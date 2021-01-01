« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 98675 times)

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 10:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm
Theyre all over the BBC Premier League page complaining about injuries and fatigue, then one feller posts theyve played the last 5 games with same starting XI & made no subs v PSG.

Beheadie & his mate need to read up on the concept of Rotation, the muppets.

Not only that. They've not made any meaningful subs in their last two league games before today either. Two subs midweek against Everton in the 90th minute, A forced sub (86th minute) and a time-wasting sub in the 90+7th minute against Man Utd in the match before that.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
If Trent put in the performance Trippier did today he would be slaughtered for not being a good enough right back.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,167
  • The first five yards........
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
If Trent put in the performance Trippier did today he would be slaughtered for not being a good enough right back.

He was awful, but still a vast improvement on his calamity at Goodison.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,167
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:24:22 pm
He's got the saddest mouth in football.
That's because he looks like Chris De Burgh. It'd make me pretty miserable as well.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,271
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
If Trent put in the performance Trippier did today he would be slaughtered for not being a good enough right back.

Trent puts in performances 20 times better than Trippier did today and still gets slaughtered for not being a good enough right back.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 12:25:36 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
If Trent put in the performance Trippier did today he would be slaughtered for not being a good enough right back.
He's been absolutely terrible the last few games and no one has mentioned it. No agenda though, of course not.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 12:30:29 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:54:31 pm
Theyre all over the BBC Premier League page complaining about injuries and fatigue, then one feller posts theyve played the last 5 games with same starting XI & made no subs v PSG.

Beheadie & his mate need to read up on the concept of Rotation, the muppets.
They fielded a £300m team today, half the team only played an hour,  many teams like Luton play the same XI every game and never bleat
Maybe they should have strengthened the size of their squad, they can afford it (unlike Luton)

Really would like to see these in the Europa Conference next year
Anyway,

MilanFulhamChelsea (A) (LC)
Luton (A)Forest
before they come to Anfield in 3 weeks, hopefully will be totally knackered by then, we have 1 game off (USG) plus 3 home games and Harvey Elliott's energy to burn them up

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,349
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:38:19 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:30:41 pm
I've watched them a few times - against us, PSG and Everton - and Almiron seems to be the classic "nearly man".  He works really hard and gets into good positions but doesn't finish things off.  To give him some credit he's been scoring at a goal every four games under Howe so maybe I've just watched him in his off games.

He and Joelinton seem really resilient in that they never seems to get any injuries which is a bonus with Howe running them into the ground.  If Howe breaks either of them he's going to be in an even bigger mess.

It's certainly fun seeing Newcastle slip back.  I expect it's just a temporary blip as ultimately they have endless money and, as Man City have shown, eventually that reaps rewards.  Them missing out on the CL for a few seasons would at least slow them down and hopefully the Premier League might get a grip in the intervening period (haha...  :()

No doubt they will be getting a fair few loans from the Saudi clubs in the transfer window. To be fair to them they have had a really bad run of injuries lately which has left them with a decent starting line up but a bunch of bums as back up. I can't see them getting much joy out of any fixture in December, they are running on fumes. Fingers crossed they are totally burnt out by the time they come to us on New Year's Day so we can start the new year by giving them a proper pumping.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,459
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Playing 38 league games is very different than playing 38 league games plus at least 6 Champions league games.

The intensity of PL and CL for a big chunk of the season before Xmas, combined with multiple international breaks and League Cup, add massive pressure on a club. Even more so when a low seed due to absence from Europe previously.


Players get tired, mentally and physically, and eventually injuries play a part. Was always going to be tough for Newcastle. If they go out of Europe this week Id expect them to get better as the season progresses. But they may find themselves too far adrift of 4th/5th at that point. 
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 33 34 35 36 37 [38]   Go Up
« previous next »
 