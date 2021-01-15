Revealed:
@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.
Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.
No surprise that City, Newcastle and Chelsea, the three biggest stains on English football, voted that way. Loathsome clubs doing loathsome things, as expected.
Main motivation for Everton was probably keeping those three clubs strong so there's less chance of Liverpool winning titles in the future.
Wolves are still just a Mendes plaything, right? So maybe it's linked to that.
Very disappointed in Forest and Sheffield United though - will be rooting for them to be in the relegation slots going forward. They can loan as many players as they like in the Championship.