« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 95387 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1400 on: December 4, 2023, 02:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  4, 2023, 02:10:24 pm
Nick Pope's out for 4-5 months after his shoulder injury against the mancs.

Been linked with David De Gea.

No way Saudi owners would santion the signing of a player with that surname.
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,027
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1401 on: December 4, 2023, 02:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on December  4, 2023, 02:10:24 pm
Nick Pope's out for 4-5 months after his shoulder injury against the mancs.
That's a shame.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,629
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1402 on: December 4, 2023, 03:28:25 pm »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1403 on: December 4, 2023, 03:31:28 pm »
I think wed struggle to turn down a 120m bid for Ramsdale, should they decide to act in the window.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,914
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1404 on: December 4, 2023, 03:32:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December  4, 2023, 03:31:28 pm
I think wed struggle to turn down a 120m bid for Ramsdale, should they decide to act in the window.

In the same way I'd struggle to turn down a shag from Ana De Armas?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1405 on: December 4, 2023, 03:35:53 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December  4, 2023, 03:32:50 pm
In the same way I'd struggle to turn down a shag from Ana De Armas?

The temptation needs to be strong
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,863
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1406 on: December 4, 2023, 03:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December  4, 2023, 02:14:00 pm
That's a shame.

Say three hail Marys.

They still have Dubravka dont they? So theyll probably be ok, although does mean well be seeing Karius on the bench.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1407 on: December 4, 2023, 04:16:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on December  4, 2023, 03:31:28 pm
I think wed struggle to turn down a 120m bid for Ramsdale, should they decide to act in the window.
If Mr Moshiri doesn't elbow you out of the way with a gift wrapped Pickford first  ;D
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,683
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1408 on: December 4, 2023, 04:31:48 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December  4, 2023, 04:16:42 pm
If Mr Moshiri doesn't elbow you out of the way with a gift wrapped Pickford first  ;D

Has Pickford ever actually elbowed someone himself?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1409 on: December 4, 2023, 04:45:04 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December  4, 2023, 04:31:48 pm
Has Pickford ever actually elbowed someone himself?

Can't recall,think he's more into scissoring.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,548
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1410 on: December 4, 2023, 04:47:46 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December  4, 2023, 04:16:42 pm
If Mr Moshiri doesn't elbow you out of the way with a gift wrapped Pickford first  ;D

A Mackem, who has taken the piss out of the club and its fans in a game, at Newcastle  ::)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1411 on: December 4, 2023, 06:14:47 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December  4, 2023, 04:47:46 pm
A Mackem, who has taken the piss out of the club and its fans in a game, at Newcastle  ::)
Forgot about that  :lmao
Logged

Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,987
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1412 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm »
Haha. Wankers.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,027
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1413 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
 :wanker
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,300
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1414 on: Yesterday at 09:39:16 pm »
Trippier has been in touch with Asian betting syndicates hasn;t he?  ;D
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,194
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1415 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
*chuckle*
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
Made up the blue shite twatted these.

Take that you Saudi sportswashed twats lol.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,769
  • How are we
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 07:59:55 am »
Ill never not enjoy seeing these get fucking battered.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,909
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 08:04:44 am »
Mind the gap you bloodsoaked Meffs.

AC Milan, please end the European aspirations of this joke of a fucking club.

How these made the CL was spawny AF.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,229
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:20:04 am »
Merry Christmas Newcastle :wave
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,548
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 08:43:31 am »
Ha fucking Ha you bloodsoaked c*nts :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,981
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:53:09 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:10:19 am
Made up the blue shite twatted these.

Take that you Saudi sportswashed twats lol.

Absolutely. Id take Everton staying up every season to see this lot permanently anchored in mid table.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
  • ....mmm
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 09:07:26 am »
Ha ha
Logged
:D

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,632
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
Eddie Howe is shite.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 09:21:48 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:08:05 am
Eddie Howe is shite.

It'll be a glorious day when he gets sacked. He's an absolute prick.

Only downside is that Newcastle will improve as a result.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,229
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 09:21:50 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 09:08:05 am
Eddie Howe is shite.

Wonder if he might get the chop? January is just around the corner. That said, they're only four points off fourth.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,835
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 10:26:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:21:50 am
Wonder if he might get the chop? January is just around the corner. That said, they're only four points off fourth.

I know they have got human right abusing owners, but I think they will probably just sack him.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,734
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 10:49:56 am »
I doubt he'll be under pressure, last season was way ahead of schedule and their sportswashing project is only really just getting started. That said I do think they've peaked under him already, maybe if they miss out on European football completely they'll be able to challenge for top four again, due to a less hectic schedule, but otherwise I think they'll struggle. Teams seem to have them figured out too, they play with high intensity but not a lot else
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 10:57:19 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:49:56 am
I doubt he'll be under pressure, last season was way ahead of schedule and their sportswashing project is only really just getting started. That said I do think they've peaked under him already, maybe if they miss out on European football completely they'll be able to challenge for top four again, due to a less hectic schedule, but otherwise I think they'll struggle. Teams seem to have them figured out too, they play with high intensity but not a lot else

Finishing 4th last season will end up being problematic for him because as you say, it was way ahead of schedule. Now expectations are higher than they should be, and it'll be seen as a disappointment if they end up between 8th and 5th this season as I suspect they will. Swap the two seasons around though and it would all look very rosy.

Getting dumped out of the CL also won't be ideal, particularly if they don't even make the Europa League. They'll blame this on being in the "group of death" but in reality they had one foot in the last 16 after drawing in Milan and beating PSG. They've fucked it.

His future I think will also depend on whether or not better managers become available. Sitting 7th in the league is okay for him as things stand, but if someone like Simeone or Tuchel was out of work I reckon the Saudi's would start getting itchy feet.

Conversely, his Englishness will help him out during the tough times because the media narrative will be very supportive.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:57 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 11:07:14 am »
Is Eddie Howe next on the chopping block?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,229
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 11:14:18 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:26:51 am
I know they have got human right abusing owners, but I think they will probably just sack him.

As in tied in a sack with a wild animal and thrown in a river? I guess that's a bit more civilised. Bit harsh on the wild animal like.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,533
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:14:18 am
As in tied in a sack with a wild animal and thrown in a river? I guess that's a bit more civilised. Bit harsh on the wild animal like.

You should contact the Saudi Embassy, the addition of this Roman cruel and unusual punishment to their schedule would go down a treat.

The penalty of parricide, as prescribed by our ancestors, is that the culprit shall be beaten with rods stained with his blood, and then shall be sewed up in a sack with a dog, a cock, a viper, and an ape, and the bag cast into the depth of the sea,
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 02:14:58 pm »
It's mad the sympathy Newcastle are getting by the media. None more so that that Lucy girl last night on Amazon on co comms. Easily 6 or 7 times she talked about how they must be tired, how many games they have played, how many minutes in the legs, how many injuries they have. Even the goals, Trippier must be tired, its understandable.
And she's not the only one. I didn't realise Newcastle are the only team who have injuries or who've European games.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,497
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:14:58 pm
It's mad the sympathy Newcastle are getting by the media. None more so that that Lucy girl last night on Amazon on co comms. Easily 6 or 7 times she talked about how they must be tired, how many games they have played, how many minutes in the legs, how many injuries they have. Even the goals, Trippier must be tired, its understandable.
And she's not the only one. I didn't realise Newcastle are the only team who have injuries or who've European games.

It is not very difficult to buy "journalists" these days ...
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
Ha, glorious that they got battered by the bluenoses.....take that Gordon you treacherous twat !
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 