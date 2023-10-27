« previous next »
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 27, 2023, 07:12:58 pm
Quote from: tubby on October 27, 2023, 12:25:28 pm
I'm not sure it's all that immoral to play someone who is potentially being banned for betting.  It's not the same as getting done for PEDs or similar.  I would expect that we'd play someone until a ban is confirmed too, don't see this as a big deal at all.

Didnt we stop playing Matip whilst his refusal to play for Cameroon was resolved?
DangerScouse

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 27, 2023, 07:57:30 pm
Think we were obliged to from memory.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 28, 2023, 11:19:58 am
Tonali banned for 10 months :lmao
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 28, 2023, 11:21:31 am
Play him now then Beheddie you prick.
Saw a rumour that they will just get Neves on loan in January from Saudi.
bird_lfc

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 28, 2023, 01:18:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 28, 2023, 11:21:31 am
Play him now then Beheddie you prick.
Saw a rumour that they will just get Neves on loan in January from Saudi.

Totally above board and normal transfer, that. We all saw it coming in the summer
sinnermichael

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 28, 2023, 05:49:20 pm
MrGrumpy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 28, 2023, 07:53:49 pm
Kudos to Wolves, they have defied many peoples predictions and are well clear of the relegation places. If I wasnt full of whisky, Id find the Wolves thread to post on.
farawayred

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2023, 01:00:23 am
What a dubious penalty this lot got against Wolves...
masher

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2023, 04:37:57 am
Quote from: farawayred on October 29, 2023, 01:00:23 am
What a dubious penalty this lot got against Wolves...

And an obvious one against them not given.
RedSince86

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2023, 04:49:35 am
They have 3 games in a row when it's Saturday night in Saudi.

5th time this season tonight this has happened in 10 games.

SKY must be getting a Crown Prince's ransom for facilitating PIF's requests to get that Saturday 5:30 KO.
spider-neil

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2023, 06:30:02 am
Wolves should ask for the audio for the penalty. How VAR could have looked at that and thought, good process, boys is anyones guess.
Jwils21

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
October 29, 2023, 01:27:43 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 29, 2023, 04:49:35 am
They have 3 games in a row when it's Saturday night in Saudi.

5th time this season tonight this has happened in 10 games.

SKY must be getting a Crown Prince's ransom for facilitating PIF's requests to get that Saturday 5:30 KO.

Nothing to see here. Move on.

Its a well known fact that Geordie fans have explicitly said they want to see Ruben Neves at 17:30 on a Saturday.
iamnant

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Yesterday at 03:55:26 pm
Getting dodgy decisions for them and are always on telly. Absolutely stinks of Saudi brown envelopes.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 11:07:49 am
These insufferable c*nts can do whatever they want and get away with it, and that includes murder.
Paully

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 01:41:59 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 25, 2023, 08:01:33 pm
These thicko's are going to get booted all over the place when they go to Paris and Dortmund.

You're a NUFC fan?????? Seriously????????????????????

I met some great Dortmund fans pre and post match and I'm meeting some of them over there - an isolated incident involving two people and you think us "thickos" deserve to get booted over there?

Pathetic.


Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 01:51:59 pm
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:41:59 pm
You're a NUFC fan?????? Seriously????????????????????

I met some great Dortmund fans pre and post match and I'm meeting some of them over there - an isolated incident involving two people and you think us "thickos" deserve to get booted over there?

Pathetic.



He was a NUFC fan when they were NUFC. Not Mass Public Murdering FC.
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 01:54:11 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:51:59 pm
He was a NUFC fan when they were NUFC. Not Mass Public Murdering FC.

A NUFC fan when money hadnt given the idiots the option of attacking European fans, only locally bred police horses.
sinnermichael

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 02:00:56 pm
So Howard Philips

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 02:02:18 pm
Terry de Niro

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Today at 02:05:09 pm
