Yeah after never winning anything PSG have won the league pretty much every year and got deep in the CL lots of times, money definitely doesn't guarantee success
There are loads of examples in sport of course of money not guaranteeing what people expected it too (my shitty baseball team New York Mets being a perfect example of that
).
But of course it gives one almighty leg-up, and if you have the behind the scenes structure in place - then that goes a long way, as proven by Abu Dhabi winning leagues and cups with decent but certainly not top class managers in Mancini and Pellegrini there, and Howe may well end up doing the same at Saudi, hes a similar kind of manager, decent, but nothing to suggest hes anywhere near the top level of managers. Add to the fact that Saudi can and probably are and will cheat the system as Abu Dhabi have done, then thats an even bigger leg-up.
Those factors come before the talent of a coach, and without that, yes, even Guardiola isnt going to flourish as much. But without the unlimited money, he isnt going to Man City for starters of course!
But as pointed above - money is everything to these clubs though, just look at the previous seasons before they won the human rights abusers sportswashing lottery. It just doesnt guarantee quite everything in terms of winning!