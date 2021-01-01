« previous next »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:41:42 pm
Kills two birds with one stone  :thumbup

The PC term is "behead" - wandered in.

"The journalist wandered in to the Embassy"
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
The Dortmund banners are about Uefa :

https://nein-zur-cl-reform.de/en/
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:37:32 pm
Did the commentator mention this below? (I'm watching the Shakhtar vs Barca match)


'Borussia Dortmund tifo: "You don't care about the sport, you only care about money"':-



The comms did mention it briefly in the second half. He said it was aimed at Saudi's IIRC

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:38:52 pm
Dont know, literally only had it on for a few minutes.
I thought it was aimed at the Saudis but is it just aimed at uefa?

yep, at UEFA. Start of the 2nd half that was.

They did have a banner about sportswashing too.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Fuck off, Saudicastle Sportwashing c*nts.  :wanker
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Great to see them being usually shit in Europe.

What a waste of a CL spot these and United are though.

Only got in because 3 teams shit the bed last season.

PL coefficent going to damaged this season.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:57:50 pm
The PC term is "behead" - wandered in.

"The journalist wandered in to the Embassy"

Maybe my use of the words 'birds' and stoning weren't in the best taste  :P
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Anybody know why the Saudi team played earlier than the rest of the teams? i$ UEFA trying to $howca$e the $audi team?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm
Anybody know why the Saudi team played earlier than the rest of the teams? i$ UEFA trying to $howca$e the $audi team?

Theres always an early kick off or two, was us against LASK recently or going back to the CL weve kicked off early away to Red Star Belgrade and Salzburg off the top of my head.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm
Theres always an early kick off or two, was us against LASK recently or going back to the CL weve kicked off early away to Red Star Belgrade and Salzburg off the top of my head.

We're early on Thursday this week too, no?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:00:31 pm
We're early on Thursday this week too, no?

We're box office, though.

Newcastle - no one gives a shit.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:59:46 pm
Theres always an early kick off or two, was us against LASK recently or going back to the CL weve kicked off early away to Red Star Belgrade and Salzburg off the top of my head.
Ok thanks. I always thought earlier games were more due to the region where the games were played eg. Shakhtar, that's why an early Saudi vs Dortmund start seemed unusual.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
A most happy result. Well done Dortmund. Fuck off head-choppers.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Dortmund fans just seem to get it.

In fact from other stuff Ive read I think fans or at least some other fan groups in Germany seem to recognise this stuff a lot more than elsewhere. Dortmund more than most though
