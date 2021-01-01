Theyre all over the BBC Premier League page complaining about injuries and fatigue, then one feller posts theyve played the last 5 games with same starting XI & made no subs v PSG.
Beheadie & his mate need to read up on the concept of Rotation, the muppets.
They fielded a £300m team today, half the team only played an hour, many teams like Luton play the same XI every game and never bleat
Maybe they should have strengthened the size of their squad, they can afford it (unlike Luton)
Really would like to see these in the Europa Conference next year
Anyway,
MilanFulhamChelsea (A) (LC)
Luton (A)Forest
before they come to Anfield in 3 weeks, hopefully will be totally knackered by then, we have 1 game off (USG) plus 3 home games and Harvey Elliott's energy to burn them up