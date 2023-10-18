Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.



100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!