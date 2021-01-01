« previous next »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

Sportswashing scum fucked over by sportswashing scum, why do you care that's its a dodgy decision?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:35:38 am
I'd be gutted if that happened to us, but it didn't, it happened to the Saudi's so unluckeeeeeeee.

To be fair, PSG should have scored 2 or 3 in the second half so don't know why they are crying. After the final whistle they brought Eddie Howe out to speak to McCoist and Jenas along with the woman who was presenting. Jesus, she was behaving like someone had died, "oh Eddie, sorry Eddie, my condolences Eddie", foooooooook raaaaa off!
that would be Laura Woods, she is usually quite good, absolute stunner too but yeah they were going on like someone died.

You could say it did happen us with Mac Allister

Although this one is more likely to eliminate them as it changes the outlook of the group so much
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:26 am
Sportswashing scum fucked over by sportswashing scum, why do you care that's its a dodgy decision?
Because just like sportswashing, poor officiating is bad for the game.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:11 am
CentreGoals.
@centregoals
🚨🚨| Following PSGs controversial penalty last night against Newcastle, UEFA have clarified that "no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body"
No they absolutely have not. Just because an aggregator twitter account says it doesn't make it true

@danielstorey85
But also, please stop posting this as proof of anything. It was indeed a recommendation, one that UEFA chose not to implement. The law is an ass, the decision wasn't.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:00:34 am
No they absolutely have not. Just because an aggregator twitter account says it doesn't make it true

@danielstorey85
But also, please stop posting this as proof of anything. It was indeed a recommendation, one that UEFA chose not to implement. The law is an ass, the decision wasn't.

👍
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:11 am
CentreGoals.
@centregoals
🚨🚨| Following PSGs controversial penalty last night against Newcastle, UEFA have clarified that "no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body"

So our goal should have stood.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
I thought they were absolutely awful. Didn't even bother trying to play football for most of the game. Were unlucky with the pen, but on another day it could have been 5-1 to PSG.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 09:51:30 am
I thought they were absolutely awful. Didn't even bother trying to play football for most of the game. Were unlucky with the pen, but on another day it could have been 5-1 to PSG.
They had nothing on the bench to the point where they had 7 subs (two of which were keepers) and it was bulked out with nobodies

about 12 players unavailable

Did about as good as could be expected
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Newcastle fans calling arteta pathetic for not moving on are now phoning radio stations literally crying on the phone that they got robbed.

Move on bitches. It was a great decision, good process all round
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
What I don't understand is why they have to get the ref to look at it on the monitor. If they think it's a penalty shouldn't they be the one to call it ? They're the ones with all the camera angles etc. Too much of a cop-out for me.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Never a penalty.

Which makes it so, so much sweeter.

Suck it up and weep horsepunchers.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:39:17 am
that would be Laura Woods, she is usually quite good, absolute stunner too but yeah they were going on like someone died.

You could say it did happen us with Mac Allister

Although this one is more likely to eliminate them as it changes the outlook of the group so much

Woods is excellent normally yeah. And she's a big Arsenal fan I'm sure she was itching to say you're not so smug now pal 
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:39 am
Newcastle fans calling arteta pathetic for not moving on are now phoning radio stations literally crying on the phone that they got robbed.

Move on bitches. It was a great decision, good process all round

They were amongst the worst on twitter laughing at us after the Tottenham game, sod em.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
@DaleJohnsonESPN
JUST IN

The VAR who awarded PSG's controversial added-time penalty against Newcastle has been removed from duty on a game on Wednesday.

Clear indication UEFA views this as a VAR error.

However, this is not due to the deflection off the body.
*****
Quote
The VAR who awarded Paris Saint-Germain's controversial added-time penalty against Newcastle United in the Champions League has been removed from duty by UEFA on a game on Wednesday night.

Polish VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski sent referee Szymon Marciniak to the pitchside monitor in the 96th minute of Tuesday's match after the ball struck the arm of Tino Livramento, which was judged to be making his body bigger and creating a barrier.

Marciniak overturned his decision and awarded a penalty to PSG, converted by Kylian Mbappé to earn the home side a crucial 1-1 draw which left qualification for the round of 16 in the French club's control.

Kwiatkowski was due to act as VAR for Wednesday's meeting between Real Sociedad and FC Salzburg, but the role will now be taken on by German official Marco Fritz.

The Assistant VAR, Ivan Bebek of Croatia, has also been stood down. He had been appointed to Wednesday's game between Benfica and Inter Milan, and he has been replaced by another Germán assistant, Bastian Dankert.

It's an indication that UEFA believes the decision to advise the spot kick was a mistake by Kwiatkowski, which could have serious implications on Newcastle's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

In the 71st minute of the game the ball hit the arm of Newcastle's Lewis Miley in similar circumstances, yet the VAR didn't intervene.

However, although the ball deflected off the body of Livramento before it hit his arm this alone isn't the consideration against a penalty. Livramento's arm position wasn't extended away from his body and was a consequence of his body movement, so shouldn't have been a handball offence.

In April, the UEFA Football Board, a collection of former players and coaches which acts as an advisory body, said that deflections off the body onto the arm should not be penalised. However, this recommendation was not taken forward as it would be against IFAB guidelines of the handball law as a blanket exemption.

This is now even funnier to be honest. Good process, lads.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Lol just seen the handball

Whinging scouse bastards PARP
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:39 am
Newcastle Arsenal fans calling arteta Klopp pathetic for not moving on are now phoning radio stations literally crying on the phone that they got robbed.

Move on bitches. It was a great decision, good process all round
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:39 am
Newcastle fans calling arteta pathetic for not moving on are now phoning radio stations literally crying on the phone that they got robbed.

Move on bitches. It was a great decision, good process all round



:D
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Couldn't happen to a more detestable club.

Even more hilarious is the senior sportswashed club benefitted from it. :D

I hear them complaining it'll cost them millions if they don't progress, I guess their bloodsoaked owners can make up that loss of money with another PIF sponsorship.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Every club is going to be on the end of one of these decision. We've had a few along as have Wolves etc. Glad it was Saudi last night to see the grim wiped from smug Eddie.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 09:51:30 am
I thought they were absolutely awful. Didn't even bother trying to play football for most of the game. Were unlucky with the pen, but on another day it could have been 5-1 to PSG.

That is ridiculously harsh. If Liverpool had put in such a battling performance, Id have been proud of them. It was only in the last 15-20 minutes, when Newcastle Uniteds legs had gone, that they resorted to booting it downfield aimlessly.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 12:21:27 pm
That is ridiculously harsh. If Liverpool had put in such a battling performance, Id have been proud of them. It was only in the last 15-20 minutes, when Newcastle Uniteds legs had gone, that they resorted to booting it downfield aimlessly.

theres no such thing as being ridiculously harsh when talking about Saudi FC.
 
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 12:16:41 pm


Shearer cryarsing about that, and hammering the refs is doubly hilarious, being as he taking the piss out of Arsenal just the other day, goading their fans on Twitter, and letting everyone know that you should respect referees.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Dortmund are already through so can play reserves against PSG. Straight fight between PSG, Saudis and Milan for 2nd or 3rd. A draw will see them into the Europa league but a Milan win would see them out of Europe altogether. They are playing at home so have that advantage. But play Spurs away the Sunday before so an annoying with the travel (due to snow quite hard this weekend).

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 12:21:27 pm
That is ridiculously harsh. If Liverpool had put in such a battling performance, Id have been proud of them. It was only in the last 15-20 minutes, when Newcastle Uniteds legs had gone, that they resorted to booting it downfield aimlessly.

Who?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:51:32 pm
Dortmund are already through so can play reserves against PSG. Straight fight between PSG, Saudis and Milan for 2nd or 3rd. A draw will see them into the Europa league but a Milan win would see them out of Europe altogether. They are playing at home so have that advantage. But play Spurs away the Sunday before so an annoying with the travel (due to snow quite hard this weekend).



Fair play to Dortmund for qualifying from that group with a game to spare.
