Smug git I seem to find. Can't see who'd they attract though as a replacement (not that I care much for that club).
;D he's just not elite and is average at best. Wouldn't surprise me.

Also just saw Newcastle are on TV again this weekend for crying out loud.
Fuckinghell. Almost every game of theirs has been on.
Saudi Arabia sportswashing headlined on the news this evening.

Dan Roan interviewed their Minister for Sport whose bid for the 2034 World Cup is the only one left after the others withdrew knowing they couldnt compete (with the bribes on offer).

Dan asked about accusations of sportswashing which was rebuffed and then about the imprisonment of anyone who campaigned for womens human rights.

The Saudi minister replied well none of us are perfect. This was mind blowing to me.

This is the attitude of someone who has never been refused anything and is confident that he has the wealth behind him to buy anyone he wants. Imagine any politician in a democracy when asked about his party locking up anyone who disagrees by saying - Well none of us are perfect. Its a completely different world they live in.

What the Saudis would hate would be if we ignored them completely. Didnt allow them to buy into our football, golf, boxing but that horse has bolted. The PL did block them buying Newcastle until BJ and the Tories intervened after they probably threatened to withdraw investment in the U.K. 

Theres hardly any opposition to them by the press or media here. Be refreshing if football fans could follow Dortmunds example with some banners and false gold bars on display. Small things but it would be a start as they are confident they can take over most sports with their oil money.

The future doesnt look good. Another winter World Cup on the horizon not to mention the seven PL clubs who sided with them recently.



This is the attitude of someone who has never been refused anything and is confident that he has the wealth behind him to buy anyone he wants. Imagine any politician in a democracy when asked about his party locking up anyone who disagrees by saying - Well none of us are perfect. Its a completely different world they live in.

Well said. He was actually laughing when he said it too. A self-confessed murderer in the dock laughing at his own filthy deed.
Well said. He was actually laughing when he said it too. A self-confessed murderer in the dock laughing at his own filthy deed.

Thanks Yorky.

That line he came out with shocked me.

Im angry that they are ruining the game Ive loved all my life and hardly anyone in the media is railing against them as they claim they have done nothing wrong. The PL has got to win this legal challenge to the list of charges but everyone is worried after what happened with UEFA.
Saudi Arabia sportswashing headlined on the news this evening.

Dan Roan interviewed their Minister for Sport whose bid for the 2030 World Cup is the only one left after the others withdrew knowing they couldnt compete (with the bribes on offer).

Dan asked about accusations of sportswashing which was rebuffed and then about the imprisonment of anyone who campaigned for womens human rights.

The Saudi minister replied well none of us are perfect. This was mind blowing to me.

This is the attitude of someone who has never been refused anything and is confident that he has the wealth behind him to buy anyone he wants. Imagine any politician in a democracy when asked about his party locking up anyone who disagrees by saying - Well none of us are perfect. Its a completely different world they live in.

What the Saudis would hate would be if we ignored them completely. Didnt allow them to buy into our football, golf, boxing but that horse has bolted. The PL did block them buying Newcastle until BJ and the Tories intervened after they probably threatened to withdraw investment in the U.K. 

Theres hardly any opposition to them by the press or media here. Be refreshing if football fans could follow Dortmunds example with some banners and false gold bars on display. Small things but it would be a start as they are confident they can take over most sports with their oil money.

The future doesnt look good. Another winter World Cup on the horizon not to mention the seven PL clubs who sided with them recently.

I only read the piece on the bbc site, but it didnt seem he was challenged robustly on this at all. It was a case of asking a reasonably tough question, getting a bullshit response and moving on.
I only read the piece on the bbc site, but it didnt seem he was challenged robustly on this at all. It was a case of asking a reasonably tough question, getting a bullshit response and moving on.

It seemed that way. Its possible Dan Roan followed up with a tougher question and was told they would suspend the interview at that point. Nothing is off the menu with these people who are never questioned or stopped from doing anything they want in their own country. The big problem for football is we let them in here where they are doing exactly as they do at home.
Fuckinghell. Almost every game of theirs has been on.
All about the worldwide audience they will gather. All zero who will want to watch Newcastle in particular.
It will get to the point where Sportswashers no longer need to even buy football clubs. All they would have to do is offer a struggling club a phoney sponsorship deal worth £100m over 5 years, but happy to pay the money up front.

Under the current climate, I'm sure they would find ways to evade the rules on such paltry matters.
It seemed that way. Its possible Dan Roan followed up with a tougher question and was told they would suspend the interview at that point. Nothing is off the menu with these people who are never questioned or stopped from doing anything they want in their own country. The big problem for football is we let them in here where they are doing exactly as they do at home.

I wondered about that Redtel. My guess is that the BBC were given an interview only so long as the questions were submitted - and vetted - in advance. The result wasn't worth it. It would have been better to say "no thanks".
It seemed that way. Its possible Dan Roan followed up with a tougher question and was told they would suspend the interview at that point. Nothing is off the menu with these people who are never questioned or stopped from doing anything they want in their own country. The big problem for football is we let them in here where they are doing exactly as they do at home.

Then let them terminate it and say when and why they terminated it. You dont shy from tough but legitimate questions because youre worried someone will walk out.
