British League 1st Division





Liverpool, United, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Arsenal, Spurs, West Ham, Villa, Brighton, Fulham, Palace, Brentford, Leeds, Leicester. Top teams in European Cup and European League Cup. FA Cup same as before, LC same as before (obviously missing 8 teams) Promotion and Relegation.





English Premier League





City, Chelsea, Forest, Newcastle, Everton, Wolves, Sheff Utd, Burnley (some games played in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi), Only City and Newcastle allowed to win anything. Play in the English 'Saudi Airlines' cup and the same teams in 'Saudi Cup' with top 8 Saudi sides, and Fifa World Championship. Winners play PSG in the 'Shahid European Champions Cup'. No relegation but teams to be added once bought or created.



Or as above but with just City, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton with Everton getting thrashed 10-0 every week





Which would you watch?



I don't watch the Premier League anymore. just our games. I might be tempted to watch your British League, but only if Celtic and Rangers were not included. We really, really do not need to import their sectarian nonsense.I'd love to see us leave the likes of Abu Dhabi, Saudicastle, the Bitters and Chelsea behind. Bad stains on the game we all used to love.