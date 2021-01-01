« previous next »
Offline rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:37:26 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

Sportswashing scum fucked over by sportswashing scum, why do you care that's its a dodgy decision?
Fuck the Tories

Online paulrazor

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 08:39:17 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:35:38 am
I'd be gutted if that happened to us, but it didn't, it happened to the Saudi's so unluckeeeeeeee.

To be fair, PSG should have scored 2 or 3 in the second half so don't know why they are crying. After the final whistle they brought Eddie Howe out to speak to McCoist and Jenas along with the woman who was presenting. Jesus, she was behaving like someone had died, "oh Eddie, sorry Eddie, my condolences Eddie", foooooooook raaaaa off!
that would be Laura Woods, she is usually quite good, absolute stunner too but yeah they were going on like someone died.

You could say it did happen us with Mac Allister

Although this one is more likely to eliminate them as it changes the outlook of the group so much
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:37:26 am
Sportswashing scum fucked over by sportswashing scum, why do you care that's its a dodgy decision?
Because just like sportswashing, poor officiating is bad for the game.
Online Ray K

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:00:34 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:11 am
CentreGoals.
@centregoals
🚨🚨| Following PSGs controversial penalty last night against Newcastle, UEFA have clarified that "no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body"
No they absolutely have not. Just because an aggregator twitter account says it doesn't make it true

@danielstorey85
But also, please stop posting this as proof of anything. It was indeed a recommendation, one that UEFA chose not to implement. The law is an ass, the decision wasn't.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:00:34 am
No they absolutely have not. Just because an aggregator twitter account says it doesn't make it true

@danielstorey85
But also, please stop posting this as proof of anything. It was indeed a recommendation, one that UEFA chose not to implement. The law is an ass, the decision wasn't.

👍
Online spider-neil

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:51:11 am
CentreGoals.
@centregoals
🚨🚨| Following PSGs controversial penalty last night against Newcastle, UEFA have clarified that "no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body"

So our goal should have stood.
Online Jebediah

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:51:30 am »
I thought they were absolutely awful. Didn't even bother trying to play football for most of the game. Were unlucky with the pen, but on another day it could have been 5-1 to PSG.
An elevator can only go up and down, but a Wonkavator goes sideways and slantways and longways and backways and frontways and squareways and any other ways that you can think of...
Proud to be part of the LFC family

Online paulrazor

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:53:40 am »
Quote from: Jebediah on Today at 09:51:30 am
I thought they were absolutely awful. Didn't even bother trying to play football for most of the game. Were unlucky with the pen, but on another day it could have been 5-1 to PSG.
They had nothing on the bench to the point where they had 7 subs (two of which were keepers) and it was bulked out with nobodies

about 12 players unavailable

Did about as good as could be expected
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
Newcastle fans calling arteta pathetic for not moving on are now phoning radio stations literally crying on the phone that they got robbed.

Move on bitches. It was a great decision, good process all round
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:55:34 am »
What I don't understand is why they have to get the ref to look at it on the monitor. If they think it's a penalty shouldn't they be the one to call it ? They're the ones with all the camera angles etc. Too much of a cop-out for me.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
Never a penalty.

Which makes it so, so much sweeter.

Suck it up and weep horsepunchers.
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online slaphead

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:39:17 am
that would be Laura Woods, she is usually quite good, absolute stunner too but yeah they were going on like someone died.

You could say it did happen us with Mac Allister

Although this one is more likely to eliminate them as it changes the outlook of the group so much

Woods is excellent normally yeah. And she's a big Arsenal fan I'm sure she was itching to say you're not so smug now pal 
Online lobsterboy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:00:29 am »
