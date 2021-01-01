« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 52701 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 02:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 01:27:24 pm
Sorry officer, I thought this big spliff was a vape
I thought that Mountain of Cocaine was sherbet.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 02:40:48 pm »
Tonali's agent says his client is a gambling addict now. That'll help his situation.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,330
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 03:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 02:40:48 pm
Tonali's agent says his client is a gambling addict now. That'll help his situation.

:lmao
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,605
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 02:40:48 pm
Tonali's agent says his client is a gambling addict now. That'll help his situation.

We know he makes reckless decisions. He left Milan for Newcastle.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,096
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 03:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
We know he makes reckless decisions. He left Milan for Newcastle.

:lmao
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,295
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
We know he makes reckless decisions. He left Milan for Newcastle.
Maybe that's what pushed him over the edge...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,932
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm »
Fagioli just got a 12 month ban with 5 months suspended by using the same argument.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67138559

Looks like theyll be without him for quite sometime!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm
Fagioli just got a 12 month ban with 5 months suspended by using the same argument.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67138559

Looks like theyll be without him for quite sometime!

Nothing the Saudi's can't sort out by pressuring the right people.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm
Nothing the Saudi's can't sort out by pressuring executing the right people.
Fixed it for you.   :wave
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,295
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:27:11 pm
Fixed it for you.   :wave
No need for that due a Lydian invention you can carry in a pocket, although some people credit the Phoenicians with the predecessor.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,898
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 11:38:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm
Fagioli just got a 12 month ban with 5 months suspended by using the same argument.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67138559

Looks like theyll be without him for quite sometime!

But does the Italian FA ban apply in other countries. If not, he Carries on as is, but without those pesky internationals.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:38:08 pm
But does the Italian FA ban apply in other countries. If not, he Carries on as is, but without those pesky internationals.
Yeah, you get a complete worldwide ban, don't you? Sturridge did. And you don't see Ivan Toney being loaned to another club for the duration of his ban.
Logged

Offline TheTeflonJohn

  • The proud owner of a moist undercarriage. Full LFC bed time attire wanker. Self-confessed CUNT.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • Atkinsons Long Leather - Atkinsons Hair Do
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
If youve got Prime, watch a documentary called The Dissident  about the Khashoggi murder. Its a couple of years old but a real eye opener .

I would be fucking gutted and ashamed if we were owned by that dictator.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,898
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
Yeah, you get a complete worldwide ban, don't you? Sturridge did. And you don't see Ivan Toney being loaned to another club for the duration of his ban.

Im not sure, thats why I asked. Fair point on Toney, but if he went on loan, hes still owned by an English club.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #774 on: Today at 09:47:28 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:38:08 pm
But does the Italian FA ban apply in other countries. If not, he Carries on as is, but without those pesky internationals.

They will push for it to be worldwide and it would be granted.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,417
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #775 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
Nothing has been confirmed but I've read rumours that Tonali and Zaniolo are claiming they didn't bet on football matches whereas Fagioli did.

The authorities have seized their phones so I'd imagine there will be a trace on there of whatever bets they did place.

Fagioli's ban was reduced because he came forward himself. If Tonali and Zanioli did exactly the same sort of betting and didn't come forward without being prompted, their ban should be greater.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #776 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
They were involved in shady poker tournaments, weren't they?  Big difference to betting on football matches.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #777 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:54:33 am
Nothing has been confirmed but I've read rumours that Tonali and Zaniolo are claiming they didn't bet on football matches whereas Fagioli did.

The authorities have seized their phones so I'd imagine there will be a trace on there of whatever bets they did place.

Fagioli's ban was reduced because he came forward himself. If Tonali and Zanioli did exactly the same sort of betting and didn't come forward without being prompted, their ban should be greater.

Tonali has admitted to betting on football inc AC Milan games.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #778 on: Today at 10:37:54 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:30:26 am
Tonali has admitted to betting on football inc AC Milan games.

He's done then.  Can expect a long ban.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,778
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #779 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Milan rinsing Newcastle for a player they knew had a very long ban incoming is nothing but hilarious.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #780 on: Today at 11:59:05 am »
If it's the same 7 months. He's out for the entire season.

My prediction he'll be back in Italy after 2 seasons is looking good.

Not even Saudi bribes can fix this.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,248
  • Truthiness
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #781 on: Today at 12:20:16 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:55:33 am
Milan rinsing Newcastle for a player they knew had a very long ban incoming is nothing but hilarious.
Berlusconi himself is looking down from heaven* and smiling.
 
 
* There's an outside possibility that Silvio is maybe in the other place and looking up, but this seems unlikely.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,330
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #782 on: Today at 12:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:30:26 am
Tonali has admitted to betting on football inc AC Milan games.
Wow! That's legit stuff - betting on your own games.

Somehow somehow the PL won't do anything.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #783 on: Today at 01:06:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:32 pm
Wow! That's legit stuff - betting on your own games.

Somehow somehow the PL won't do anything.

"We investigated and seized Tonali's phone but for some reason all evidence was not in English so we could not determine any facts".
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,932
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #784 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Maximum is three years but the word is its likely to be 12 months (with some suspended???)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,844
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #785 on: Today at 01:37:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:06:01 pm
"We investigated and seized Tonali's phone but for some reason all evidence was not in English so we could not determine any facts".

"We had assurances that all was above board."

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:55:33 am
Milan rinsing Newcastle for a player they knew had a very long ban incoming is nothing but hilarious.

;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #786 on: Today at 01:59:59 pm »
What a surprise, Saudia Airlines about to sponsor them as official Airlines partner.

Utter joke of a club.

Commercial revenues were £19 million a year before they got bloodsoaked.

https://twitter.com/craighope_dm/status/1714236184581353600?s=46
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,490
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #787 on: Today at 02:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:55:33 am
Milan rinsing Newcastle for a player they knew had a very long ban incoming is nothing but hilarious.

You have to be surprised by the Clubs lack of 'due diligence' when signing him. Who did they talk to, his Mum?
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #788 on: Today at 02:06:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:57:13 pm
What a surprise, Saudia Airlines about to sponsor them as official Airlines partner.

Them and City would not have the spending power with their states investment fund companies sponsoring them.

https://twitter.com/craighope_dm/status/1714236184581353600?s=46

Well it was only a matter of time, i do think location will work against them - Newcastle won't be as desirable as other cities in the PL - and footballers can get paid well at Chelsea, United, City - ourselves etc anyway...

I hope they don't qualify for the CL this season as that will again stifle their attractiveness for another 12 months following this season.

Citys owners spent a lot of money in the infrastructure of the club, training grounds and surrounding areas - if we see Newcastle begin to do this then they will apparently be following a similar road map.

For now they are just a decent team, but nothing we should fear.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,024
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #789 on: Today at 02:54:06 pm »
just kick Newcastle out of CL and deduct 30 points from them and Everton.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,400
  • Dutch Class
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #790 on: Today at 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:37:54 am
He's done then.  Can expect a long ban.

Definitely. One benefit of this it should spark the football authorities to actually do something
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,024
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #791 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:37:54 am
He's done then.  Can expect a long ban.
Zaniolo said the same, that he bet on Roma matches. I am certain Aston Villa will send him back to Galatasaray
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,844
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #792 on: Today at 03:37:25 pm »
Newcastle official statement on Sandro Tonali and betting case.

Quote
"Newcastle United can confirm that Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity.

Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities.
He and his family will continue to receive the club's full support.

Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,468
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #793 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm »
Why would multiple millionaire footballers want to put bets on football matches for?
Can't be for the money, surely. For kicks?   :-\
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #794 on: Today at 03:40:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:06:01 pm
"We investigated and seized Tonali's phone but for some reason all evidence was not in English so we could not determine any facts".
Tonali has given Richard Masters legally binding assurances that he did nothing wrong.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,400
  • Dutch Class
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #795 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:38:02 pm
Why would multiple millionaire footballers want to put bets on football matches for?
Can't be for the money, surely. For kicks?   :-\

I know footballers have complained in the past about how boring and restrictive some of their leisure time can be, but imagine risking a career with earnings in the tens of millions for kicks. It's mind boggling.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #796 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:53:58 pm
I know footballers have complained in the past about how boring and restrictive some of their leisure time can be, but imagine risking a career with earnings in the tens of millions for kicks. It's mind boggling.

If you've got an addiction, you've got an addiction.  Doesn't matter how rich you are or what you do for a living.  Chances are the footballers betting would still be doing so if they had different jobs, just placing bets more in line with whatever their wage would be.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,030
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #797 on: Today at 04:16:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:14:03 pm
If you've got an addiction, you've got an addiction.  Doesn't matter how rich you are or what you do for a living.  Chances are the footballers betting would still be doing so if they had different jobs, just placing bets more in line with whatever their wage would be.

Betting on your own team is more akin to insider trading rather than giving in to an addiction.

Why not bet on all of the other avenues bookies have set up to fleece gamblers?
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,065
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #798 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:14:03 pm
If you've got an addiction, you've got an addiction.
Ha ha. Fucking hell! What's a poor Serie A footballer to do? It's next to impossible to find something else to bet on, then matches you actually play in.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 