Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 92228 times)

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1360 on: November 29, 2023, 03:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 29, 2023, 02:35:56 pm
Toulouse are away at USG presumably. Youd hope they wont win, not many away wins from the rest of the sides so far.

Sadly not, they're at home so expect them to win that.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1361 on: November 29, 2023, 03:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 29, 2023, 03:07:13 pm
yep!
I get the feeling even the most positive of BVB fans didnt expect to be qualified for the knockouts with a game to spare as well.
They seem to be the most balanced side in the group and better than the others at grinding out results.  Like AC Milan their league form isn't great but they've shown a bit of guile in Europe.

I think Newcastle might have blitzed the group had they had a full squad to select from but the intensity they play at was never going to scale well to playing two tough games a week.  I watched most of the game last night and they looked like a lower league team having their big day on the Beeb in the FA Cup.  Fair play to them as they almost got their cup upset but they look like a squad that are going to have a serious hangover later in the season.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1362 on: November 29, 2023, 03:16:11 pm »
Have Newcastle become the nations football equivalent to a pet Labrador. All this outpouring of hard lines is nauseating. It was over the top when they beat psg and this is also. It probably wasnt a pen but then they got away with one against arsenal which was much more clear and obvious. Do they want to revisit that .. no didnt think so.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1363 on: November 29, 2023, 03:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on November 29, 2023, 03:16:11 pm
Have Newcastle become the nations football equivalent to a pet Labrador. All this outpouring of hard lines is nauseating. It was over the top when they beat psg and this is also. It probably wasnt a pen but then they got away with one against arsenal which was much more clear and obvious. Do they want to revisit that .. no didnt think so.

They should be getting treated like Bully XL's instead
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1364 on: November 29, 2023, 03:35:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on November 29, 2023, 01:46:45 pm
I guarantee you we are going to get fuked in Europe with a similar decision.

We already did in the last round.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1365 on: November 29, 2023, 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November 29, 2023, 02:35:56 pm
Toulouse are away at USG presumably. Youd hope they wont win, not many away wins from the rest of the sides so far.

They are at home I think
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1366 on: November 29, 2023, 04:34:07 pm »
They need to stump up £6.25m to the taxman. I wonder if they can afford it?

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1367 on: November 29, 2023, 05:06:33 pm »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1368 on: November 29, 2023, 05:38:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 29, 2023, 02:21:58 pm
The defender appears to have opened his arms to make himself bigger, Dermot Gallagher said the other week, once you do that you open yourself up to a ricochet hitting your arm and a penalty will be given.

I say any top class player or manager or anyone who has played the game would say horse shyte to Gallagher. Ball blasted from three yards hits your chest then onto the arm which is in a position that 99% of us would have while running, fuk me pink, if that's a blatant penalty then the game is becoming a mockery. It's pretty much there. At worst why don't they award an indirect free kick for accidental handball as right now the game officials are becoming the talk of most games. I knew it from Day 1 as all you see in American football is several officials stopping the game every couple of minutes discussing an on field infringement. I say they have more camera time than anyone else on the pitch. Football is going the same way as when you have upto five minutes between incident and decision from ref im going to start turning the TV off.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1369 on: November 29, 2023, 10:30:33 pm »
Having corrupt, homophobic, sexist, murdering, imprisoning for 40 years for having an opinion scum owning clubs isn't enough to turn you off football, but refs discussing a decision is where you draw the line?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 02:47:51 pm »
How much did PIF pay TNT to have that unique KO time of 8pm on a saturday night then?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 06:00:43 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:47:51 pm
How much did PIF pay TNT to have that unique KO time of 8pm on a saturday night then?

Amazing that isn't it? They even said on TNT last night that the following week they'd be back to their normal time for Crystal Palace v Liverpool - it's like they were taking the piss.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 06:10:14 pm »
I'm happy to shit on them but this really isn't a thing.

They were meant to play at 12:30 but can't because Man United played in the CL on Wednesday night. Saturday 8pm is the time they've been moving the fixtures to when this is the case. They did the same thing with Burnley vs Man United earlier in the season and Man City vs Newcastle.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:10:14 pm
I'm happy to shit on them but this really isn't a thing.

They were meant to play at 12:30 but can't because Man United played in the CL on Wednesday night. Saturday 8pm is the time they've been moving the fixtures to when this is the case. They did the same thing with Burnley vs Man United earlier in the season and Man City vs Newcastle.

Agreed, after Klopp being so vociferous about playing 12.30pm on a Saturday after playing on Wednesday night, they finally took note.

Seems like TNT are taking the piss by not doing the same thing for us next week though.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:12:31 pm
Agreed, after Klopp being so vociferous about playing 12.30pm on a Saturday after playing on Wednesday night, they finally took note.

Seems like TNT are taking the piss by not doing the same thing for us next week though.

Difference with that is that Palace are also playing on Wednesday night, so no one is getting an advantage (if anything it probably favours us). Still wank though.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Difference with that is that Palace are also playing on Wednesday night, so no one is getting an advantage (if anything it probably favours us). Still wank though.

That's true although it will still affect both teams negatively, which may mean the quality of the football on show suffers.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 08:54:22 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:15:53 pm
That's true although it will still affect both teams negatively, which may mean the quality of the football on show suffers.

That's always been Klopps argument, regardless of if its us or another club, its been the recovery time. He had a go when Spurs had an early kickoff on a Sunday after a Thursday Europa game.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:10:14 pm
I'm happy to shit on them but this really isn't a thing.

They were meant to play at 12:30 but can't because Man United played in the CL on Wednesday night. Saturday 8pm is the time they've been moving the fixtures to when this is the case. They did the same thing with Burnley vs Man United earlier in the season and Man City vs Newcastle.

I didn't realise that after years of telling klopp tough shit, they'd changes it, especially seeing as us and Palace play Wednesday and we've got an early ko once again, 15 now isn't it? 🤔

It's also shit on the supporters, sky could have moved Forest v the shite to the early slot and BT to the 5:30, instead the Mancs have to get home early hours Sunday, especially those down south
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:07:24 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:13:30 pm
Difference with that is that Palace are also playing on Wednesday night, so no one is getting an advantage (if anything it probably favours us). Still wank though.

Palace are at home twice, we're away twice. We'll be back from Sheffield around midnight, recovery day Thursday, travel to London on the Friday and then have to play early Saturday. What should be an easy 6 points becomes a grind. Like playing Luton away on the Sunday after a Euro a way on the Thursday - it's the travelling as well as the games.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 01:04:34 pm »
Ruben Neves: Al-Hilal midfielder says he will not join Newcastle on loan

Quote
Ruben Neves says he "wants to stay" at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and will not go on loan to Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old former Wolves captain joined the Riyadh club for £47m in June.

There has been speculation that Newcastle - who are also owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - want to sign the Portugal international in January.

But when asked if it was possible, Neves told BBC Sport: "I don't go."

"I think that's rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I've played in England as well," he added.

"There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I'm really happy here, my family's really happy, so I'm having a great time."

Last week Newcastle learned they would be able to sign players on loan from sides also controlled by their Saudi owners in January, after a vote by Premier League clubs on a temporary ban on related-party loans did not receive the required support.

Neves could have helped the Magpies fill the midfield gap created by Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting rules - manager Eddie Howe has admitted he is an admirer of the midfielder.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Neves.

But Neves - who helped his side beat Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr 3-0 on Friday - said: "Everything is going really well for me and I want to stay here."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67599502
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:04:34 pm
Ruben Neves: Al-Hilal midfielder says he will not join Newcastle on loan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67599502

If the Saudis say he is, he'll have no choice but to move....
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:27 pm
If the Saudis say he is, he'll have no choice but to move....
Maybe he doesn't fancy playing in the cold anymore?   ;)
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 01:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:09:30 pm
Maybe he doesn't fancy playing in the cold anymore?   ;)

;D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 01:12:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:06:27 pm
If the Saudis say he is, he'll have no choice but to move....

It's a bit weird how so many don't realise how things work in these countries or maybe they just think it doesn't apply to them as they're wealthy sports people 🤷
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm »
How many times have they been on TV this season (league games). It seems a ridiculous amount.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:19:15 pm
How many times have they been on TV this season (league games). It seems a ridiculous amount.

If this is correct 9 times in the first 10 games !!

Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm
For those interested, and I think I have this correct, I think these are the number of times each club has been in each slot by Xmas:

Package A (Saturday lunch time), minimum pics 1, maximum 6.  If a team is playing in the CL on the Wednesday, this can become a 8pm slot as long as no other game is shown at 12:30.  So far:  We've had this 4 times, Manchester United 4 (2 of which were then moved to 8pm due to CL matches), Spurs 2, Newcastle 2 (both moved because of CL), and Arse/City/Chelsea once.

Package B (Saturday 17:30 kick offs), minimum pics 1, maximum 6.  So far:  Newcastle have had all 6 of their opportunites, Arsenal 5, Spurs/Us twice, United/Chelsea 1, City 0.

Package C (24 games Sunday 2pm/ 8 games Saturday 8pm), Min pics 2, Max 5.  So far:  Spurs 3, City 3 (inc. one 8 pm), Chelsea 2, Us/Man U/Arsenal 1, New 0

Package D (32 games on Sunday 4:30):  Min pics 2, Max 5.  So far: us and  City 4, Spurs/New/Arse/Chelsea/Man U 3.

Package E (24 games Friday/Monday, 8 games Sunday 2), no min, max 5.  So farL Spurs 4, Chelsea 3, City/Arse/United 1, New 0.


Oddly this means that although Newcastle were on tv 9 times in the first 10 match days, other than the 2 Amazon prime midweeks, from the next 6 they will have only been on twice.  The team that would have featured the most will have been Spurs, with 13 times!  Newcastle/Arsenal 11, Man U/Chelsea/Us 10, and City only 9. 

It also means that there can be no more 17:30 kicks off with Newcastle, only 1 more Arsenal.  Only 1 more Sunday 4:30 for us and City; only 2 more Sat 12:30s for us and United.  etc


Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:21:57 pm
If this is correct 9 times in the first 10 games !!

Flipping hell. That's mad considering their worldwide fan base is minimal (?) even if their owners try to promote them elsewhere.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 02:46:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:38:26 pm
Flipping hell. That's mad considering their worldwide fan base is minimal (?) even if their owners try to promote them elsewhere.

They're barely the biggest club in the North East. Outside of Newcastle no one really gives a fuck about them. They're a smaller club than Aston Villa.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:46:40 pm
They're barely the biggest club in the North East. Outside of Newcastle no one really gives a fuck about them. They're a smaller club than Aston Villa.
They're a smaller club than most, even Everton are much bigger than these sportswashed c*nts.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 03:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:46:40 pm
They're barely the biggest club in the North East. Outside of Newcastle no one really gives a fuck about them. They're a smaller club than Aston Villa.
They aren't even more well known as Ant and Dec. It's bizarre they've been shown so much when they've won fuck all (in general).
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 03:10:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:05:28 pm
They aren't even more well known as Ant and Dec. It's bizarre they've been shown so much when they've won fuck all (in general).
They're not even bigger than Sunderland if recent history comes into it.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 03:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:10:06 pm
They're not even bigger than Sunderland if recent history comes into it.
I saw some pathetic footage on youtube the other day. That lot over in Paris in the CL ... yet singing about ... Sunderland.  :boring

Small timers.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:49:04 pm
I saw some pathetic footage on youtube the other day. That lot over in Paris in the CL ... yet singing about ... Sunderland.  :boring

Small timers.
A bit like our lovable neighbours.

Oh, wait...   ::) :P
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:10:06 pm
They're not even bigger than Sunderland if recent history comes into it.
Even the Keegan / Robson era can't have gained much support. They were better to watch then iirc.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
The 8pm kick off is a bit too late for Saudi Arabia though, is it not?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1394 on: Today at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Today at 05:02:38 pm
The 8pm kick off is a bit too late for Saudi Arabia though, is it not?

But not for the American audience which United will have a large quantity of viewers.

This is one where TV rights money and audiences will override their dirty blood soaked money.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1395 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
