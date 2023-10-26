« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 70026 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1000 on: Yesterday at 09:02:15 am »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:50:07 am
Any links to these videos of our lot throwing bottles and glasses at Dortmund fans?

It was a great atmosphere all day when we played them - one isolated incident of two idiots outside the ground with two of them lot throwing a few punches doesn't mean we should get booted all over there.

PSG was a different kettle of fish - they were edgy all day and quite a lot of them were looking for bother.
Is there a Saudi embassy in Newcastle yet? Maybe any unruly away fans could be taken there?
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1001 on: Yesterday at 09:45:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:02:15 am
Is there a Saudi embassy in Newcastle yet? Maybe any unruly away fans could be taken there?

More great banter again on here I see, brilliant.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1002 on: Yesterday at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 09:45:32 am
More great banter again on here I see, brilliant.
You still dont get it do you?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,332
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1003 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October 26, 2023, 09:09:18 am
Youre asking how to stop match fixing  Im saying deterrents and bans have no affect on gambling addicts

They are probably not intended to do so either, their purpose is to try and minimise the amount of other people who might be tempted down a similar path.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,122
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1004 on: Yesterday at 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: slaphead on November  3, 2023, 10:53:28 pm
Heard that. But legal action for what reason? That he has a gambling addiction that they knew of and didn't mention it?  Good luck with that one Newcastle 

If Milan knew there was an investigation and potential ban coming, then I can see Newcastle being pissed about it.  But Milan will probably just deny all knowledge.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,817
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1005 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:46:29 am
You still dont get it do you?
Of course he doesnt. Or pretends not to. Sportswahed. Thinks the murderous scumbags are ok because Saudi owned Newcatle might wIn more football matches. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:20:59 am by Anfield Kopite »
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 01:14:54 am »
Quote from: iamnant on October 30, 2023, 03:55:26 pm
Getting dodgy decisions for them and are always on telly. Absolutely stinks of Saudi brown envelopes.
Another day, another televised Saudi game, another dodgy decision going their way. It's getting tedious now.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,385
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 04:24:39 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 01:14:54 am
Another day, another televised Saudi game, another dodgy decision going their way. It's getting tedious now.
Not just one decision, Riyal-y.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,517
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 07:13:44 am »
I reckon these will be hated quite quickly by a lot of fans. Even now nobody seems to give a shit about Man City at all, partly as their football is so monotonous, but they're a bit of a nothing club in general.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,243
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 08:09:27 am »
Funny how they keep getting put on TV at prime Saudi viewing time. Sure it's all just a coincidence though. ::)
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,164
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 08:16:06 am »
Aside from the Saudi Money/sportswashing,   They are not a likeable bunch are they?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 