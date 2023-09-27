Ive some sympathy for Newcastle fans like Paully. If Liverpool were taken over by a sportswashing vehicle, Id be torn, Ive been going the match since the late sixties, its part of my DNA, yet I hope Id walk away, I can tell you I would but until it happened I wouldnt know what accommodations Id make.
On one level as football fans we have little say in who are owners are, we didnt ask for the cowboys and I remember how toxic it got between those of us opposed to them and those whos mantra was I only care about what happens on the pitch, we beat them but were a divided fanbase. If we were taken over by a sport washing machine that toxicity would be multiplied by a thousand.
I always thought of you as a decent poster and I get when under attack you can lash out but surely you must have had an inner conflict about the owners, on one hand you say youre only supporting your team and enjoying some success on the field, I get that, especially after that waster Ashley, but trying to justify it by saying you havent been taken over by Saudi doesnt ring true, you must understand that despite what ever the premier league say after being leaned on by Government.
If I didnt walk away I wouldnt deny reality.