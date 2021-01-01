What a surprise, Saudia Airlines about to sponsor them as official Airlines partner.



Them and City would not have the spending power with their states investment fund companies sponsoring them.



https://twitter.com/craighope_dm/status/1714236184581353600?s=46



Well it was only a matter of time, i do think location will work against them - Newcastle won't be as desirable as other cities in the PL - and footballers can get paid well at Chelsea, United, City - ourselves etc anyway...I hope they don't qualify for the CL this season as that will again stifle their attractiveness for another 12 months following this season.Citys owners spent a lot of money in the infrastructure of the club, training grounds and surrounding areas - if we see Newcastle begin to do this then they will apparently be following a similar road map.For now they are just a decent team, but nothing we should fear.