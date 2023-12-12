I hope Fulham were watching that and licking their lips. Joelinton and Guimaraes have been ran completely into the ground by Howe.



Form team in the PL visit with fresh legs on saturday, excellent, we saw how decent they were at Anfield.Great to see the Uniteds United in ending their European travel for 23/24, did themselves no favours by being beaten by Italian and German clubs who now easily lead the table for the extra two places for the CL for 5th place finishes. The fact they are both out helps as well as they are still used to calculate the coefficient despite being unable to score pointsEngland (4th) have 6 teams in and 2 outSpain(3rd) have 6 in 1 outGermany (2nd) have 6 in 1 outItaly (1st) have 7 in 0 outSo looks like the Uniteds have buggered up the chance of a 5th place finish getting a CL spot (for now)Beheddie doing enough to keep his job but insufficient to worry anyone else, keep it up lad