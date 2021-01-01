To be fair... Experiment with who exactly? Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo? Their squad is shite and nowhere near Europa League quality, never mind Champions League. It's already a miracle he's got such a tune out of Almiron, Joelinton and the likes. Group they landed in made experimentation near impossible.



It's a fair point. Howe has got them where they are by playing every game like a cup final. Almiron and Joelinton are the poster boys as both just run and run, constantly scrapping away. There's almost no craft or guile to how they play as they don't really have players that can provide it (Isak being the exception but he was anonymous when he came on).Klopp quickly realised that heavy metal football can't be sustained in England alongside European football. We still have that insane pressing but it's interspersed with long periods of control. Klopp also rotates his players a lot in the first 2/3 of the season to minimise the muscular injuries.Newcastle will inevitably come again as they beef up their self sponsorship and sign better players. I'm not convinced Howe will be there as they transition from plucky underdogs to possession dominators.