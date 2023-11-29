The defender appears to have opened his arms to make himself bigger, Dermot Gallagher said the other week, once you do that you open yourself up to a ricochet hitting your arm and a penalty will be given.



I say any top class player or manager or anyone who has played the game would say horse shyte to Gallagher. Ball blasted from three yards hits your chest then onto the arm which is in a position that 99% of us would have while running, fuk me pink, if that's a blatant penalty then the game is becoming a mockery. It's pretty much there. At worst why don't they award an indirect free kick for accidental handball as right now the game officials are becoming the talk of most games. I knew it from Day 1 as all you see in American football is several officials stopping the game every couple of minutes discussing an on field infringement. I say they have more camera time than anyone else on the pitch. Football is going the same way as when you have upto five minutes between incident and decision from ref im going to start turning the TV off.