I'm not sure it's all that immoral to play someone who is potentially being banned for betting. It's not the same as getting done for PEDs or similar. I would expect that we'd play someone until a ban is confirmed too, don't see this as a big deal at all.
Play him now then Beheddie you prick. Saw a rumour that they will just get Neves on loan in January from Saudi.
What a dubious penalty this lot got against Wolves...
They have 3 games in a row when it's Saturday night in Saudi.5th time this season tonight this has happened in 10 games.SKY must be getting a Crown Prince's ransom for facilitating PIF's requests to get that Saturday 5:30 KO.
These thicko's are going to get booted all over the place when they go to Paris and Dortmund.
You're a NUFC fan??? Seriously??I met some great Dortmund fans pre and post match and I'm meeting some of them over there - an isolated incident involving two people and you think us "thickos" deserve to get booted over there?Pathetic.
He was a NUFC fan when they were NUFC. Not Mass Public Murdering FC.
Shameless c*nt.https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1719344909604319532?t=U-FWkdIsc4pHoHe07TJW-g&s=19
