« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 76636 times)

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1080 on: November 9, 2023, 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November  9, 2023, 01:27:31 pm
It is a massive issue, owning a second division Belgian club has it's issues but not like having your pick of the very best players in a league which can pick and choose players (albeit, at the moment, those who are at the end of their careers, Nevez excepted) without regard to money.


Saudi league has had one summer, think about 2 years down the line when they've spent £2bn on players, should they all be available to Newcastle (and Newcastle alone) to dip into when they need to fill a gap or fancy 6 months with a form player that no other club would loan out.


It could change (again) the whole shape of football, Newcastle would be in a position to avoid buying players, just get a Saudi club to buy them and then try them out for a year, doesn't work, pick another one. Has to be stopped.

You might be surprised. You could add Gabri Veiga, Franck Kessie and Sergei Milinkovic-Savic from Newcastle's list of not-over-the hill just yet players that they could get on loan from Saudi.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1081 on: November 9, 2023, 03:40:54 pm »
Yes, I thought there would be others but I don't follow Saudi football too closely for obvious reasons.


Makes it even more important, they want a decent player from Milan, FFP an issue, no problem.


Get a saudi club to buy them for £100m, an offer Milan cannot refuse, probably way over the odds.


Then, wait 6 months and loan him in, possibly even a rolling loan with a lot lower spending than a purchase, even the player can be paid off to go along with it from the bottomless pit of Saudi funding.


Cannot be allowed to happen.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,434
  • Dutch Class
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1082 on: November 10, 2023, 04:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on November  8, 2023, 06:38:32 pm
I wonder what Newcastle will vote...

Howe has said they will look to oppose it
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,636
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1083 on: November 10, 2023, 04:37:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 10, 2023, 04:27:33 pm
Howe has said they will look to oppose it

Phew - at least he is sticking to the football things.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,642
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 08:15:55 pm »
finding their level now
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,743
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 pm »
Fuck off Saudicastle Sportwashing FC  :wanker
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,062
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm »
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:32:20 pm
https://twitter.com/EPLBible/status/1723433727227740287
They've had a top 4 finish and a wee flourish in the Champion's League and suddenly they think they should be winning everything.

Fully on board with this meltdown. It's more entertaining than their football.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,476
  • Truthiness
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,886
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
They've always had these delusions of grandeur, like they had some divine right to be at the top but Ashley was holding them back.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,903
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm »
Listened to this on Five Live and the desperation to keep mentioning injuries as an excuse was hilarious. I seem to recall we just had to get on with it when we had no fit defenders a few seasons back.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm »
If they drop out of the 8 and fail to either stay in the CL or qualify to the Europa League I see them replacing Howe.

You can't have all these big names sponsors not getting value for their investment if the team isn't playing in the 'blockbuster' fixtures week in, week out.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,205
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm »
When and where is Eddies next appraisal?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,636
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:53:27 pm
If they drop out of the 8 and fail to either stay in the CL or qualify to the Europa League I see them replacing Howe.

You can't have all these big names sponsors not getting value for their investment if the team isn't playing in the 'blockbuster' fixtures week in, week out.

Big name sponsors like Noon and Saudi Airlines??
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,698
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:41:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:28:01 pm
When and where is Eddies next appraisal?
in a turkish Embassy?
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,779
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 12:55:17 am »
Eddie could be heading out of Newcastle
Entitled bastard fans, mid table club who overperformed last year
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 12:58:57 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Big name sponsors like Noon and Saudi Airlines??

Noon is massive. They happen everywhere, everyday.

You forgot the global behemoth that is Sela.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 02:19:40 am »
Hide your horses, they are coming!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 