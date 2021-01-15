You really think a new one would be any different? Who can you trust in football now, I wouldn't trust any of them. The game needs an independent regulator with stringent powers. One of the journalist I think it was Tariq Panja said that a Government appointed regulator would not have the power to regulate a subject like this one. What good is that, just hopeless.



I think the current system has gone too far and there is no turning back. When the government is getting involved to ensure despotic regimes can buy clubs, then there is no hope. The only thing that could save the game is Abu Dhabi getting severely punished and stringent rules put in place to stop further cheating. There has to be a ban on state ownership, including anyone with direct links to ruling state. I fear its too late now tho. Thats why Im all for a super league, where the clubs involved set the rules, aslong as it wasnt a closed shop, which it wasnt anyway.Saying that, Id prefer a restructuring on the English game where cheating state clubs were just fucked off.