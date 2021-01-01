I'd be gutted if that happened to us, but it didn't, it happened to the Saudi's so unluckeeeeeeee.



To be fair, PSG should have scored 2 or 3 in the second half so don't know why they are crying. After the final whistle they brought Eddie Howe out to speak to McCoist and Jenas along with the woman who was presenting. Jesus, she was behaving like someone had died, "oh Eddie, sorry Eddie, my condolences Eddie", foooooooook raaaaa off!



that would be Laura Woods, she is usually quite good, absolute stunner too but yeah they were going on like someone died.You could say it did happen us with Mac AllisterAlthough this one is more likely to eliminate them as it changes the outlook of the group so much