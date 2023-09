I confess I did watch the KSAFC-ADFC 3 minute highlights because I thought Pip stumbling at the first quadruple hurdle would bring my some joy, but like Radioactive Man's goggles, it did nussing. Is it just me, or does the TV footage from SJP have a slightly blurred look, like a haze of a middle eastern dust storm mixed with the steam rising from ground heated to 50-60C?