I doubt he'll be under pressure, last season was way ahead of schedule and their sportswashing project is only really just getting started. That said I do think they've peaked under him already, maybe if they miss out on European football completely they'll be able to challenge for top four again, due to a less hectic schedule, but otherwise I think they'll struggle. Teams seem to have them figured out too, they play with high intensity but not a lot else



Finishing 4th last season will end up being problematic for him because as you say, it was way ahead of schedule. Now expectations are higher than they should be, and it'll be seen as a disappointment if they end up between 8th and 5th this season as I suspect they will. Swap the two seasons around though and it would all look very rosy.Getting dumped out of the CL also won't be ideal, particularly if they don't even make the Europa League. They'll blame this on being in the "group of death" but in reality they had one foot in the last 16 after drawing in Milan and beating PSG. They've fucked it.His future I think will also depend on whether or not better managers become available. Sitting 7th in the league is okay for him as things stand, but if someone like Simeone or Tuchel was out of work I reckon the Saudi's would start getting itchy feet.Conversely, his Englishness will help him out during the tough times because the media narrative will be very supportive.