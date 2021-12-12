« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 52944 times)

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.


Mind boggling ignorance.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #801 on: Today at 06:41:19 pm »
Milan have had Newcastles pants down over Tonali.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:54:34 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 05:35:21 pm
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.

Surprising statement coming from you.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #803 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:54:34 pm
Surprising statement coming from you.
?

Originally his lawyer claimed that Its possible that he played a card game like poker or blackjack on an illegal platform, without realising that they were.

He could bet on any other sport on the planet. It's not hard in this day and age.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #804 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:37:25 pm
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.


Beheddie - "I'm only here to comment on footballing matters, not poker tournaments.  Look over there, that guy's got a scimitar!!  Ahem - Hi boss!
