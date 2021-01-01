Newcastle were not ready for the level, as finishing bottom showed.
One of the things they have traded, in exchange for Saudi riches, is any good will from reasonable fans of other teams. I had a soft spot for Newcastle. Such an exciting side under Keegan. Good town, big club, passionate fans. Lots to like.
But now, given their owners, I am glad when they have a setback, like getting ejected from the CL at the first early hurdle.
Their money and power will mean they will inevitably come again, but hopefully they wont qualify through the league this season. Its too early to tell, but the top three will probably be Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool. As a red Id love to win it again this season, but that feels ahead of schedule. After the expected top three I have much more of a soft spot for Aston Villa these days, or even an exciting Spurs side under Postecoglu. I would much rather they finished ahead of Newcastle, but in years gone by I wouldnt have said that.
Its the owners, innit.