« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.


Mind boggling ignorance.
« Reply #801 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm »
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.

Surprising statement coming from you.
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:54:34 pm
Surprising statement coming from you.
?

Originally his lawyer claimed that Its possible that he played a card game like poker or blackjack on an illegal platform, without realising that they were.

He could bet on any other sport on the planet. It's not hard in this day and age.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.


Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments.  Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!!  Ahem - Hi boss!
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:00:31 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:15:29 pm
Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments.  Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!!  Ahem - Hi boss!
Can he comment on it if Tonali has gambled on football but not if hes gambled on other sports?
« Reply #806 on: Today at 08:11:16 pm »
Quote
Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.
He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.

And, yes of course he will play this weekend! What a silly question."
« Reply #807 on: Today at 10:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:41:19 pm
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.

Yep. They likely knew this was coming and got him sold before hand. Absolutely outstanding work
« Reply #808 on: Today at 11:19:34 pm »
« Reply #809 on: Today at 11:26:49 pm »
Those Saudi c*nts shelled out £55million for him. :D

Not kidding, I hope he's banned for 12 month.
