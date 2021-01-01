Saudi Arabia sportswashing headlined on the news this evening.



Dan Roan interviewed their Minister for Sport whose bid for the 2034 World Cup is the only one left after the others withdrew knowing they couldnt compete (with the bribes on offer).



Dan asked about accusations of sportswashing which was rebuffed and then about the imprisonment of anyone who campaigned for womens human rights.



The Saudi minister replied well none of us are perfect. This was mind blowing to me.



This is the attitude of someone who has never been refused anything and is confident that he has the wealth behind him to buy anyone he wants. Imagine any politician in a democracy when asked about his party locking up anyone who disagrees by saying - Well none of us are perfect. Its a completely different world they live in.



What the Saudis would hate would be if we ignored them completely. Didnt allow them to buy into our football, golf, boxing but that horse has bolted. The PL did block them buying Newcastle until BJ and the Tories intervened after they probably threatened to withdraw investment in the U.K.



Theres hardly any opposition to them by the press or media here. Be refreshing if football fans could follow Dortmunds example with some banners and false gold bars on display. Small things but it would be a start as they are confident they can take over most sports with their oil money.



The future doesnt look good. Another winter World Cup on the horizon not to mention the seven PL clubs who sided with them recently.








