Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia

Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #680 on: Today at 11:50:30 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 11:15:51 am
Just saw video on social media of the Geordie's chucking pints over PSG fans walking past pub an that after the game.

I think they may just have given some unsavory Paris characters some ammo for the return leg...
Yeah just seen, the state of it. No need for it either.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #681 on: Today at 12:16:50 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 09:08:54 am
To be fair the media have mentioned City and their charges. I feel its other fanbases that don't really care judging by all the comments I see on some football sites.
I saw some videos last night and loads of opposition fans (including Liverpool fans) were congratulating them. I find it absolutely baffling. The Saudis are now another cuckoo sat in the English football nest, pushing proper clubs out onto the ground below.

The club formerly known as Newcastle should be nowhere near the top of the table or competing in Europe. Yet their shell is now doing both after being absorbed by a nation state, and it's doing so at the expense of every other club in the PL.

All I see is an awful lot of turkeys applauding Christmas. It's mind boggling.
