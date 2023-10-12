« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 50044 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #720 on: October 12, 2023, 03:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Paully on October 10, 2023, 02:46:07 pm
I was in town from 12.15pm and a lot of them were misbehaving during the day - mind, I'm not condoning the arseholes who threw the pints and it's not good for the likes of me going to Paris sadly! I expected it to be naughty anyway but that certainly hasn't helped.



Its good to know you dont condone abhorrent behaviour.

Oh, wait
Offline JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #721 on: October 12, 2023, 03:41:54 pm »
Quote from: Paully on October 12, 2023, 02:23:08 pm
Ducked out of the conversation?

I've got better things to do in life then come on here often, pal; especially when it's impossible to have a conversation with anyone.
Why do you come on here at all? Are you trying to convince people that the Saudis are actually ok?
Youre obviously free to post whatever you want on here, just be careful when you go to Saudi for the pre season tour, you could get locked up or worse if the Saudis dont like what you post.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #722 on: October 12, 2023, 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Paully on October 12, 2023, 01:54:05 pm
Appreciate that you love my posting style, it means a lot to me.

Again, I've asked several times - can someone explain how have I've been 'sportswashed'?

'Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out

Start with explaining that and well go on from there eh.

 
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #723 on: October 12, 2023, 05:00:19 pm »
Yeah, we are a bit Black and White on this topic on here as you will appreciate, but see how we welcome those who share our concerns and issues regardless of their team.
Offline JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #724 on: October 12, 2023, 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 12, 2023, 05:00:19 pm
Yeah, we are a bit Black and White on this topic on here as you will appreciate, but see how we welcome those who share our concerns and issues regardless of their team.
I wonder how people questioning the Saudi regimes atrocities are welcomed on Saudicastle united forums?
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #725 on: October 12, 2023, 07:09:32 pm »
Name that veteran Barcode.

Offline JRed

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #726 on: October 12, 2023, 07:42:58 pm »
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #727 on: October 12, 2023, 07:49:22 pm »
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #728 on: October 12, 2023, 07:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 12, 2023, 07:49:22 pm
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?

Spot on, the perfect description.  ;D

Maybe I should have posted it in the Overrated Players thread  :D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #729 on: October 12, 2023, 07:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on October 12, 2023, 07:09:32 pm
Name that veteran Barcode.


Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #730 on: October 12, 2023, 08:02:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 12, 2023, 07:58:53 pm
Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?

Ian McKellan with a touch of Fred West.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #731 on: October 12, 2023, 08:04:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on October 12, 2023, 07:42:58 pm
Gazza

Haven't seen a recent pic, but he was a right old mess a few years back.


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 12, 2023, 07:58:53 pm
Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?

Playing for Reading for a couple of seasons really ages a guy.  :D

Yes, it's 'SuperMac' or as we called him 'Packamac' after the raincoat.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #732 on: October 12, 2023, 08:46:10 pm »
That's gonna go down well in Riyadh if Tonali cops a ban  :P



Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali leave Italy camp over investigation

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy's training camp after being told they are involved in an investigation by Italian prosecutors.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said the players were not in the right "condition" to participate in Italy's two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The FIGC has not specified what the investigation concerns, but Italian news agency ANSA reports it relates to an illegal betting probe.

The news comes a day after FIGC prosecutors announced an investigation into 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is alleged to have used a variety of identities to place bets on illegal websites.

Ex-Milan midfielder Tonali, 23, and former Roma player Zaniolo, 24, were informed of the probe on Thursday by prosecutors from Turin at Italy's Coverciano training centre.

"Regardless of the nature of the investigative order, given that in this situation the two players are not in the right condition to face the commitments of the coming days, the federation has decided [...] to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the FIGC said.

The midfield pair have returned to their Premier League clubs.

Italy host Malta on Saturday before travelling to face England on Wednesday in Group C.

The Azzurri are second in the table, six points behind leaders England. The Euro 2020 winners are level with Ukraine and North Macedonia on seven points, having played one game fewer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67085496
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #733 on: October 12, 2023, 10:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 12, 2023, 07:49:22 pm
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?
It certainly is. I remember it so well. He was going to do all sorts to us, or so he said.

I loved seeing him slink off back to Tyneside with his tail between his legs as we paraded the cup.  :wave
Offline Wingman

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #734 on: October 12, 2023, 11:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 12, 2023, 08:02:10 pm
Ian McKellan with a touch of Fred West.

🤣 scarily accurate
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #735 on: October 12, 2023, 11:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on October 12, 2023, 07:56:35 pm
Spot on, the perfect description.  ;D

Maybe I should have posted it in the Overrated Players thread  :D
He was a great player McDonald, should have played more for England, always scored steadily whoever he played for, even some average teams.
Married to the former wife of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #736 on: October 13, 2023, 07:31:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 12, 2023, 11:59:53 pm
He was a great player McDonald, should have played more for England, always scored steadily whoever he played for, even some average teams.
Married to the former wife of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson


I remember thinking he was pretty fucking electric on the pitch during those years and then, today, I find out he actually had a plug in charger at home.
Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #737 on: October 13, 2023, 07:49:04 am »
The old joke, "What's taken to Wembley every year and never used?"   Malcolm McDonald. ( The real answer being the FA Cup loser's ribbons.)

Quiz question number 2. What's the ex-footballer Malcolm McDonald famous for?   He's married to the former wife of the AC/DC singer.



Offline Wghennessy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #738 on: October 13, 2023, 10:02:46 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on October 12, 2023, 08:46:10 pm
That's gonna go down well in Riyadh if Tonali cops a ban  :P



Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali leave Italy camp over investigation

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy's training camp after being told they are involved in an investigation by Italian prosecutors.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said the players were not in the right "condition" to participate in Italy's two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The FIGC has not specified what the investigation concerns, but Italian news agency ANSA reports it relates to an illegal betting probe.

The news comes a day after FIGC prosecutors announced an investigation into 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is alleged to have used a variety of identities to place bets on illegal websites.

Ex-Milan midfielder Tonali, 23, and former Roma player Zaniolo, 24, were informed of the probe on Thursday by prosecutors from Turin at Italy's Coverciano training centre.

"Regardless of the nature of the investigative order, given that in this situation the two players are not in the right condition to face the commitments of the coming days, the federation has decided [...] to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the FIGC said.

The midfield pair have returned to their Premier League clubs.

Italy host Malta on Saturday before travelling to face England on Wednesday in Group C.

The Azzurri are second in the table, six points behind leaders England. The Euro 2020 winners are level with Ukraine and North Macedonia on seven points, having played one game fewer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67085496

If the police are involved i imagine its more then a ban..
Online lobsterboy

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #739 on: October 13, 2023, 11:33:02 am »
Imagine having both the authorities and police investigate football corruption.
We can only dream!
Offline Stubbins

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #740 on: October 13, 2023, 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on October 13, 2023, 07:49:04 am
The old joke, "What's taken to Wembley every year and never used?"   Malcolm McDonald. ( The real answer being the FA Cup loser's ribbons.)

Quiz question number 2. What's the ex-footballer Malcolm McDonald famous for?   He's married to the former wife of the AC/DC singer.





He used to own a mans fashion shop in Toon in the 70s. 'For the exclusive man' was the advertising slogan. I guess he didn't employ Saatchi & Saatchi to come up with that.

The Toon fans loved him. Not so much mind when we beat them in the 74 cup final because they smashed in the windows of his shop. Tellingly they didn't nick any of the window display.

Once bitten, twice shy for Supermac. When NUFC got to the final of the league cup in 1976 he made sure the shop front was boarded up. Just as well they were beaten 2-1 by City. Wonderful winning goal by Dennis Tueart, ironically himself a Geordie.

McDonald still lives on Tyneside I believe. Saw him a little while back in the 'Salty Sea Dog' (it's a pub!) on North Shields fish quay. Fair play to him that he looked to be on soft drinks all lunchtime because in the 80s he did spiral into alcoholism.
Offline .adam

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #741 on: October 13, 2023, 12:58:28 pm »
Newcastle forums are saying that him and Zaniolo played poker in some sort of illegal/unregulated place in Italy.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #742 on: October 13, 2023, 01:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on October 12, 2023, 08:46:10 pm
That's gonna go down well in Riyadh if Tonali cops a ban  :P



Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali leave Italy camp over investigation

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy's training camp after being told they are involved in an investigation by Italian prosecutors.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said the players were not in the right "condition" to participate in Italy's two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The FIGC has not specified what the investigation concerns, but Italian news agency ANSA reports it relates to an illegal betting probe.

The news comes a day after FIGC prosecutors announced an investigation into 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is alleged to have used a variety of identities to place bets on illegal websites.

Ex-Milan midfielder Tonali, 23, and former Roma player Zaniolo, 24, were informed of the probe on Thursday by prosecutors from Turin at Italy's Coverciano training centre.

"Regardless of the nature of the investigative order, given that in this situation the two players are not in the right condition to face the commitments of the coming days, the federation has decided [...] to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the FIGC said.

The midfield pair have returned to their Premier League clubs.

Italy host Malta on Saturday before travelling to face England on Wednesday in Group C.

The Azzurri are second in the table, six points behind leaders England. The Euro 2020 winners are level with Ukraine and North Macedonia on seven points, having played one game fewer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67085496

Yeah they don't actually mention betting on games just illegal websites.

That could potentially be a lot worse, although if they don't get jail time I am not sure if this effects a ban or not - are footballers banned from betting or just from betting on football?
Online thaddeus

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #743 on: October 13, 2023, 01:11:23 pm »
Quote from: .adam on October 13, 2023, 12:58:28 pm
Newcastle forums are saying that him and Zaniolo played poker in some sort of illegal/unregulated place in Italy.
If true that sounds like slap on the wrist stuff.  Maybe a fine.

It's coincidental though that it's a day after Nicolo Fagioli was arrested for allegedly using fake personas to place bets.  Playing unregulated poker in someone's basement doesn't have any obvious overlap.

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #744 on: October 14, 2023, 06:39:39 am »
Just had a senior moment. I could have sworn Malcolm MacDonald died years ago while still the Fulham manager. Now Im wondering who that was.

Speaking of cup finals he was also a bit shit in '78 when Ipswich battered Arsenal.
Offline oojason

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #745 on: October 14, 2023, 10:08:19 pm »

'Tycoon behind Newcastle United takeover gave £84k to Tories after Boris backed Saudi bid':-

Firms owned by Amanda Staveley have made donations to the Conservative Party, with the latest coming after it was reported Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson backed the Saudi bid

www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tycoon-behind-newcastle-united-takeover-31189947


Offline farawayred

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #746 on: October 14, 2023, 10:16:28 pm »
She looks proper Tory. Glad we didn't get bought by DIC.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #747 on: October 14, 2023, 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: .adam on October 13, 2023, 12:58:28 pm
Newcastle forums are saying that him and Zaniolo played poker in some sort of illegal/unregulated place in Italy.
There no way its just that. You dont get kicked out of the international squad for an illegal game of poker.  Not in Italy anyway. 

Tap in says that the allegations are very serious

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 14, 2023, 10:08:19 pm
'Tycoon behind Newcastle United takeover gave £84k to Tories after Boris backed Saudi bid':-

Firms owned by Amanda Staveley have made donations to the Conservative Party, with the latest coming after it was reported Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson backed the Saudi bid

www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tycoon-behind-newcastle-united-takeover-31189947




I'm shocked and stunned.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 am »
Quote from: oojason on October 14, 2023, 10:08:19 pm
'Tycoon behind Newcastle United takeover gave £84k to Tories after Boris backed Saudi bid':-

Firms owned by Amanda Staveley have made donations to the Conservative Party, with the latest coming after it was reported Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson backed the Saudi bid

www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/tycoon-behind-newcastle-united-takeover-31189947



They are fucking scum, all of them.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 12:02:46 pm »
You wonder how much the fat c*nt trousered personally.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 12:02:46 pm
You wonder how much the fat c*nt trousered personally.

Fat Mike bought 100 per cent of Newcastles shares in 2007 from Freddy Shephard and Sir John Hall.

After 14 years of ownership, Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Saudi Arabian PIF in 2021.

Ashleys company, MASH Holdings, released their 2021/22 finances on July 4 via a Companies House submission  the companys first published accounts since the takeover was completed.

The accounts showed that the total price of Newcastle Uniteds sale was £305million, with Ashley himself pocketing a profit on disposal of £195.7million.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 01:57:15 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm
Fat Mike bought 100 per cent of Newcastles shares in 2007 from Freddy Shephard and Sir John Hall.

After 14 years of ownership, Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Saudi Arabian PIF in 2021.

Ashleys company, MASH Holdings, released their 2021/22 finances on July 4 via a Companies House submission  the companys first published accounts since the takeover was completed.

The accounts showed that the total price of Newcastle Uniteds sale was £305million, with Ashley himself pocketing a profit on disposal of £195.7million.

Didn't he mean Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson then, rather than the other fat c*nt?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 02:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:57:15 pm
Didn't he mean Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson then, rather than the other fat c*nt?
A'hh sorry about that if I got it wrong, I hear the words "Fat c*nt" and I immediately think Mike Ashley.

No doubts Boris would have had his fat grubby palms greased.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 03:39:47 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm
Fat Mike bought 100 per cent of Newcastles shares in 2007 from Freddy Shephard and Sir John Hall.

After 14 years of ownership, Ashley sold Newcastle to a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Saudi Arabian PIF in 2021.

Ashleys company, MASH Holdings, released their 2021/22 finances on July 4 via a Companies House submission  the companys first published accounts since the takeover was completed.

The accounts showed that the total price of Newcastle Uniteds sale was £305million, with Ashley himself pocketing a profit on disposal of £195.7million.
I meant Boris! Sorry, should have clarified ;D
Offline GreatEx

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #755 on: Today at 04:25:49 am »
Fat c*nts to the left of me, fat c*nts to the right...
Online stewil007

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #756 on: Today at 10:24:02 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 04:25:49 am
Fat c*nts to the left of me, fat c*nts to the right...

one fat c#nt all around me......
