Said before, clubs should threaten to quit the PL and rejoin the Football League if these rogue spenders aren't brought to heel. We wouldn't make as much money in the EFL, but they would be happy to have some huge name clubs back with them.



I agree. The Football League already has some stringent governance in place, if I understand correctly, so whilst the integration of several clubs might be an issue for a season or two, the money would rapidly follow. Moreover, we might not make as much but we'd not need to spend so much either. I guess there would be some problems with the Champions League as none of us would qualify until UEFA decided to go with the flow, but that's corrupt too and good luck to them with the oil states winning every year.I just want some proper football back, rather than the geo-political shitefest the sport now is. (Wouldn't mind winning and celebrating with the authentic First Division trophy again, either).