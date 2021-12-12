Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Surprising statement coming from you.
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.
Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments. Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!! Ahem - Hi boss!
Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.And, yes of course he will play this weekend! What a silly question."
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.
