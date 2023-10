Nothing has been confirmed but I've read rumours that Tonali and Zaniolo are claiming they didn't bet on football matches whereas Fagioli did.



The authorities have seized their phones so I'd imagine there will be a trace on there of whatever bets they did place.



Fagioli's ban was reduced because he came forward himself. If Tonali and Zanioli did exactly the same sort of betting and didn't come forward without being prompted, their ban should be greater.