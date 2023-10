Palace are the one fanbase that has publicy made protests like this during matches. Shame more won’t.



Shame that the away section iin Newcastle is so ridiculously situation , so there was no chance of it being seen on tv.



It's pathetic they can get away with the location of the away section by the way. I know it’s been ‘demanded’ by the emergency services - but that too is pathetic. Other clubs deal with away fans, and it’s actually part of the job of the police to do so, so not sure why Newcastle’s police can only deal with them by having them up high in a stadium.