Ive some sympathy for Newcastle fans like Paully. If Liverpool were taken over by a sportswashing vehicle, Id be torn, Ive been going the match since the late sixties, its part of my DNA, yet I hope Id walk away, I can tell you I would but until it happened I wouldnt know what accommodations Id make.

On one level as football fans we have little say in who are owners are, we didnt ask for the cowboys and I remember how toxic it got between those of us opposed to them and those whos mantra was I only care about what happens on the pitch, we beat them but were a divided fanbase. If we were taken over by a sport washing machine that toxicity would be multiplied by a thousand.

I always thought of you as a decent poster and I get when under attack you can lash out but surely you must have had an inner conflict about the owners, on one hand you say youre only supporting your team and enjoying some success on the field, I get that, especially after that waster Ashley, but trying to justify it by saying you havent been taken over by Saudi doesnt ring true, you must understand that despite what ever the premier league say after being leaned on by Government.

If I didnt walk away I wouldnt deny reality.