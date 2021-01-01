I was shocked the other day to see they still have Manquillo on the books. Especially when he never gets a game with all their injuries.
Look at their list, they've actually got a huge squad but there's so many players that were completely ignored until injuries hit, you'd be forgiven for forgetting they exist:
Dumbest (auto correct, leaving it)
Krafth
Lascelles
Man quills (God I love technology! )
Lineaments (bloody hell! Livramento)
Murphy
Miley
Diallo
Ritchie
Targett
All completely neglected, then several thrown in cold when Heady's faves went down.