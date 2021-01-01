« previous next »
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 10:05:12 pm »
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 10:07:43 pm »
The English media are going to be so so upset.
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 10:09:28 pm »
Get out 😂
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 10:10:03 pm »
Between them, this shower of shite and the Mancs played 12 matches and earned a grand total of 9 points between them.

What an embarrassment both have been.  :wave :wave
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 10:10:18 pm »
The debate on Sky at the moment is glorious. Merson going into bat for Prince Eddie. All the English pundits saying his job is safe. The Scottish guy Kris Boyd stirring it up a bit. Quite entertaining. :D
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 10:12:59 pm »
Fletch has been honoured to watch two piles of shite get knocked out two nights on the bounce ;D
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 10:16:51 pm »
Marginally less shite than the other Utd, but not by much.
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 10:17:24 pm »
Get to fuck you scruffy, poverty banter loving c*nts, tin pot club that have won fuck all since god was a lad
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 10:19:52 pm »
I hope Fulham were watching that and licking their lips.  Joelinton and Guimaraes have been ran completely into the ground by Howe.
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 10:20:19 pm »
Oh no.
Will anyone think of the horses?
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 10:22:35 pm »
Their support let them down. From a manufactured entrance with their plassy flags to a deafening whimper in the second half....imagine our lot under the lights
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm »
Glad we won't have to see them in our cup either.
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 10:23:52 pm »
Fixed. Their habits must have changed with the new owners.
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 10:24:24 pm »
Don't worry.. I'm in disguise..
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 10:25:34 pm »
Newcastle is in a good company with of one of the most successful English clubs.
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 10:32:56 pm »
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 10:39:40 pm »
Lewis Hall is another one totally neglected through this injury crisis Beheddie Howe and the media keep crying about. Isnt he meant to be a very talented young player? Seems to have played a lot of different positions when he was at Chelsea too (full back, DM, midfield). Yet hes played about a 100 CL and PL minutes this season.
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:40:03 pm »
See, I reckon BT think that thousands of people are tuning in to cheer on NUFC, whereas is actuality thousands are tuning in to see them lose ignominiously...
