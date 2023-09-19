Good point last night and a clear indication they can go through. Very lucky to get it however and thought the new man Tonali was pretty poor, probably a bit to do with going back to Milan, there was a moment he could have taken a shot at goal and looked reticent to do so. Guimares who started very well there has looked rubbish for a while now too, he was absolutely anonymous last night again.



They can get at least another point at home to Milan but can see them winning it, and if they can absolutely get 3 or 4 points off Dortmund. If Milan/Dortmund draw twice in their games it'd benefit Newcastle too you'd think, given PSG will be favourites to top the group leaving 2nd between the other three. PSG aren't even very good but they should be winning that group, and anything the barcodes can take off them will be a bonus. Ideally they finish bottom but I think the side I'd be happiest seeing drop to the Europa League would be Dortmund.