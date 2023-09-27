« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy

  "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm
Not speaking for B&W but most people, including myself, don't give a shit about other clubs outside of Liverpool FC. I know many life myself who don't even watch any non-LFC games. If we got taken over by people with a questionable past, I'd pack it in for good.
Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm
Not speaking for B&W but most people, including myself, don't give a shit about other clubs outside of Liverpool FC. I know many life myself who don't even watch any non-LFC games. If we got taken over by people with a questionable past, I'd pack it in for good.

I refuse to watch City games unless we're playing them, as they're not a football club.
I think I'll introduce the same policy with this crowd.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,264
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 06:39:54 pm
I refuse to watch City games unless we're playing them, as they're not a football club.
I think I'll introduce the same policy with this crowd.
I won't even watch highlights of the cheating c*nts.
Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #603 on: Today at 12:15:14 am
I see Howe's commented on his sadness at the sycamore tree that got cut down at Hadrian's Wall.

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #604 on: Today at 02:06:21 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm
I won't even watch highlights of the cheating c*nts.
I dont know how anyone enjoys watching them. Theres no risk in what they do, on or off the field, and its redundant. Risks are part of what make sports enjoyable in general and theyve managed to remove it almost completely.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,521
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #605 on: Today at 03:03:31 am
I confess I did watch the KSAFC-ADFC 3 minute highlights because I thought Pip stumbling at the first quadruple hurdle would bring my some joy, but like Radioactive Man's goggles, it did nussing. Is it just me, or does the TV footage from SJP have a slightly blurred look, like a haze of a middle eastern dust storm mixed with the steam rising from ground heated to 50-60C?
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #606 on: Today at 08:16:52 am
Quote from: mattD on Today at 12:15:14 am
I see Howe's commented on his sadness at the sycamore tree that got cut down at Hadrian's Wall.


Surely one of the journalists should be asking Eddie if he is qualified to talk about a tree being chopped down as its not a football matter?
Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #607 on: Today at 08:20:34 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 27, 2023, 08:04:04 pm
The thing that gets my goat is some on here might confuse him with me so I would like to suggest a Mod on here change his name from Pauly to Bonesaw United's Number One Fan.

Nobody would confuse me with you as I dont rim their arseholes on here.

Did you have a season ticket and then give it up when our takeover went through? Im confused as to how youre protesting. You ignored this question last time but did you protest outside of SJP when Saudi Arabia played two matches?

As for me being sportswashed;

Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out
Ive never waved a Saudi flag
Ive never bought a Saudi NUFC away top
I never attended the two Saudi matches at SJP (sadly missed out on seeing the other NUFC fan protesting outside..)

Ive done what Ive always done and followed NUFC home and away so if one of you lot can elaborate as to how Ive been sportswashed then Id be extremely grateful, cheers
Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,171
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #608 on: Today at 08:29:54 am
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
Nobody would confuse me with you as I dont rim their arseholes on here.

Did you have a season ticket and then give it up when our takeover went through? Im confused as to how youre protesting. You ignored this question last time but did you protest outside of SJP when Saudi Arabia played two matches?

As for me being sportswashed;

Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out
Ive never waved a Saudi flag
Ive never bought a Saudi NUFC away top
I never attended the two Saudi matches at SJP (sadly missed out on seeing the other NUFC fan protesting outside..)

Ive done what Ive always done and followed NUFC home and away so if one of you lot can elaborate as to how Ive been sportswashed then Id be extremely grateful, cheers

No need to elaborate, the answer is in your own words.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #609 on: Today at 08:31:01 am
I hope it never happens but if Liverpool were owned by a regime that would literally kill me for who I am, I'd just stop. No justification you can come up with is worth that. I get that it's horrible but maybe get priorities straight - do you care more about football or do you care more about my life and the lives of people like me? Because if we're honest this is exactly what's at stake. If you want to make excuses for a murderous regime because they bought your club then good for you, but don't act like it's anything else.

Sorry if this is incoherent, but for fairly obvious reasons it makes me pretty fucking upset.
Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,737
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #610 on: Today at 08:37:36 am
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
if one of you lot can elaborate as to how I’ve been ‘sportswashed’ then I’d be extremely grateful, cheers

Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
(even though they aren’t our owners as per the PL)


Hmm.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #611 on: Today at 09:07:20 am
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
Nobody would confuse me with you as I dont rim their arseholes on here.

Did you have a season ticket and then give it up when our takeover went through? Im confused as to how youre protesting. You ignored this question last time but did you protest outside of SJP when Saudi Arabia played two matches?

As for me being sportswashed;

Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out
Ive never waved a Saudi flag
Ive never bought a Saudi NUFC away top
I never attended the two Saudi matches at SJP (sadly missed out on seeing the other NUFC fan protesting outside..)

Ive done what Ive always done and followed NUFC home and away so if one of you lot can elaborate as to how Ive been sportswashed then Id be extremely grateful, cheers
You answered your own question you sportswashed prick.
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,379
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #612 on: Today at 09:32:41 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:20 am
You answered your own question you sportswashed prick.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #613 on: Today at 09:43:18 am
Keep waving your plastic flags Riyad United! Hahaha plastics
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,762
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #614 on: Today at 09:48:33 am
Quote from: Tobez on Today at 08:31:01 am
I hope it never happens but if Liverpool were owned by a regime that would literally kill me for who I am, I'd just stop. No justification you can come up with is worth that. I get that it's horrible but maybe get priorities straight - do you care more about football or do you care more about my life and the lives of people like me? Because if we're honest this is exactly what's at stake. If you want to make excuses for a murderous regime because they bought your club then good for you, but don't act like it's anything else.

Sorry if this is incoherent, but for fairly obvious reasons it makes me pretty fucking upset.

Coherent enough to pick out the salient point that people are prepared to overlook the murder of people for being female, or gay, or for objecting to such murders on Twitter, all in order to see 11men kick a ball into a target more frequently than before.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,929
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #615 on: Today at 10:22:30 am
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
Nobody would confuse me with you as I dont rim their arseholes on here.

Did you have a season ticket and then give it up when our takeover went through? Im confused as to how youre protesting. You ignored this question last time but did you protest outside of SJP when Saudi Arabia played two matches?

As for me being sportswashed;

Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out
Ive never waved a Saudi flag
Ive never bought a Saudi NUFC away top
I never attended the two Saudi matches at SJP (sadly missed out on seeing the other NUFC fan protesting outside..)

Ive done what Ive always done and followed NUFC home and away so if one of you lot can elaborate as to how Ive been sportswashed then Id be extremely grateful, cheers

Proceeds to explain how he's been sportswashed, then asks how he's been sportswashed
 :lmao  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #616 on: Today at 10:37:01 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:22:30 am
Proceeds to explain how he's been sportswashed, then asks how he's been sportswashed
 :lmao  :lmao :lmao :lmao
;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,031
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #617 on: Today at 11:23:49 am
I remember how giddy you were Paully when our :) Rafa joined your club. It was good to know that you already appreciated what a great manager and man was about to join your club.

So we have that in common. And a love of football.

I appreciate you posting and I hope you'll reply before we get a massive pile-on and a race to see who can call a stranger on the internet a c*nt in the most vacuous and unoriginal way.
Quote from: Paully on Today at 08:20:34 am
As for me being sportswashed;

Ive never defended the Saudi regime (even though they arent our owners as per the PL) yet Ive called them out
Ive never waved a Saudi flag
Ive never bought a Saudi NUFC away top
I never attended the two Saudi matches at SJP (sadly missed out on seeing the other NUFC fan protesting outside..)

Ive done what Ive always done and followed NUFC home and away so if one of you lot can elaborate as to how Ive been sportswashed then Id be extremely grateful, cheers
The first stage of "sportswashing" is to be uncritical. Do you really believe that KSA don't own your club? If not, why do they make you play in a Saudi strip as your away kit?

Do you believe what the PL say? It doesn't seem like it from your post. Do you feel it's not your place to question the powers that be? Just the merest bit of digging will find that PIF are an arm of the Saudi monarchy/government and their foreign policy.

You've been sportswashed because you're willing to look the other way. Just like your current manager. He's there to manage the team, not comment on his owners beheading it's own citizens. He's happy to take the money, not ask where it came from.

That's how sportswashing works.
Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,084
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
Reply #618 on: Today at 11:47:23 am
Ive some sympathy for Newcastle fans like Paully. If Liverpool were taken over by a sportswashing vehicle, Id be torn, Ive been going the match since the late sixties, its part of my DNA, yet I hope Id walk away, I can tell you I would but until it happened I wouldnt know what accommodations Id make.
On one level as football fans we have little say in who are owners are, we didnt ask for the cowboys and I remember how toxic it got between those of us opposed to them and those whos mantra was I only care about what happens on the pitch, we beat them but were a divided fanbase. If we were taken over by a sport washing machine that toxicity would be multiplied by a thousand.
I  always thought of you as a decent poster and I get when under attack you can lash out but surely you must have had an inner conflict about the owners, on one hand you say youre only supporting your team and enjoying some success on the field, I get that, especially after that waster Ashley, but trying to justify it by saying you havent been taken over by Saudi doesnt ring true, you must understand that despite what ever the premier league say after being leaned on by Government.
If I didnt walk away I wouldnt deny reality.
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn
