Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Surprising statement coming from you.
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.
Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments. Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!! Ahem - Hi boss!
Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.And, yes of course he will play this weekend! What a silly question."
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.
Why do you come on here at all? Are you trying to convince people that the Saudis are actually ok? Youre obviously free to post whatever you want on here, just be careful when you go to Saudi for the pre season tour, you could get locked up or worse if the Saudis dont like what you post.
100% - Milan must have known about this - I said at the time it was bizarre them selling their supposed best player, captain, young local lad and boyhood fan.It'll be interesting to see how this pans out - hopefully we can prove they knew about it and take them to the cleaners.It's turned into a nightmare summer for us - our two major signings - one set to be banned for a year and the other injured for five months!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Part of me actually feels sorry for the player. If Milan knew all the long he had an addiction, they should have supported him, got him the help he needs. Instead, they sell to Newcastle! Talk about sweeping it under the carpet.
Who was the other one?
I've been posting on here for years and it used to be good engaging banter under Rafa and that useless Manc bastard of a manager!Now, you can't even have a conversation FFS!
What a terrible shame.
I lit a candle in remembrance.
Goodbye Geordie Jeans
Nightmare?Really?
Both Milan and Tonali will have known that this was coming down the line. Have Newcastle done proper due diligence before signing him? I suppose unless the player told them it would be hard to have known
I doubt theyd have signed him if they knew.Its alright saying the club stand by him, but hes signed a multi million pound contract knowing hes got a serious problem and a likely long ban.
Totally agree - I've no idea how diligent we could have been though to unearth this illegal gambling mind? Agree about Tonali too - he knew what was coming.Milan definitely knew though and hopefully we take them to the cleaners for it.
Definitely. A trip to the embassy for all involved!
Will the Milan people who dealt with this transfer mysteriously disappear?
Martin Keown has offered some god advice to Tonali when he was asked about the situation today. Just don't gamble at all he thinks is the solution. I'm sure he's never thought of that
Always been renowned for his rapier like insight, has Keown.
Those Saudi c*nts shelled out £55million for him. Not kidding, I hope he's banned for 12 month.
You're a NUFC fan?! Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!
Yes, he is a Newcastle United fan, not a Saudicastle fan.
'Saudicastle' is absolute and utter genius I must say
