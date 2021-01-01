Kills two birds with one stone
Did the commentator mention this below? (I'm watching the Shakhtar vs Barca match)'Borussia Dortmund tifo: "You don't care about the sport, you only care about money"':-
Dont know, literally only had it on for a few minutes. I thought it was aimed at the Saudis but is it just aimed at uefa?
The PC term is "behead" - wandered in."The journalist wandered in to the Embassy"
Anybody know why the Saudi team played earlier than the rest of the teams? i$ UEFA trying to $howca$e the $audi team?
Theres always an early kick off or two, was us against LASK recently or going back to the CL weve kicked off early away to Red Star Belgrade and Salzburg off the top of my head.
We're early on Thursday this week too, no?
The Dortmund banners are about Uefa :https://nein-zur-cl-reform.de/en/
Lose to PSG in Paris and they are out, here's hoping they finish 4th and therefore do not infect the Europa League. Them not qualifying for Europe next year would be an excellent bonus on top of that.
