LOL. What's the point of the Premier League?



God knows, at this point. It can't govern itself effectively, can't make decisions for the greater good, can't punish clubs effectively when they transgress, can't sort out the appalling officiating of its games. Part of me hope Newcastle just absolutely take the piss with this now. And they will, I'm sure, over time.It's getting harder and harder to see how the Premier League turns this around, if they can't even get a vote through on something as obviously detrimental as this. Saudi (North East England branch) will just stockpile players in Saudi (Saudi branch) and injury, suspension and loss of form will be absolutely no impediment to them, nor will, presumably, FFP and other financial regulation. Transfer fees? Nah, we'll just loan Mbappe from a Saudi club thanks, for 10% of his actual wages.