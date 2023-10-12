You wonder how much the fat c*nt trousered personally.
Fat Mike bought 100 per cent of Newcastles shares in 2007 from Freddy Shephard and Sir John Hall.
After 14 years of ownership, Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Saudi Arabian PIF in 2021.
Ashleys company, MASH Holdings, released their 2021/22 finances on July 4 via a Companies House submission the companys first published accounts since the takeover was completed.
The accounts showed that the total price of Newcastle Uniteds sale was £305million, with Ashley himself pocketing a profit on disposal of £195.7million.