I know their fans will never understand it and think they have that entitlement but Newcastle need those years in the Europa league to actually develop as a club.



We dont win the European cup in 05 without those years under Houllier in the UEFA cup.



Their expectations (even for a team that has had entitlement issues for decades) are way off what they should be expecting.



You need to earn your way to that top table and they haven't even started.



Seems like loads of times this happens (like United and Newcastle this week) fans will say they'd rather go out of Europe entirely than playing Europa football. I half understand it but that's mainly because I don't think the 3rd place team should drop down for failing. Besides that though, it's crazy. All the years we've had with Klopp in the Champions League have been great and we'll return next season but I was excited about being in the Europa League all summer and am still holding out hope we'll win it. If Liverpool aren't above it who else could be, certainly not a Newcastle.If there's only 4 league spots this year for next year's UCL then MUFC/NUFC won't be playing in it. Remarkable how both think they're above the Europa League. I'm still hoping Man Utd are the first big team in the Conference League, they'd be embarrassed. I love European football but I'll be honest I never want to see us play in it.