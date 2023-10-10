« previous next »
Quote from: Paully on October 10, 2023, 02:46:07 pm
I was in town from 12.15pm and a lot of them were misbehaving during the day - mind, I'm not condoning the arseholes who threw the pints and it's not good for the likes of me going to Paris sadly! I expected it to be naughty anyway but that certainly hasn't helped.



Its good to know you dont condone abhorrent behaviour.

Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 02:23:08 pm
Ducked out of the conversation?

I've got better things to do in life then come on here often, pal; especially when it's impossible to have a conversation with anyone.
Why do you come on here at all? Are you trying to convince people that the Saudis are actually ok?
Youre obviously free to post whatever you want on here, just be careful when you go to Saudi for the pre season tour, you could get locked up or worse if the Saudis dont like what you post.
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm
Appreciate that you love my posting style, it means a lot to me.

Again, I've asked several times - can someone explain how have I've been 'sportswashed'?

'Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out

Start with explaining that and well go on from there eh.

 
Yeah, we are a bit Black and White on this topic on here as you will appreciate, but see how we welcome those who share our concerns and issues regardless of their team.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:00:19 pm
Yeah, we are a bit Black and White on this topic on here as you will appreciate, but see how we welcome those who share our concerns and issues regardless of their team.
I wonder how people questioning the Saudi regimes atrocities are welcomed on Saudicastle united forums?
Name that veteran Barcode.

Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
Name that veteran Barcode.


Gazza
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:49:22 pm
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?

Spot on, the perfect description.  ;D

Maybe I should have posted it in the Overrated Players thread  :D
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:09:32 pm
Name that veteran Barcode.


Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm
Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?

Ian McKellan with a touch of Fred West.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Gazza

Haven't seen a recent pic, but he was a right old mess a few years back.


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:58:53 pm
Andy Carroll or Malcolm McDonald?

Playing for Reading for a couple of seasons really ages a guy.  :D

Yes, it's 'SuperMac' or as we called him 'Packamac' after the raincoat.
That's gonna go down well in Riyadh if Tonali cops a ban  :P



Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali leave Italy camp over investigation

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo have left Italy's training camp after being told they are involved in an investigation by Italian prosecutors.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) said the players were not in the right "condition" to participate in Italy's two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The FIGC has not specified what the investigation concerns, but Italian news agency ANSA reports it relates to an illegal betting probe.

The news comes a day after FIGC prosecutors announced an investigation into 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who is alleged to have used a variety of identities to place bets on illegal websites.

Ex-Milan midfielder Tonali, 23, and former Roma player Zaniolo, 24, were informed of the probe on Thursday by prosecutors from Turin at Italy's Coverciano training centre.

"Regardless of the nature of the investigative order, given that in this situation the two players are not in the right condition to face the commitments of the coming days, the federation has decided [...] to allow them to return to their respective clubs," the FIGC said.

The midfield pair have returned to their Premier League clubs.

Italy host Malta on Saturday before travelling to face England on Wednesday in Group C.

The Azzurri are second in the table, six points behind leaders England. The Euro 2020 winners are level with Ukraine and North Macedonia on seven points, having played one game fewer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67085496
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:49:22 pm
Isn't that the guy who thought he'd score a hat trick or something against us and win the cup in 1974?
It certainly is. I remember it so well. He was going to do all sorts to us, or so he said.

I loved seeing him slink off back to Tyneside with his tail between his legs as we paraded the cup.  :wave
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 08:02:10 pm
Ian McKellan with a touch of Fred West.

🤣 scarily accurate
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 07:56:35 pm
Spot on, the perfect description.  ;D

Maybe I should have posted it in the Overrated Players thread  :D
He was a great player McDonald, should have played more for England, always scored steadily whoever he played for, even some average teams.
Married to the former wife of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
He was a great player McDonald, should have played more for England, always scored steadily whoever he played for, even some average teams.
Married to the former wife of AC/DC singer Brian Johnson


I remember thinking he was pretty fucking electric on the pitch during those years and then, today, I find out he actually had a plug in charger at home.
The old joke, "What's taken to Wembley every year and never used?"   Malcolm McDonald. ( The real answer being the FA Cup loser's ribbons.)

Quiz question number 2. What's the ex-footballer Malcolm McDonald famous for?   He's married to the former wife of the AC/DC singer.



