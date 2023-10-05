« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 47334 times)

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,882
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #680 on: October 5, 2023, 11:50:30 am »
Quote from: PhilV on October  5, 2023, 11:15:51 am
Just saw video on social media of the Geordie's chucking pints over PSG fans walking past pub an that after the game.

I think they may just have given some unsavory Paris characters some ammo for the return leg...
Yeah just seen, the state of it. No need for it either.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,113
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #681 on: October 5, 2023, 12:16:50 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on October  5, 2023, 09:08:54 am
To be fair the media have mentioned City and their charges. I feel its other fanbases that don't really care judging by all the comments I see on some football sites.
I saw some videos last night and loads of opposition fans (including Liverpool fans) were congratulating them. I find it absolutely baffling. The Saudis are now another cuckoo sat in the English football nest, pushing proper clubs out onto the ground below.

The club formerly known as Newcastle should be nowhere near the top of the table or competing in Europe. Yet their shell is now doing both after being absorbed by a nation state, and it's doing so at the expense of every other club in the PL.

All I see is an awful lot of turkeys applauding Christmas. It's mind boggling.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,113
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #682 on: October 5, 2023, 12:22:50 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October  5, 2023, 11:15:51 am
Just saw video on social media of the Geordie's chucking pints over PSG fans walking past pub an that after the game.

I think they may just have given some unsavory Paris characters some ammo for the return leg...
Whilst not defending that in any way, I did watch a number of videos of the Qataris walk-up to the ground last night and they were pretty awful. Plenty of aggressive and unsavoury characters in there. Both sets looked as bad as each other.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #683 on: October 5, 2023, 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October  5, 2023, 11:15:51 am
Just saw video on social media of the Geordie's chucking pints over PSG fans walking past pub an that after the game.

I think they may just have given some unsavory Paris characters some ammo for the return leg...

Not going to be a happy visit.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,282
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #684 on: October 5, 2023, 01:25:17 pm »
Something else that is doing my nappa in.

Newcastle United, the Press and the fans themselves love going on about how loyal the fans are and now they are being rewarded for their loyalty. (Their words not mine).   :butt

As an 8 year old I remember my Da taking me to matches at St James' Park, Jim Smith (The Bald Eagle) was Manager and many a time there was less than 15,000 in the stadium.

Loyal fans my arse, a lot of them are bandwagon jumping c*nts.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #685 on: October 5, 2023, 01:45:46 pm »
Quote from: kavah on October  5, 2023, 08:39:54 am
should get one of these when we play them  ;D

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/05/iran-and-saudi-arabia-tensions-leave-asian-champions-league-in-a-mess



Fucking hell, I know serial killers keep trophies from their victims, but I didn't realise the despot regimes made trophies OUT of their victims.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,676
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #686 on: October 5, 2023, 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  5, 2023, 01:25:17 pm
Something else that is doing my nappa in.

Newcastle United, the Press and the fans themselves love going on about how loyal the fans are and now they are being rewarded for their loyalty. (Their words not mine).   :butt

As an 8 year old I remember my Da taking me to matches at St James' Park, Jim Smith (The Bald Eagle) was Manager and many a time there was less than 15,000 in the stadium.

Loyal fans my arse, a lot of them are bandwagon jumping c*nts.


I bet you've no tea towels left up there.


I always want Newcastle to lose these days but then I always want PSG to lose as well. The plus side is they are racking up Country Coefficient points which helps us and I don't really want them in the Europa League (or PSG either). My main thoughts are always about Liverpool, when they beat City in the LC my reaction was purely, "I'd rather play Newcastle than City in a future round".


Ideally I'd like Newcastle to get in the last 16 now so when they are beaten they don't drop into the Europa, same for PSG as well but I will take either finishing 4th.
« Last Edit: October 5, 2023, 03:08:26 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #687 on: October 5, 2023, 01:57:46 pm »
Howe has done a very good job with the players that he has. He's really overperforming. In before people jump in and mention Saudi, City wouldn't be as good without Guardiola and PSG have proved that money isn't everything.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,676
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #688 on: October 5, 2023, 03:06:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  5, 2023, 01:57:46 pm
Howe has done a very good job with the players that he has. He's really overperforming. In before people jump in and mention Saudi, City wouldn't be as good without Guardiola and PSG have proved that money isn't everything.


Well, that should get a response
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #689 on: October 5, 2023, 03:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October  5, 2023, 03:06:04 pm

Well, that should get a response

Howe has done a good job, but last year was a perfect storm for them really, because of other better teams collectively having very off seasons. So in that sense, them playing well, with no European football being a factor, and other bigger and better teams struggling badly conflated to get them top 4.

But he isnt overperforming now at all. Hes been able to spend huge amounts strengthening their squad the last 2 years without losing anyone they didnt want to lose.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,842
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #690 on: October 5, 2023, 03:29:47 pm »
I agree with him. 

I do think that they're riding a wave at the moment too, though.  There's a buzz about the club which is carrying them along, but Howe has done a very good job with the players he has.  Sure, he's spent a load of money, but who out of that Newcastle team would you take for our first 11?  Any of them?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,384
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #691 on: October 5, 2023, 03:31:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October  5, 2023, 03:29:47 pm
I agree with him. 

I do think that they're riding a wave at the moment too, though.  There's a buzz about the club which is carrying them along, but Howe has done a very good job with the players he has.  Sure, he's spent a load of money, but who out of that Newcastle team would you take for our first 11?  Any of them?

Well the only obvious one is Guimaraes but I wouldn't swop him for Dom or Mac so none I guess.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #692 on: October 5, 2023, 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2023, 12:22:50 pm
Whilst not defending that in any way, I did watch a number of videos of the Qataris walk-up to the ground last night and they were pretty awful. Plenty of aggressive and unsavoury characters in there. Both sets looked as bad as each other.
Theres bound to be a bit of tension and hostility when Qatar square up against Saudi Arabia.
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #693 on: October 5, 2023, 05:12:58 pm »
Saw their two games against PSG and City referred to as the Oil Classico and the Abu Derby recently, not heard them before, gave me a good chuckle.

I have no idea how their fans are proud of what they're achieving
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #694 on: October 5, 2023, 05:14:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  5, 2023, 01:57:46 pm
Howe has done a very good job with the players that he has. He's really overperforming. In before people jump in and mention Saudi, City wouldn't be as good without Guardiola and PSG have proved that money isn't everything.

Yeah after never winning anything PSG have won the league pretty much every year and got deep in the CL lots of times, money definitely doesn't guarantee success
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #695 on: October 5, 2023, 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 05:14:08 pm
Yeah after never winning anything PSG have won the league pretty much every year and got deep in the CL lots of times, money definitely doesn't guarantee success
But their primary aim is to win the Champions League,  isn't it? Why can't they buy it?

Why? Because the coach is a factor too and money isn't everything.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #696 on: October 5, 2023, 06:40:32 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 05:12:58 pm
Saw their two games against PSG and City referred to as the Oil Classico and the Abu Derby recently, not heard them before, gave me a good chuckle.

I have no idea how their fans are proud of what they're achieving
Why, what have they achieved?
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • Bam!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #697 on: October 5, 2023, 06:48:25 pm »
Not usually one for nicknames, but beheddie howe was great whoever said that in here the other day. Laugh every time I look at the wet wipe.

Commented on anymore trees this week?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,277
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #698 on: October 6, 2023, 07:33:05 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on October  5, 2023, 09:56:08 am
Its all deflection bollocks from some horse punching fat bellied shirtless fuckwits.
We arent owned by the USA.
America doesnt own FSG.
Unlike PIF which is directly owned by a murderous fucking prick.
The only reason the the EPL pretend it isnt is because Bunter told them to so as not to affect bomb sales.

Be more respectful. They may have been fhorse punching fat bellied shirtless fuckwits in the past, but they are not anymore. They are now camel punching fat bellied shirtless fuckwits.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #699 on: October 6, 2023, 08:09:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  5, 2023, 12:22:50 pm
Whilst not defending that in any way, I did watch a number of videos of the Qataris walk-up to the ground last night and they were pretty awful. Plenty of aggressive and unsavoury characters in there. Both sets looked as bad as each other.

Hope they batter the fuck out of each other, both sets of fans back vile regimes, the Geordies are the worst with their love for the murderous regime, shiny trophies matter more than lives, fuck them,  c*nts the lot of them.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #700 on: October 6, 2023, 08:51:03 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October  6, 2023, 07:33:05 am
Be more respectful. They may have been fhorse punching fat bellied shirtless fuckwits in the past, but they are not anymore. They are now camel punching fat bellied shirtless fuckwits.
At least they have the decency to cover their heads with tea towels now.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #701 on: October 6, 2023, 08:57:41 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on October  5, 2023, 06:40:32 pm
Why, what have they achieved?
Won against the mighty Qatar!
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #702 on: October 6, 2023, 11:30:27 am »
Can't fucking stand Beheadie Howe's smug face when they win especially that smile where he shows all his teeth . Once again the media fawn all over him yet ask him about human rights and the c*nt shuts up . Yet you have twats like Ian Herbert in the Mail (the fucking Mail of all papers ) saying  Klopp is losing his sense of reality 
Can't wait for Howe to bang on that extra 30 pounds (which he will) and turn into Steve Bruce's younger brother
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #703 on: October 6, 2023, 01:44:58 pm »
Many years ago in the 1960s, on a foggy night at Anfield, you couldn't see from one end of the pitch to the other. Can't remember who we were playing against but the game went ahead anyway. Liverpool scored down at the Anfield Road End but the Kop couldn't see who had scored. As one voice the Kopites roared out a question the question to the Anny Ed," Who scored?" And the Anfield Rd belted out the reply" Tony Hateley".
This was followed by the Kop roaring back in a split second, to the tune of The Aintree Iron, "Thank you very much for the information, thank you very much, thank you very very much".
The newspapers next day couldn't get the story out quick enough. The geniality of the Kop and their wit made all the back Pages.
Maybe we could do the same when this lot come to our Place. The whole Kop asking Beheaddie one of the questions that he avoids at the press conferences!
Can think of a few for his side-kick Tindall too!!
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,125
  • Six times...
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #704 on: October 6, 2023, 09:32:35 pm »
Caught a little snippet of the smug little fucker talking about the PSG win, like a naughty 8 year old caught stealing sweets or something. Eugh, vile, pointy toothed little gremlin.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,358
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #705 on: October 6, 2023, 10:23:43 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on October  6, 2023, 09:32:35 pm
Caught a little snippet of the smug little fucker talking about the PSG win, like a naughty 8 year old caught stealing sweets or something. Eugh, vile, pointy toothed little gremlin.
Reminds me of Oles United with their famous win against PSG. Plenty of celebrations that night. Give it time.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,411
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #706 on: October 7, 2023, 12:45:12 pm »

It's been quite a week, what with Spurs winning the league on Saturday, then NUFC winning the Champions League on Wednesday.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #707 on: October 7, 2023, 01:24:47 pm »
Fair point Stubbins mate....and Everton are safe as well
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #708 on: October 10, 2023, 02:46:07 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on October  5, 2023, 11:15:51 am
Just saw video on social media of the Geordie's chucking pints over PSG fans walking past pub an that after the game.

I think they may just have given some unsavory Paris characters some ammo for the return leg...

I was in town from 12.15pm and a lot of them were misbehaving during the day - mind, I'm not condoning the arseholes who threw the pints and it's not good for the likes of me going to Paris sadly! I expected it to be naughty anyway but that certainly hasn't helped.

Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #709 on: October 10, 2023, 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  5, 2023, 01:57:46 pm
Howe has done a very good job with the players that he has. He's really overperforming. In before people jump in and mention Saudi, City wouldn't be as good without Guardiola and PSG have proved that money isn't everything.

They have spent roughly £400m in the last couple of seasons, I don't think 'with the players he has' gets to be used as an excuse when you have spent that much as if you don't have the players it means you have wasted money and should be blamed for doing so.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #710 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 am »
Quote from: Paully on October 10, 2023, 02:46:07 pm
I was in town from 12.15pm and a lot of them were misbehaving during the day - mind, I'm not condoning the arseholes who threw the pints and it's not good for the likes of me going to Paris sadly! I expected it to be naughty anyway but that certainly hasn't helped.

So America, not the best for human rights eh Paully The Sportswasher ::)

Love your posting style, talk shite, cant take the honest and truthful replies, disappear for a few days, then nip back in when the thread has moved on a bit.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #711 on: Yesterday at 08:26:14 am »
Quote from: Paully on October 10, 2023, 02:46:07 pm
I was in town from 12.15pm and a lot of them were misbehaving during the day - mind, I'm not condoning the arseholes who threw the pints and it's not good for the likes of me going to Paris sadly! I expected it to be naughty anyway but that certainly hasn't helped.
Dont worry, youll be safer than a journalist in Saudi.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,214
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #712 on: Yesterday at 08:31:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on October  5, 2023, 06:37:05 pm
But their primary aim is to win the Champions League,  isn't it? Why can't they buy it?

Why? Because the coach is a factor too and money isn't everything.
Money isn't everything hahaha, that's why Saudi FC could buy their way out of relegation a couple of seasons ago, and why Abu Dhabi aren't languishing around the lower leagues.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,801
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #713 on: Yesterday at 09:30:33 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on October  5, 2023, 05:14:08 pm
Yeah after never winning anything PSG have won the league pretty much every year and got deep in the CL lots of times, money definitely doesn't guarantee success

There are loads of examples in sport of course of money not guaranteeing what people expected it too (my shitty baseball team New York Mets being a perfect example of that  ;D ).

But of course it gives one almighty leg-up, and if you have the behind the scenes structure in place - then that goes a long way, as proven by Abu Dhabi winning leagues and cups with decent but certainly not top class managers in Mancini and Pellegrini there, and Howe may well end up doing the same at Saudi, hes a similar kind of manager, decent, but nothing to suggest hes anywhere near the top level of managers.   Add to the fact that Saudi can and probably are and will cheat the system as Abu Dhabi have done, then thats an even bigger leg-up.

Those factors come before the talent of a coach, and without that, yes, even Guardiola isnt going to flourish as much. But without the unlimited money, he isnt going to Man City for starters of course! 

But as pointed above - money is everything to these clubs though, just look at the previous seasons before they won the human rights abusers sportswashing lottery.   It just doesnt guarantee quite everything in terms of winning!
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #714 on: Today at 01:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:01:51 am
So America, not the best for human rights eh Paully The Sportswasher ::)

Love your posting style, talk shite, cant take the honest and truthful replies, disappear for a few days, then nip back in when the thread has moved on a bit.

Appreciate that you love my posting style, it means a lot to me.

Again, I've asked several times - can someone explain how have I've been 'sportswashed'?

Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #715 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 01:54:05 pm

Again, I've asked several times - can someone explain how have I've been 'sportswashed'?



And you have been answered several times.

The last time you asked this, you got loads of answers.
You ignored almost all of them to focus on some name-calling in one of them.
You then threw a sports-washing classic, "what about America?" into the mix, then ducked out of the conversation.
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #716 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:12:01 pm
And you have been answered several times.

The last time you asked this, you got loads of answers.
You ignored almost all of them to focus on some name-calling in one of them.
You then threw a sports-washing classic, "what about America?" into the mix, then ducked out of the conversation.

Ducked out of the conversation?

I've got better things to do in life then come on here often, pal; especially when it's impossible to have a conversation with anyone.
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #717 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  5, 2023, 01:25:17 pm
Something else that is doing my nappa in.

Newcastle United, the Press and the fans themselves love going on about how loyal the fans are and now they are being rewarded for their loyalty. (Their words not mine).   :butt

As an 8 year old I remember my Da taking me to matches at St James' Park, Jim Smith (The Bald Eagle) was Manager and many a time there was less than 15,000 in the stadium.

Loyal fans my arse, a lot of them are bandwagon jumping c*nts.

Jesus Christ - are you sure you're a NUFC fan? Calling NUFC fans 'c*nts'? Really?

I don't know any NUFC fans who bang about how loyal we are.

Going back 34 years to a have a go at your fellow fans attendances sums you up - you just keep making this lot like your posts.

We had an average attendance of 22K during his first season too.

What bandwagon are you on about too? Have we won something?

We're the only club to not have a below 30K attendance in the PL era and the only club to have a 50K average for a relegated club and promoted club.









Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #718 on: Today at 02:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:23:08 pm
Ducked out of the conversation?

I've got better things to do in life then come on here often, pal; especially when it's impossible to have a conversation with anyone.


Hey, RAWK isn't a Saudi Embassy, you're free to come and go as you please.

But you asked a question, received a bunch of replies, didn't respond to them, and now you've come back a week or two later and asked the same question again as if you never got a response before. I would say that is ducking the conversation.



Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:34:13 pm

I don't know any NUFC fans who bang about how loyal we are.
Quote from: Paully on Today at 02:34:13 pm
We're the only club to not have a below 30K attendance in the PL era and the only club to have a 50K average for a relegated club and promoted club.

Is this supposed to be satire?


Logged

Online Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #719 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on October  5, 2023, 01:25:17 pm
Something else that is doing my nappa in.

Newcastle United, the Press and the fans themselves love going on about how loyal the fans are and now they are being rewarded for their loyalty. (Their words not mine).   :butt

As an 8 year old I remember my Da taking me to matches at St James' Park, Jim Smith (The Bald Eagle) was Manager and many a time there was less than 15,000 in the stadium.

Loyal fans my arse, a lot of them are bandwagon jumping c*nts.

I said the same sort of thing in work once Paul (I live in the NE now) about Newcastle getting 12k or so v Cambridge once. Two of three of them didnt believe me, they do actually believe their own hype
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 