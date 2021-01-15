« previous next »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm »
Joke
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 07:12:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.
The FFP offenders still trying to cheat. This is why the PL needs to punish them severely.

Some were crying about a 10-points when their cheating kept them in the league.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 07:15:08 pm »
Unsurprising.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:12:01 pm
The FFP offenders still trying to cheat. This is why the PL needs to punish them severely.

Some were crying about a 10-points when their cheating kept them in the league.

Chelsea are another club that need the book throwing at them.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 07:19:41 pm »
Hopefully everton and sheff utd get relegated this season so the next time this get voted on itll be blocked
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 07:21:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:48:51 pm
Can you stop bigging up the Super League when that too was based on greed.

But that's kind of the point isn't it?
Some of the same clubs who were aghast at the idea of a Super League because it would fuck them over, are now blocking new rules because it benefits them.

When a modified version of the Super League inevitably rears its head again, it'll be very hard to give a shit about these self-interested clubs who jump back to a "we're all in the this together" line because it doesn't advantage them.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 07:26:02 pm »
Ha ha Everton, fuck em then, I hope the fuckers go into administration
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 07:26:28 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:08:27 pm
No, it isn't. It is for the advantage of the bigger clubs, like these things always are.
Isnt that what the current system is?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:31:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.

No surprise that City, Newcastle and Chelsea, the three biggest stains on English football, voted that way. Loathsome clubs doing loathsome things, as expected.

Main motivation for Everton was probably keeping those three clubs strong so there's less chance of Liverpool winning titles in the future.

Wolves are still just a Mendes plaything, right? So maybe it's linked to that.

Very disappointed in Forest and Sheffield United though - will be rooting for them to be in the relegation slots going forward. They can loan as many players as they like in the Championship.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.

What a fucking rogues gallery that is. Wolves the only one I have some time for and even then its clear for a while they have a few dodgy things going on behind the scenes.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 07:35:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:26:28 pm
Isnt that what the current system is?

You really think a new one would be any different? Who can you trust in football now, I wouldn't trust any of them. The game needs an independent regulator with stringent powers. One of the journalist I think it was Tariq Panja said that a Government appointed regulator would not have the power to regulate a subject like this one. What good is that, just hopeless.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 07:42:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:35:49 pm
You really think a new one would be any different? Who can you trust in football now, I wouldn't trust any of them. The game needs an independent regulator with stringent powers. One of the journalist I think it was Tariq Panja said that a Government appointed regulator would not have the power to regulate a subject like this one. What good is that, just hopeless.
I think the current system has gone too far and there is no turning back. When the government is getting involved to ensure despotic regimes can buy clubs, then there is no hope. The only thing that could save the game is Abu Dhabi getting severely punished and stringent rules put in place to stop further cheating. There has to be a ban on state ownership, including anyone with direct links to ruling state. I fear its too late now tho. Thats why Im all for a super league, where the clubs involved set the rules, aslong as it wasnt a closed shop, which it wasnt anyway.
Saying that, Id prefer a restructuring on the English game where cheating state clubs were just fucked off.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 07:43:24 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 07:31:13 pm


Main motivation for Everton was probably keeping those three clubs strong so there's less chance of Liverpool winning titles in the future.

Wolves are still just a Mendes plaything, right? So maybe it's linked to that.

Very disappointed in Forest and Sheffield United though - will be rooting for them to be in the relegation slots going forward. They can loan as many players as they like in the Championship.

 It'll be the 777 multi-club thing with Everton. Mendes with Wolves. Sheff Utd are owned by the Saudis themselves. Not sure about Forest. Do their owners own multiple clubs too?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 07:48:29 pm »
Fucking shambles.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 07:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:43:24 pm
It'll be the 777 multi-club thing with Everton. Mendes with Wolves. Sheff Utd are owned by the Saudis themselves. Not sure about Forest. Do their owners own multiple clubs too?

Aren't Forest supposing to be getting one of the Newcastle strikers for loan? They are probably working together, Forest relied hugely on loans when they won promotion to the Premier League.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 07:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:43:24 pm
It'll be the 777 multi-club thing with Everton. Mendes with Wolves. Sheff Utd are owned by the Saudis themselves. Not sure about Forest. Do their owners own multiple clubs too?

Forests owner owns Olympiakos.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.

Everton  :wanker What a shit club. Honestly hope they go out of business.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm »
Is there a reason they let clubs vote on the decision instead if just passing the rule and saying fuck yous?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
Why would clubs pinpoint Sheff Utd to be angry about? Surely they are among those more likely to have voted that way as they're Saudi owned?

Is this vote an annual thing?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 08:01:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:10:42 pm
Revealed:

@martynziegler
NEW: The seven clubs that blocked ban on signing loan players from partner teams were (according to sources) Newcastle, Sheff Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Everton, Wolves, Forest.

Some other clubs angry that Saudi-owned Sheff Utd joined the opposition bloc.
The Scab Seven
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 08:03:19 pm »
Oh, look this was defeated as well.  ::) Carry on cheating.

A separate vote on tougher rules on commercial deals between associated parties was also defeated.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 08:03:50 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:56:57 pm
Why would clubs pinpoint Sheff Utd to be angry about? Surely they are among those more likely to have voted that way as they're Saudi owned?

Is this vote an annual thing?

Because they are owned by Saudi Arabia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_Bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud

He'll have been told to vote for it or lose his head.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 08:16:31 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:49:41 pm
Forests owner owns Olympiakos.

There you go then. Corrupt as fuck.

At least we can fire "sinister 7" back at the blues when they start going on abot the 'sly 6' now.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 08:17:18 pm »
Never mind ESL  need an new Ultimate league break-away league all the non state owned clubs plus shift 7 clubs up all the way through the rest of the ladder in the football league and leave those 7 in their own premier league
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 08:17:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:03:19 pm
Oh, look this was defeated as well.  ::) Carry on cheating.

A separate vote on tougher rules on commercial deals between associated parties was also defeated.

 Yep, big celebrations from the Newcastle fans on Twitter right now.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 08:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:17:39 pm
Yep, big celebrations from the Newcastle fans on Twitter right now.

And City, look at all their deals, the biggest club in the world now apparently....
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 08:22:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:54:38 pm
Is there a reason they let clubs vote on the decision instead if just passing the rule and saying fuck yous?
That's the charter.  The absolute idiots have lost control of their own league to foreign states.

The People's Club - no shame.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:03:50 pm
Because they are owned by Saudi Arabia.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdullah_Bin_Mosaad_Al_Saud

He'll have been told to vote for it or lose his head.

Yeah, that's my point. It's written as though the clubs were more annoyed by Sheff Utd's vote than the other clubs, when it's obvious surely that a Saudi club would be in favour of it.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:22:46 pm
That's the charter.  The absolute idiots have lost control of their own league to foreign states.

The People's Club - no shame.

Nobody seen this coming, absolutely nobody  ::)
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Really on the brink now surely everyone is fed up of the likes of these and city
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1190 on: Today at 08:30:54 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:19:43 pm
And City, look at all their deals, the biggest club in the world now apparently....

Can't be arsed anymore.
