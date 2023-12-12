« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 101231 times)

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 10:05:12 pm »
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
The English media are going to be so so upset.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Get out 😂
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm »
Between them, this shower of shite and the Mancs played 12 matches and earned a grand total of 9 points between them.

What an embarrassment both have been.  :wave :wave
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1524 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
The debate on Sky at the moment is glorious. Merson going into bat for Prince Eddie. All the English pundits saying his job is safe. The Scottish guy Kris Boyd stirring it up a bit. Quite entertaining. :D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1525 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm »
Fletch has been honoured to watch two piles of shite get knocked out two nights on the bounce ;D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1526 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Marginally less shite than the other Utd, but not by much.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1527 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 pm »
Get to fuck you scruffy, poverty banter loving c*nts, tin pot club that have won fuck all since god was a lad
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm »
I hope Fulham were watching that and licking their lips.  Joelinton and Guimaraes have been ran completely into the ground by Howe.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 10:20:19 pm »
Oh no.
Will anyone think of the horses?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm »
Their support let them down. From a manufactured entrance with their plassy flags to a deafening whimper in the second half....imagine our lot under the lights
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 10:10:03 pm
Between them, this shower of shite and the Mancs played 12 matches and earned a grand total of 9 points between them.

What an embarrassment both have been.  :wave :wave
Glad we won't have to see them in our cup either.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 10:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:20:19 pm
Oh no.
Will anyone think of the horses camels?
Fixed. Their habits must have changed with the new owners.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 10:20:19 pm
Oh no.
Will anyone think of the horses?



Don't worry.. I'm in disguise..
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:25:34 pm »
Newcastle is in a good company with of one of the most successful English clubs.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on December 12, 2023, 05:51:19 pm
I was shocked the other day to see they still have Manquillo on the books. Especially when he never gets a game with all their injuries.  ::)

Look at their list, they've actually got a huge squad but there's so many players that were completely ignored until injuries hit, you'd be forgiven for forgetting they exist:

Dumbest (auto correct, leaving it)
Krafth
Lascelles
Man quills (God I love technology! )
Lineaments (bloody hell! Livramento)
Murphy
Miley
Diallo
Ritchie
Targett

All completely neglected, then several thrown in cold when Heady's faves went down.



Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
Look at their list, they've actually got a huge squad but there's so many players that were completely ignored until injuries hit, you'd be forgiven for forgetting they exist:

Dumbest (auto correct, leaving it)
Krafth
Lascelles
Man quills (God I love technology! )
Lineaments (bloody hell! Livramento)
Murphy
Miley
Diallo
Ritchie
Targett

All completely neglected, then several thrown in cold when Heady's faves went down.

Lewis Hall is another one totally neglected through this injury crisis Beheddie Howe and the media keep crying about. Isnt he meant to be a very talented young player? Seems to have played a lot of different positions when he was at Chelsea too (full back, DM, midfield). Yet hes played about a 100 CL and PL minutes this season.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm
Fletch has been honoured to watch two piles of shite get knocked out two nights on the bounce ;D
See, I reckon BT think that thousands of people are tuning in to cheer on NUFC, whereas is actuality thousands are tuning in to see them lose ignominiously...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Good King WencDimGlas on Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
Lewis Hall is another one totally neglected through this injury crisis Beheddie Howe and the media keep crying about. Isnt he meant to be a very talented young player? Seems to have played a lot of different positions when he was at Chelsea too (full back, DM, midfield). Yet hes played about a 100 CL and PL minutes this season.


I was thinking of Hall when writing the list, but got distracted by my autofill shenanigans :)
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 10:47:46 pm »
Out go the blood swimmers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Well the Saudis have taken this huge club back to where they belong as promised.

Winning fuck all every year  ;D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Hah hah. out you go, you horse punching sportswashed twats.
Big club my arse.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
Beheddie Howe :lmao
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:44:04 pm
I was thinking of Hall when writing the list, but got distracted by my autofill shenanigans :)

Wasn't he 45 million as well. All above board I'm sure.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 11:52:30 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm
Hah hah. out you go, you horse punching sportswashed twats.
Big club my arse.
The horses came prepared tonight.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm
Beheddie Howe :lmao

Will he be summoned to the Saudi embassy to explain his complete UEFA failure?   
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm
Beheddie Howe :lmao

I second that emotion  hahaha
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 11:55:48 pm »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm
Will he be summoned to the Saudi embassy to explain his complete UEFA failure?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm
I hope Fulham were watching that and licking their lips.  Joelinton and Guimaraes have been ran completely into the ground by Howe.
Form team in the PL visit with fresh legs on saturday, excellent, we saw how decent they were at Anfield.
Great to see the Uniteds United in ending their European travel for 23/24, did themselves no favours by being beaten by Italian and German clubs who now easily lead the table for the extra two places for the CL for 5th place finishes. The fact they are both out helps as well as they are still used to calculate the coefficient despite being unable to score points
England (4th) have 6 teams in and 2 out
Spain(3rd) have 6 in 1 out
Germany (2nd) have 6 in 1 out
Italy (1st) have 7 in 0 out
So looks like the Uniteds have buggered up the chance of a 5th place finish getting a CL spot (for now)
Beheddie doing enough to keep his job but insufficient to worry anyone else, keep it up lad
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1549 on: Today at 12:00:36 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm
Form team in the PL visit with fresh legs on saturday, excellent, we saw how decent they were at Anfield.
Great to see the Uniteds United in ending their European travel for 23/24, did themselves no favours by being beaten by Italian and German clubs who now easily lead the table for the extra two places for the CL for 5th place finishes. The fact they are both out helps as well as they are still used to calculate the coefficient despite being unable to score points
England (4th) have 6 teams in and 2 out
Spain(3rd) have 6 in 1 out
Germany (2nd) have 6 in 1 out
Italy (1st) have 7 in 0 out
So looks like the Uniteds have buggered up the chance of a 5th place finish getting a CL spot (for now)
Beheddie doing enough to keep his job but insufficient to worry anyone else, keep it up lad

Good, it is much better having 5 clubs from Germany or Italy in the Champions League, than the likes of Man Utd or Newcastle ...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1550 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm
Form team in the PL visit with fresh legs on saturday, excellent, we saw how decent they were at Anfield.
Great to see the Uniteds United in ending their European travel for 23/24, did themselves no favours by being beaten by Italian and German clubs who now easily lead the table for the extra two places for the CL for 5th place finishes. The fact they are both out helps as well as they are still used to calculate the coefficient despite being unable to score points
England (4th) have 6 teams in and 2 out
Spain(3rd) have 6 in 1 out
Germany (2nd) have 6 in 1 out
Italy (1st) have 7 in 0 out
So looks like the Uniteds have buggered up the chance of a 5th place finish getting a CL spot (for now)
Beheddie doing enough to keep his job but insufficient to worry anyone else, keep it up lad


Good. I want LFC to have as few all-England ties as possible, and frankly if we're at the point where we're trying to finish 5th then we've failed.
