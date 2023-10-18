« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,785
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #800 on: October 18, 2023, 06:10:36 pm
Quote from: zero zero on October 18, 2023, 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.


Mind boggling ignorance.
Brain Potter

  Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,542
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #801 on: October 18, 2023, 06:41:19 pm
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,299
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #802 on: October 18, 2023, 06:54:34 pm
Quote from: zero zero on October 18, 2023, 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.

Surprising statement coming from you.
zero zero

  Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,067
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #803 on: October 18, 2023, 07:11:15 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 18, 2023, 06:54:34 pm
Surprising statement coming from you.
?

Originally his lawyer claimed that Its possible that he played a card game like poker or blackjack on an illegal platform, without realising that they were.

He could bet on any other sport on the planet. It's not hard in this day and age.
BOBSCOUSE

  Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,265
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #804 on: October 18, 2023, 07:15:29 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 18, 2023, 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.


Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments.  Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!!  Ahem - Hi boss!
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,629
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #805 on: October 18, 2023, 08:00:31 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on October 18, 2023, 07:15:29 pm
Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments.  Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!!  Ahem - Hi boss!
Can he comment on it if Tonali has gambled on football but not if hes gambled on other sports?
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,341
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #806 on: October 18, 2023, 08:11:16 pm
Quote
Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.
He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.

And, yes of course he will play this weekend! What a silly question."
Wghennessy

  Embarassing
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,360
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #807 on: October 18, 2023, 10:27:37 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on October 18, 2023, 06:41:19 pm
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.

Yep. They likely knew this was coming and got him sold before hand. Absolutely outstanding work
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 8,988
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #808 on: October 18, 2023, 11:19:34 pm
BlackandWhitePaul

  Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  Posts: 22,288
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #809 on: October 18, 2023, 11:26:49 pm
Those Saudi c*nts shelled out £55million for him. :D

Not kidding, I hope he's banned for 12 month.
Paully

  Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  Kopite
  Posts: 744
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 12:33:08 pm
Quote from: JRed on October 12, 2023, 03:41:54 pm
Why do you come on here at all? Are you trying to convince people that the Saudis are actually ok?
Youre obviously free to post whatever you want on here, just be careful when you go to Saudi for the pre season tour, you could get locked up or worse if the Saudis dont like what you post.

I've been posting on here for years and it used to be good engaging banter under Rafa and that useless Manc bastard of a manager!

Now, you can't even have a conversation FFS!

Paully

  Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  Kopite
  Posts: 744
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on October 18, 2023, 06:41:19 pm
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.

100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.

It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!
AlphaDelta

  Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 4,305
  People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 12:47:24 pm
Part of me actually feels sorry for the player. If Milan knew all the long he had an addiction, they should have supported him, got him the help he needs. Instead, they sell to Newcastle! Talk about sweeping it under the carpet.

Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  Posts: 107,624
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 12:48:29 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.

It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!

Who was the other one?
redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,853
  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 12:50:34 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 12:47:24 pm
Part of me actually feels sorry for the player. If Milan knew all the long he had an addiction, they should have supported him, got him the help he needs. Instead, they sell to Newcastle! Talk about sweeping it under the carpet.



No wonder he was crying when he left if he knew he had all this shit to deal on his own with coming up.
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,759
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 12:57:18 pm
Couldn't happen to a better club and those bloodsoaked owners.

I'm gutted the Paqueta deal got canned 24 hours before he was going to the Cheats for a Medical.
Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,610
  Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 01:40:09 pm
Best that the AC Milan owners should decline any invites to the Saudi Embassy for the time being
GreatEx

  pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • ******
  Posts: 7,576
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 02:12:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:48:29 pm
Who was the other one?

Barnes I'm guessing, although he's only out until the end of December according to the physio room
Brain Potter

  Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,542
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 04:08:12 pm
Both Milan and Tonali will have known that this was coming down the line. Have Newcastle done proper due diligence before signing him? I suppose unless the player told them it would be hard to have known
I doubt theyd have signed him if they knew.
Its alright saying the club stand by him, but hes signed a multi million pound contract knowing hes got a serious problem and a likely long ban.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  Posts: 6,629
  • Posts: 6,629
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 05:44:10 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 12:33:08 pm
I've been posting on here for years and it used to be good engaging banter under Rafa and that useless Manc bastard of a manager!

Now, you can't even have a conversation FFS!
Was that before your club was owned by one of the most barbaric states on the planet?
You can have a conversation about anything on here, but you must now understand how we feel about horrific, despotic states owning football clubs and how it is destroying the game?
Ma Vie en Rouge

  J'aime voir...!
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,982
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.

It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!

What a terrible shame.
newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 24,341
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm
What a terrible shame.

I lit a candle in remembrance.
Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  Posts: 107,624
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 07:04:04 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:59:08 pm
I lit a candle in remembrance.

Goodbye Geordie Jeans
Anfield Kopite

  Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • ******
  Posts: 1,814
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 07:07:02 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:04:04 pm
Goodbye Geordie Jeans
It seems to me they lived their lives sportswashing Pricks like Geordie Paully.
Flaccido Dongingo

  Dont swing at the king!
  • ******
  Posts: 15,271
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #824 on: Today at 06:43:46 am
12C

  aka 54F
  Campaigns
  • ******
  Posts: 12,860
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #825 on: Today at 11:17:34 am
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 12:36:41 pm
100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.

It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.

It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!
Nightmare?
Really?
Barneylfc∗

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,299
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #826 on: Today at 11:32:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:17:34 am
Nightmare?
Really?

You need to put things into perspective.

A nightmare isn't being afraid to voice your opinion for fear of being imprisoned for 40 years.
A nightmare isn't being afraid to love someone for fear of being executed in public.

A nightmare is in fact turning a blind eye to the above and the football club that doesn't give a fuck about you spending over a hundred million pounds on players that can't kick a ball for a few months.

Definitely not sportswashed.
Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #827 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:08:12 pm
Both Milan and Tonali will have known that this was coming down the line. Have Newcastle done proper due diligence before signing him? I suppose unless the player told them it would be hard to have known
I doubt theyd have signed him if they knew.
Its alright saying the club stand by him, but hes signed a multi million pound contract knowing hes got a serious problem and a likely long ban.

Totally agree - I've no idea how diligent we could have been though to unearth this illegal gambling mind?

Agree about Tonali too - he knew what was coming.

Milan definitely knew though and hopefully we take them to the cleaners for it.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #828 on: Today at 12:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 12:13:10 pm
Totally agree - I've no idea how diligent we could have been though to unearth this illegal gambling mind?

Agree about Tonali too - he knew what was coming.

Milan definitely knew though and hopefully we take them to the cleaners for it.
Definitely. A trip to the embassy for all involved!
Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #829 on: Today at 01:25:17 pm »
Martin Keown has offered some god advice to Tonali when he was asked about the situation today. Just don't gamble at all he thinks is the solution. I'm sure he's never thought of that
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #830 on: Today at 01:26:48 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:50:11 pm
Definitely. A trip to the embassy for all involved!
Will the Milan people who dealt with this transfer mysteriously disappear?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,176
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #831 on: Today at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:26:48 pm
Will the Milan people who dealt with this transfer mysteriously disappear?
Heads will roll.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #832 on: Today at 01:50:36 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:25:17 pm
Martin Keown has offered some god advice to Tonali when he was asked about the situation today. Just don't gamble at all he thinks is the solution. I'm sure he's never thought of that
Always been renowned for his rapier like insight, has Keown.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,624
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #833 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:50:36 pm
Always been renowned for his rapier like insight, has Keown.

That and his ability to make fire. And hunt woolly mammoths.
Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #834 on: Today at 02:35:00 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October 18, 2023, 11:26:49 pm
Those Saudi c*nts shelled out £55million for him. :D

Not kidding, I hope he's banned for 12 month.

You're a NUFC fan?! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!







Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #835 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:35:00 pm
You're a NUFC fan?! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Yes, he is a Newcastle United fan, not a Saudicastle fan.
Online Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #836 on: Today at 03:12:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:36:56 pm
Yes, he is a Newcastle United fan, not a Saudicastle fan.

'Saudicastle' is absolute and utter genius I must say ::)
 

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #837 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
Paully sniffs bicycle seats and steals underwear off washing lines, pass it on
Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #838 on: Today at 03:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:12:22 pm
'Saudicastle' is absolute and utter genius I must say ::)
 



Seems appropriate considering you wear their colours and host their matches now.
You aren't the city club you were. You are an extension of the Saudi Kingdom, a toy to wash their image on the world stage.
Just useful idiots who value banter bragging rights more than human ones.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #839 on: Today at 03:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:35:00 pm
You're a NUFC fan?! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!








A Newcastle fan with a conscience.
Whereas you are a massive sportswashed c*nt.
