's almost no craft or guile to how they play as they don't really have players that can provide it (Isak being the exception but he was anonymous when he came on).

Klopp quickly realised that heavy metal football can't be sustained in England alongside European football.  We still have that insane pressing but it's interspersed with long periods of control.  Klopp also rotates his players a lot in the first 2/3 of the season to minimise the muscular injuries.

Newcastle will inevitably come again as they beef up their self sponsorship and sign better players.  I'm not convinced Howe will be there as they transition from plucky underdogs to possession dominators.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1562 on: Today at 09:26:57 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:21:56 am
It's a fair point.  Howe has got them where they are by playing every game like a cup final.  Almiron and Joelinton are the poster boys as both just run and run, constantly scrapping away.  There's almost no craft or guile to how they play as they don't really have players that can provide it (Isak being the exception but he was anonymous when he came on).

Disagree on that, I think they're actually really well coached.  They move the ball well, create nice triangles and they're physical with it.  They don't have much flair, that's true, but he's done better than expected with the players he's got. Like everyone says, he's also run them into the ground with his lack of experience managing in Europe and having to cope with a few injuries.

Expect to see them go big in January to beef up the squad and make a late push for a CL place, but they'll probably just squeeze into the Europa spots.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1563 on: Today at 09:35:24 am
I know their fans will never understand it and think they have that entitlement but Newcastle need those years in the Europa league to actually develop as a club.

We dont win the European cup in 05 without those years under Houllier in the UEFA cup.

Their expectations (even for a team that has had entitlement issues for decades) are way off what they should be expecting.

You need to earn your way to that top table and they haven't even started.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1564 on: Today at 10:01:18 am
According to The Athletic, Newcastle played like 'human thunder' last night. Looked more like a light drizzle to me.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1565 on: Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1566 on: Today at 10:57:25 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:01:18 am
According to The Athletic, Newcastle played like 'human thunder' last night. Looked more like a light drizzle to me.

Shower of piss more likely.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:00:30 am
Missed the first half and start of the second so have just watched the highlights and that is an absolutely phenomenal little pass from Giroud for the first Milan goal.  Great awareness and put it on a plate for Pulisic, lovely one touch pass.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:04:10 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

Because the media are paid by Saudi Arabia to do it ...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:44:05 am
Personally think it would have been better for them to finish 3rd and get dragged into more draining fixtures in Europe. Their squad clearly can't cope with it but with them out of Europe, and especially if they get an early cup exit, then I think they can finish the league season strongly (unfortunately).
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:50:27 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

Yep, this is pretty much it.  It's not even discreet either. It's laughable.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1571 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm
Funny how it changes I used to like newcastle under keegan. They were fun to watch. Had great games against us. Now I hate them horrible negative football and starting to think they are better than they actually are.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1572 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm


Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1573 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:04:10 am
Because the media are paid by Saudi Arabia to do it ...

This.

It's nauseating watching bought and paid for pundits talk as if getting an oil rich country buy a club and immediately have them in the top 4 is normal and an amazing achievement. They've all sold their souls and I hope karma comes for them.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1574 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:35:24 am
I know their fans will never understand it and think they have that entitlement but Newcastle need those years in the Europa league to actually develop as a club.

We dont win the European cup in 05 without those years under Houllier in the UEFA cup.

Their expectations (even for a team that has had entitlement issues for decades) are way off what they should be expecting.

You need to earn your way to that top table and they haven't even started.

Seems like loads of times this happens (like United and Newcastle this week) fans will say they'd rather go out of Europe entirely than playing Europa football. I half understand it but that's mainly because I don't think the 3rd place team should drop down for failing. Besides that though, it's crazy. All the years we've had with Klopp in the Champions League have been great and we'll return next season but I was excited about being in the Europa League all summer and am still holding out hope we'll win it. If Liverpool aren't above it who else could be, certainly not a Newcastle.

If there's only 4 league spots this year for next year's UCL then MUFC/NUFC won't be playing in it. Remarkable how both think they're above the Europa League. I'm still hoping Man Utd are the first big team in the Conference League, they'd be embarrassed. I love European football but I'll be honest I never want to see us play in it.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1575 on: Today at 12:44:45 pm
Utd, I can kind of understand dismissing the Europa League.

But Newcastle?   Not won a major pot for close to 70 years!! 
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1576 on: Today at 12:46:25 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

I loved a line from the BBC saying that is the first time Newcastle had lost two games in a row in the Champions league.

Hmmm. I wonder why that is?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1577 on: Today at 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1578 on: Today at 12:53:53 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!
If you don't think european audiences aren't laughing at yet another big-monied premier league team failing to even qualify from the group stages of the biggest european competition (and failing to make Europa to boot), then you're clearly pretty out of touch with european football! which would be understandable, to be fair.

at a baseline, no league's teams are better resourced money wise than PL sides, because of broadcasting deals and prize money (even before getting into the financial cheating of so many english sides) - so there's always great amusement when the likes of italy and germany and danish (lol) league teams better their much advantaged english group rivals.

that's without getting into the whole theocracy sportswashing thing, where at least the likes of spain and germany will be enjoying the schadenfreude of a second english failure in two days that little bit more
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1579 on: Today at 12:56:30 pm
Comment on the BBC from a fan:

"Peter: Two years ago Id have laughed in your face if you told me wed be competitive in the Champions League. Perspective is key. Well done lads."

Competitive?  ;D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1580 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:53:53 pm
If you don't think european audiences aren't laughing at yet another big-monied premier league team failing to even qualify from the group stages of the biggest european competition (and failing to make Europa to boot), then you're clearly pretty out of touch with european football! which would be understandable, to be fair.

at a baseline, no league's teams are better resourced money wise than PL sides, because of broadcasting deals and prize money (even before getting into the financial cheating of so many english sides) - so there's always great amusement when the likes of italy and germany and danish (lol) league teams better their much advantaged english group rivals.

that's without getting into the whole theocracy sportswashing thing, where at least the likes of spain and germany will be enjoying the schadenfreude of a second english failure in two days that little bit more

We were drawn against three European powerhouses

We have been decimated by injuries

We were totally robbed at PSG

I'm proud of the team



Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1581 on: Today at 01:05:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:44:45 pm
Utd, I can kind of understand dismissing the Europa League.

But Newcastle?   Not won a major pot for close to 70 years!!

They're not interested in serving an apprenticeship in the Europa/Conference. They thought loads of money would give them a short-cut to CL success.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1582 on: Today at 01:12:34 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)

To be fair on the question of support: it is unwinnable situation for you. If you are quiet - that is bad support. If your fans get behind your team - they are bad for supporting such a vile thing and becoming the witting and willing instruments of one of the most evil individuals on the planet.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1583 on: Today at 01:16:14 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:35:24 am
We dont win the European cup in 05 without those years under Houllier in the UEFA cup.
That European experience in the UEFA Cup and the CL prior to 2005 was vital. The Bluenoses failed to understand that too. Many of them genuinely thought they stood a chance for winning the 05/06 competition because "if Liverpool can do it then so can we". They duly learned their lesson  ;D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1584 on: Today at 01:20:01 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:59:16 pm
We were drawn against three European powerhouses

We have been decimated by injuries

We were totally robbed at PSG

I'm proud of the team

We stood up to a global superpower

Despite economic uncertainty & perfidy from the US/Soviet joint committee

I'm proud of North Korea
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #1
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 01:12:34 pm
becoming the witting and willing instruments of one of the most evil individuals on the planet.
...with a dollop of poverty chanting on top. I'm sure we're all looking forward to the visit of the Geordie boys  ::)
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 01:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:44:45 pm
Utd, I can kind of understand dismissing the Europa League.

But Newcastle?   Not won a major pot for close to 70 years!! 

The arrogant pricks are forgetting one thing, its likely their only path into the CL next year, 5th will miss out and they aren't finishing top 4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 01:30:18 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:44:05 am
Personally think it would have been better for them to finish 3rd and get dragged into more draining fixtures in Europe. Their squad clearly can't cope with it but with them out of Europe, and especially if they get an early cup exit, then I think they can finish the league season strongly (unfortunately).


I did think that but I don't want them or United infecting the Europa whilst we are in it, even worse they could january buy/loan and do well and who wants that.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1588 on: Today at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:27:39 pm
The arrogant pricks are forgetting one thing, its likely their only path into the CL next year, 5th will miss out and they aren't finishing top 4


Now they (and United) have help feck up the 5th place spot they will have to catch Villa who have 9 points on them, are better and have Newcastle at home in January. Europa Conference next year hopefully.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 01:27:39 pm
The arrogant pricks are forgetting one thing, its likely their only path into the CL next year, 5th will miss out and they aren't finishing top 4

Which 'arrogant pricks' didn't want Europa League football?

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 01:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 12:56:30 pm
Comment on the BBC from a fan:

"Peter: Two years ago Id have laughed in your face if you told me wed be competitive in the Champions League. Perspective is key. Well done lads."

Competitive?  ;D


Let's not forget, they won one game, against the other overblown Oil team which never wins anything in Europe (but still managed to get the last laugh)


They may see the champions league again in nearly 2 years, enjoy the break.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1591 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Which 'arrogant pricks' didn't want Europa League football?




https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354290.0;topicseen


A trophy we've won 3 times even though we usually play at the top table. We have more right to be disappointed (as would Bayern, Real, Barca etc) but we deal with it.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1592 on: Today at 01:39:57 pm »
Newcastle were not ready for the level, as finishing bottom showed.

One of the things they have traded, in exchange for Saudi riches, is any good will from reasonable fans of other teams. I had a soft spot for Newcastle. Such an exciting side under Keegan. Good town, big club, passionate fans. Lots to like.

But now, given their owners, I am glad when they have a setback, like getting ejected from the CL at the first early hurdle.

Their money and power will mean they will inevitably come again, but hopefully they wont qualify through the league this season. Its too early to tell, but the top three will probably be Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. As a red Id love to win it again this season, but that feels ahead of schedule. After the expected top three I have much more of a soft spot for Aston Villa these days, or even an exciting Spurs side under Postecoglu. I would much rather they finished ahead of Newcastle, but in years gone by I wouldnt have said that.

Its the owners, innit.   
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1593 on: Today at 01:40:48 pm »
Newcastle's biggest game this season now will be against Sunderland, that's still where they are in terms of status, despite the blood money
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1594 on: Today at 01:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)

awwwww diddums, had a right little Twitter-esque strop there sportswasher!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:48:40 pm
Great reading these last few pages - 'laughing stock of Europe' is my favourite!

As for our support being shite, you'll see on New Year's night (if many of you actually go that is)

Dont forget a t shirt. Could be a bit nippy.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 01:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:48 pm
Newcastle's biggest game this season now will be against Sunderland, that's still where they are in terms of status, despite the blood money

We've got a bigger game on Tuesday - hopefully win that, get through the semis and beat you lot in the final
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1597 on: Today at 01:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:35:13 pm
Which 'arrogant pricks' didn't want Europa League football?



I think Rob was on about Man Utd to be fair mate.  He highlighted the UTD part of my post anyway
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1598 on: Today at 01:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:50:35 pm
We've got a bigger game on Tuesday - hopefully win that, get through the semis and beat you lot in the final

Do you play Chelsea? Wheres it at?

Everton have found a bit of form since the draw was made. I had previously thought the winner of your game should play the winner of us/West Ham in the final. Form has fluctuated all round a bit since then.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1599 on: Today at 01:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:50:35 pm
We've got a bigger game on Tuesday - hopefully win that, get through the semis and beat you lot in the final


This is the thing, just concentrate on tuesday rather than winning trophies, we have won 56 pieces of silver since you last held anything above your heads.
