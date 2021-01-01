« previous next »
Online Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 09:11:50 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:58:22 am
To be fair... Experiment with who exactly? Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo? Their squad is shite and nowhere near Europa League quality, never mind Champions League. It's already a miracle he's got such a tune out of Almiron, Joelinton and the likes. Group they landed in made experimentation near impossible.

Well if people are gonna ask why he only used 14 players out of 22, then it's down to Howe deciding the rest of his squad wasn't good enough. Will fill them with confidence.
Popcorn's Art

Offline thaddeus

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 09:21:56 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 08:58:22 am
To be fair... Experiment with who exactly? Emil Krafth and Javi Manquillo? Their squad is shite and nowhere near Europa League quality, never mind Champions League. It's already a miracle he's got such a tune out of Almiron, Joelinton and the likes. Group they landed in made experimentation near impossible.
It's a fair point.  Howe has got them where they are by playing every game like a cup final.  Almiron and Joelinton are the poster boys as both just run and run, constantly scrapping away.  There's almost no craft or guile to how they play as they don't really have players that can provide it (Isak being the exception but he was anonymous when he came on).

Klopp quickly realised that heavy metal football can't be sustained in England alongside European football.  We still have that insane pressing but it's interspersed with long periods of control.  Klopp also rotates his players a lot in the first 2/3 of the season to minimise the muscular injuries.

Newcastle will inevitably come again as they beef up their self sponsorship and sign better players.  I'm not convinced Howe will be there as they transition from plucky underdogs to possession dominators.
Online tubby

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 09:26:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:21:56 am
It's a fair point.  Howe has got them where they are by playing every game like a cup final.  Almiron and Joelinton are the poster boys as both just run and run, constantly scrapping away.  There's almost no craft or guile to how they play as they don't really have players that can provide it (Isak being the exception but he was anonymous when he came on).

Disagree on that, I think they're actually really well coached.  They move the ball well, create nice triangles and they're physical with it.  They don't have much flair, that's true, but he's done better than expected with the players he's got. Like everyone says, he's also run them into the ground with his lack of experience managing in Europe and having to cope with a few injuries.

Expect to see them go big in January to beef up the squad and make a late push for a CL place, but they'll probably just squeeze into the Europa spots.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 09:35:24 am »
I know their fans will never understand it and think they have that entitlement but Newcastle need those years in the Europa league to actually develop as a club.

We dont win the European cup in 05 without those years under Houllier in the UEFA cup.

Their expectations (even for a team that has had entitlement issues for decades) are way off what they should be expecting.

You need to earn your way to that top table and they haven't even started.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 10:01:18 am »
According to The Athletic, Newcastle played like 'human thunder' last night. Looked more like a light drizzle to me.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 10:54:48 am »
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.
Online Red Beret

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 10:57:25 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:01:18 am
According to The Athletic, Newcastle played like 'human thunder' last night. Looked more like a light drizzle to me.

Shower of piss more likely.
Online tubby

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:00:30 am »
Missed the first half and start of the second so have just watched the highlights and that is an absolutely phenomenal little pass from Giroud for the first Milan goal.  Great awareness and put it on a plate for Pulisic, lovely one touch pass.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:04:10 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

Because the media are paid by Saudi Arabia to do it ...
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:44:05 am »
Personally think it would have been better for them to finish 3rd and get dragged into more draining fixtures in Europe. Their squad clearly can't cope with it but with them out of Europe, and especially if they get an early cup exit, then I think they can finish the league season strongly (unfortunately).
Online Buck Pete

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:50:27 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:54:48 am
Why do the media keep pushing them down our throat as some sort of big club? Its almost as if Saudi Arabia PR team are working overtime to get this shoved down our throats.

Yep, this is pretty much it.  It's not even discreet either. It's laughable.
Online DiggerJohn

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Funny how it changes I used to like newcastle under keegan. They were fun to watch. Had great games against us. Now I hate them horrible negative football and starting to think they are better than they actually are.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »


Online Hestoic

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:04:10 am
Because the media are paid by Saudi Arabia to do it ...

This.

It's nauseating watching bought and paid for pundits talk as if getting an oil rich country buy a club and immediately have them in the top 4 is normal and an amazing achievement. They've all sold their souls and I hope karma comes for them.
