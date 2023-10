Paully The Sportswasher has actually brought out the classic ‘America isn’t the best for human rights’ line, amazing



I love it when they do thatIt's their standard go to response. I know 2 Newcastle fans and they say it all the time.There must have been a note passed round them all to respond with this if anyone dares question their disgusting owners.None of them seem to be able to explain how Saudi owning Newcastle and a citizen of America owning a football club are in any way similar.