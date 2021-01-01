« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 80301 times)

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,271
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 05:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:20:42 pm
That is appalling, would love to know who the 7 clubs are, conflicts of interest?



7 from Arsenal, Newcastle, City, Palace, Brighton, Brentford, West Ham and Forest, I am guessing


Nevez to Newcastle for £50 it is then, I hope every team that voted against it feel great when Nevez is instrumental in them getting beat against them

I'd say Everton are one of the 7.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,024
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 05:08:09 pm »
And Chelsea
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 05:19:34 pm »
Obviously the Abu Dhabi Cheaters and the Saudi Beheaders wouldve voted for it, probably Chelsea too. But why the fuck would any other club vote for it?
I guess we will see when other clubs are also allowed to loan player from Saudi in return for their vote.
Its fucking disgraceful. The super league becomes more and more viable every fucking week.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,717
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 05:22:27 pm »
Ah yes, another great sportwashing move for the journalist murdering regime.

Fuck this shit.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm »
So who do we think the culprits are, besides the usual ones?  ::)

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
·
1h
Premier League clubs narrowly fail to pass vote against ban on loans from associated party clubs. 13 clubs voted for the prohibition but 7 against it, enough to block. So in theory Newcastle can sign players on loan from PIFs Saudi clubs, Palace from Lyon etc etc.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,324
  • Legend
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 05:31:04 pm »
Are we gonna see stuff like Brighton trying to sign Sadio Mane on loan e.t.c

If Newcastle load up in Jan then it will be a fucking shambles.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,679
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:19:34 pm
Obviously the Abu Dhabi Cheaters and the Saudi Beheaders wouldve voted for it, probably Chelsea too. But why the fuck would any other club vote for it?
I guess we will see when other clubs are also allowed to loan player from Saudi in return for their vote.
Its fucking disgraceful. The super league becomes more and more viable every fucking week.

Probably United in exchange for giving them a fortune for Casemiro or Varane.

It'll be clubs with their associated clubs like obviously City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,215
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm »
Time for a breakaway league minus 7 clubs
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 05:35:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:39 pm
Time for a breakaway league minus 7 clubs
Not sure how much longer I can be arsed with football. Its just getting worse all the time.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,169
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 05:35:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:29:25 pm
So who do we think the culprits are, besides the usual ones?  ::)

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
·
1h
Premier League clubs narrowly fail to pass vote against ban on loans from associated party clubs. 13 clubs voted for the prohibition but 7 against it, enough to block. So in theory Newcastle can sign players on loan from PIFs Saudi clubs, Palace from Lyon etc etc.

Could probably guess most of them. Tony Bloom owned Union Saint-Gilloise but Ii think sold his majority stake in the summer. But you never know what owners; plans are for the future so it could be anyone.

I think FSG don't own another club but Redbird Capital (who invest in FSG) do? Though I suppose we wouldn't be connected given Redbird's minority stake in Liverpool.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:33:39 pm
Time for a breakaway league minus 7 clubs

You're on your own there, it would be the end of football anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:36:57 pm
You're on your own there, it would be the end of football anyway.
Definitely not on his own.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 05:46:01 pm »
I hope the seven clubs are named in time.  What a shitfest of a league.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 05:47:40 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:37:31 pm
Definitely not on his own.

I was answering for myself, not anyone else.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:46:01 pm
I hope the seven clubs are named in time.  What a shitfest of a league.

I am sure their names will eventually come out. Some of them we can already guess.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 05:50:08 pm »
Laughable but expected.

The league is eating itself.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 05:51:05 pm »
What does this mean long term? The Saudi teams buy all the good players, then loan them to their associated clubs to avoid FFP?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,539
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 05:51:29 pm »
I'm guessing Newcastle, Chelsea, Man United, Man City, Everton will be 5 of them. Then maybe some of the newer clubs like Burnley, Sheff U.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,869
  • RedOrDead
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 05:57:22 pm »
Haha what the actual fuck. So these c*nts can sign Neves and Viega both on loan in January. Players who cost £100 million between them the past summer there.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm »
This is very true as well.

Philippe Auclair
@PhilippeAuclair
The focus will be on Newcastle; but the reason why this vote failed is not because the Saudis are exerting undue influence on some PL clubs. It's because the PL clubs who opposed the notion have every intention of using multi-club ownership for their own benefit in the future.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,539
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 06:03:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:59:34 pm
This is very true as well.

Philippe Auclair
@PhilippeAuclair
The focus will be on Newcastle; but the reason why this vote failed is not because the Saudis are exerting undue influence on some PL clubs. It's because the PL clubs who opposed the notion have every intention of using multi-club ownership for their own benefit in the future.

Well, obviously.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,166
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Football is getting more and more corrupt as each day goes by
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 06:11:12 pm »
Whoever voted to let this happen is corrupt as fuck.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,209
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 06:18:32 pm »
The owners of Man City, Newcastle, Bournemouth, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa all own other clubs.

Some part of the ownership Brighton, Chelsea and ourselves own or are strongly affiliated with other clubs too.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:29 pm by mikey_LFC »
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 06:20:53 pm »
LOL. What's the point of the Premier League?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 06:27:32 pm »
Surely a declaration of interest is required for a formal vote?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:20:53 pm
LOL. What's the point of the Premier League?

God knows, at this point. It can't govern itself effectively, can't make decisions for the greater good, can't punish clubs effectively when they transgress, can't sort out the appalling officiating of its games. Part of me hope Newcastle just absolutely take the piss with this now. And they will, I'm sure, over time.

It's getting harder and harder to see how the Premier League turns this around, if they can't even get a vote through on something as obviously detrimental as this. Saudi (North East England branch) will just stockpile players in Saudi (Saudi branch) and injury, suspension and loss of form will be absolutely no impediment to them, nor will, presumably, FFP and other financial regulation. Transfer fees? Nah, we'll just loan Mbappe from a Saudi club thanks, for 10% of his actual wages.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 06:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:30:42 pm
God knows, at this point. It can't govern itself effectively, can't make decisions for the greater good, can't punish clubs effectively when they transgress, can't sort out the appalling officiating of its games. Part of me hope Newcastle just absolutely take the piss with this now. And they will, I'm sure, over time.

It's getting harder and harder to see how the Premier League turns this around, if they can't even get a vote through on something as obviously detrimental as this. Saudi (North East England branch) will just stockpile players in Saudi (Saudi branch) and injury, suspension and loss of form will be absolutely no impediment to them, nor will, presumably, FFP and other financial regulation. Transfer fees? Nah, we'll just loan Mbappe from a Saudi club thanks, for 10% of his actual wages.
The league is (becoming) a joke. The sanctimonious attitude towards the Super League is out of place when the PL is already one but poor Sky didn't want to lose their cash cow. Really, what's the difference? You have some clubs that are above the rules because they are backed by the UK government.

Also, what's the point of FFP when it can be bypassed using the multi-club model?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:47:56 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,265
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
No idea how or why any of you still watch this farce.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online lfc79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 689
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 06:47:53 pm »
Question do transactions still have to be above board at commercial value etc, i.e Newcastle could loan Neves but it would have to be show at proper value for FFP otherwise wouldn't Man city have done this already and signed all their player to new york and then loaned them to Man city for free?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,619
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 06:48:51 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:37:56 pm
The league is (becoming) a joke. The sanctimonious attitude towards the Super League is out of place when the PL is already one but poor Sky didn't want to lose their cash cow. Really, what's the difference? You have some clubs that are above the rules because they are backed by the UK government.

Also, what's the point of FFP when it can be bypassed using the multi-club model?

Can you stop bigging up the Super League when that too was based on greed.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 06:48:59 pm »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 05:51:05 pm
What does this mean long term? The Saudi teams buy all the good players, then loan them to their associated clubs to avoid FFP?

Bingo.

The game is finished. Calling it a sport anymore is taking the absolute piss. People laugh at cycling/UFC/boxing etc... as corrupt full of drug cheats etc... but the game of football is levels above any of that now.

Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 06:49:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:48:51 pm
Can you stop bigging up the Super League when that too was based on greed.
I'm not bigging it up. I just don't get the sanctimonious attitude when the Premier League is already a Super League based on greed.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:52:38 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,716
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
A broken sport.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
Clubs like us have at least tried to do the right thing over the last decade or so, FSG have ran a tight ship kept the books clean and despite this we are being left in City's dust and soon Newcastle's and then whoever else "wins" the sport washing lottery.

The sooner the whole thing comes crashing down the better. It may sound dark but i'd honestly be happy if Qatar or some other sport washing regime bought our club now as it would finally give me the reason i need to leave this farce behind.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 