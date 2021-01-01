« previous next »
Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 03:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:12:22 pm
'Saudicastle' is absolute and utter genius I must say ::)

We used to sing
Sing something simple, you simple Tw@ts
When the Geordies came to town
Simplicity is still sadly a feature of the fanbase
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 04:07:01 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:25:17 pm
Martin Keown has offered some god advice to Tonali when he was asked about the situation today. Just don't gamble at all he thinks is the solution. I'm sure he's never thought of that

Boring though innit
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm
Laughing at a decent poster you absolute gobshite.








Laughing at a decent poster you absolute gobshite.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 05:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm
Totally agree - I've no idea how diligent we could have been though to unearth this illegal gambling mind?

Agree about Tonali too - he knew what was coming.

Milan definitely knew though and hopefully we take them to the cleaners for it.

Several trips to the cleaners will be needed after the embassy visit, certainly. Notoriously messy affairs.

Milan possibly screwing you over on this is definitely the issue you should be most exercised over, as a Newcastle fan.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 06:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:13:49 pm
Paully sniffs bicycle seats and steals underwear off washing lines, pass it on

Paullys Arnold Layne? :o
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 06:40:38 pm »
Paully wears a tea towel on his head and has wallpapered his bedroom with posters of Jason Tindall.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 06:41:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:40:38 pm
Paully wears a tea towel on his head and has wallpapered his bedroom with posters of Jason Tindall.

Shhh...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm
And a proper good poster for years.









And a proper good poster for years.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #848 on: Today at 05:35:52 am »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:35:00 pm
Its the fact you hid the arrogance for years is the disappointment.









Its the fact you hid the arrogance for years is the disappointment.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #849 on: Today at 06:17:22 am »
Newcastle did do their due diligence to be fair. They asked Tonali before he signed if he had any betting issues , 5/1 says i dont, he replied.
