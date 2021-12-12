« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 88308 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

Inconclusive, one of those things. Couldve gone either way, its what you get with subjective decisions. There was an arm in there and I could understand why it was given.
I dont think moaning about it helps, not easy being a ref , times like these we need to back them.
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

Get over it, they survived endless penalty decisions on the night one was always going to be given.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm
Inconclusive, one of those things. Couldve gone either way, its what you get with subjective decisions. There was an arm in there and I could understand why it was given.
That's not a pen in a million years. Come on!

Very poor decision.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 10:08:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm
they will beheading home angry after that penalty decision

 :D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 10:09:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
That's not a pen in a million years. Come on!

Very poor decision.

50-50

Phone a friend, ask the audience, youd get a different opinion.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm »
Delighted for the c*nts. Psg lesser of two evils but both utterly detestable.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm »
Be nice to knock them out of the europa if they drop down into it
Offline Hazell

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:06:45 pm
Inconclusive, one of those things. Couldve gone either way, its what you get with subjective decisions. There was an arm in there and I could understand why it was given.
I dont think moaning about it helps, not easy being a ref , times like these we need to back them.

You must be loving this! I know I am.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.
Only caught the end of it but McCoist and that were saying the ref had been excellent up to that point?
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 10:12:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision.

Good
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
Be nice to knock them out of the europa if they drop down into it
Don't know if it'd help in terms of their league form but it'd be hilarious if they finish bottom and out of Europe completely.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
Is it me, or has Howe become alot more defence minded since he became Newcastle coach?

They seem most dangerous when they are up against a team that dominates possession.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 10:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:10:55 pm
You must be loving this! I know I am.

 ;D

So happy that it was never a pen in a million years.

Fuck them
Offline decosabute

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:08:07 pm
That's not a pen in a million years. Come on!

Very poor decision.

I agree and I'd be going mad if it was given against us.

But at the end of the day, fuck those Saudi c*nts. Fuck the Qataris too. Hope Milan somehow pip both of them to second place.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
At least theyre consistent. The ball hit Macs chest and then his arm and it was a free kick. So obviously, UEFA take a stronger stance on handball.
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 10:18:34 pm »
Jenas fuming  ;D ;D
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm »
For all the praise they are getting, the xg for the game is coming out at around 4.5 v 1.

They basically played it like they were a National League team against a Premier League team in the FA Cup 3rd round.
Offline S

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 10:22:15 pm »
Correct decision. Typical Newcastle to moan about that.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 10:22:50 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:22:15 pm
Correct decision. Typical Newcastle to moan about that.

Yup good process
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 10:28:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
For all the praise they are getting, the xg for the game is coming out at around 4.5 v 1.

They basically played it like they were a National League team against a Premier League team in the FA Cup 3rd round.
PSG have really downgraded from Messi and Neymar to Dembele and Barcola. Those two were shite.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Get over it, they survived endless penalty decisions on the night one was always going to be given.

No one likes to see injustice though, do they?

Except Saudi Arabia do. They love it. So in a strange way they'll be revelling in that last gasp penalty for PSG.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 10:31:23 pm »
PSG missed some absolute sitters. Very wasteful.
Offline Samie

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm »
The way broadcasters going on about Newcastle you;d think they were European royalty.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

It was a clear handball, and therefore a penalty. The referee made the right decision ...
Offline lfc_col

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
The way broadcasters going on about Newcastle you;d think they were European royalty.

i find the coverage of them and the likes of city vomit inducting as i am sure most people do
Offline lfc_col

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:02:30 pm
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.

It evens its self out over a season thats what they keep telling us  ;D ;)
Online farawayred

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm »
Didn't know that these were sportswashing today against the other sportswashers. I saw that there was a 98th min penalty to Qatar, so the Saudis didn't get the 3 points. 98th min, how long did they play?!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 pm »
What is the chance of corruption in Qatar v Saudi eh?
Hoping AC Milan can ditch Saudi and that PSG join us in the EL
That said, Newcastle really struggling to keep a squad together this year with the pressure of europe so getting to the EL play offs may dent their chances of qualifying through the league#
Of course next year they will have bought a squad
Offline S

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 12:06:08 am »
Commentary was appalling on that game tonight. The fawning over the Saudis is sickening.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 12:10:35 am »
I thought Coisty was about to burst into tears at the end
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 01:41:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:08:00 pm
Get over it, they survived endless penalty decisions on the night one was always going to be given.

That was never a penalty and its not subjective at all, when even the rules state its not a penalty.
Offline newterp

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 01:48:48 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:41:56 am
That was never a penalty and its not subjective at all, when even the rules state its not a penalty.

Such a shame though, right?
Offline aussie_ox

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 02:21:14 am »
Don't be surprised if Aramco magically appear as referee sleeve sponsor next season.   The Saudis won't take too kindly at being done over...
Online Grobbelrevell

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 03:12:22 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 01:41:56 am
That was never a penalty and its not subjective at all, when even the rules state its not a penalty.

Do they?
