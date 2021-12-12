They were robbed by a disgraceful decision. European refs are as bad or even worse than English refs.
Inconclusive, one of those things. Couldve gone either way, its what you get with subjective decisions. There was an arm in there and I could understand why it was given.
they will beheading home angry after that penalty decision
That's not a pen in a million years. Come on!Very poor decision.
Inconclusive, one of those things. Couldve gone either way, its what you get with subjective decisions. There was an arm in there and I could understand why it was given.I dont think moaning about it helps, not easy being a ref , times like these we need to back them.
They were robbed by a disgraceful decision.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Be nice to knock them out of the europa if they drop down into it
You must be loving this! I know I am.
Correct decision. Typical Newcastle to moan about that.
For all the praise they are getting, the xg for the game is coming out at around 4.5 v 1. They basically played it like they were a National League team against a Premier League team in the FA Cup 3rd round.
Get over it, they survived endless penalty decisions on the night one was always going to be given.
The way broadcasters going on about Newcastle you;d think they were European royalty.
That was never a penalty and its not subjective at all, when even the rules state its not a penalty.
Page created in 0.274 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.72]