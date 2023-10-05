Many years ago in the 1960s, on a foggy night at Anfield, you couldn't see from one end of the pitch to the other. Can't remember who we were playing against but the game went ahead anyway. Liverpool scored down at the Anfield Road End but the Kop couldn't see who had scored. As one voice the Kopites roared out a question the question to the Anny Ed," Who scored?" And the Anfield Rd belted out the reply" Tony Hateley".

This was followed by the Kop roaring back in a split second, to the tune of The Aintree Iron, "Thank you very much for the information, thank you very much, thank you very very much".

The newspapers next day couldn't get the story out quick enough. The geniality of the Kop and their wit made all the back Pages.

Maybe we could do the same when this lot come to our Place. The whole Kop asking Beheaddie one of the questions that he avoids at the press conferences!

Can think of a few for his side-kick Tindall too!!

