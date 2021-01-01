I've watched them a few times - against us, PSG and Everton - and Almiron seems to be the classic "nearly man". He works really hard and gets into good positions but doesn't finish things off. To give him some credit he's been scoring at a goal every four games under Howe so maybe I've just watched him in his off games.



He and Joelinton seem really resilient in that they never seems to get any injuries which is a bonus with Howe running them into the ground. If Howe breaks either of them he's going to be in an even bigger mess.



It's certainly fun seeing Newcastle slip back. I expect it's just a temporary blip as ultimately they have endless money and, as Man City have shown, eventually that reaps rewards. Them missing out on the CL for a few seasons would at least slow them down and hopefully the Premier League might get a grip in the intervening period (haha... )



No doubt they will be getting a fair few loans from the Saudi clubs in the transfer window. To be fair to them they have had a really bad run of injuries lately which has left them with a decent starting line up but a bunch of bums as back up. I can't see them getting much joy out of any fixture in December, they are running on fumes. Fingers crossed they are totally burnt out by the time they come to us on New Year's Day so we can start the new year by giving them a proper pumping.