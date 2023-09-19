« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 40111 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #560 on: September 19, 2023, 07:56:04 pm »
Newcastle v Milan in the Champions League? They just look like Piemonte Calcio. Even they had more legitimacy.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,269
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #561 on: September 19, 2023, 07:57:59 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,281
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #562 on: September 19, 2023, 07:59:56 pm »
Newcastle are such a waste of space in the Champions League ...
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #563 on: September 19, 2023, 08:15:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #564 on: September 19, 2023, 09:44:18 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 19, 2023, 07:48:59 pm
Nobody Kev.   :(
Do you still watch other games on tv?
Its hard to know what Id do if Liverpool got bought by the likes of Saudi or Abu Dhabi.
Id definitely fuck Liverpool off while they were owned by the regime, not sure if Id pick a lower league team to follow or just fuck it off completely.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #565 on: September 19, 2023, 10:28:24 pm »
Badly outplayed by all accounts.

Waste of a team. Wont be long now for media darling Howe.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #566 on: September 19, 2023, 10:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 19, 2023, 10:28:24 pm
Badly outplayed by all accounts.

Waste of a team. Wont be long now for media darling Howe.
They did very well for what they are i.e a team that's not CL quality.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,269
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #567 on: September 19, 2023, 10:52:30 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 19, 2023, 09:44:18 pm
Do you still watch other games on tv?
Its hard to know what Id do if Liverpool got bought by the likes of Saudi or Abu Dhabi.
Id definitely fuck Liverpool off while they were owned by the regime, not sure if Id pick a lower league team to follow or just fuck it off completely.
Yes mate I still watch games.

On Saturday I watched your game against Wolves, that was a game of 2 halves all right, good comeback in the 2nd half by Liverpool. :D.  and on Sunday I watched the Everton v Arsenal game, only to see the Pickford bloopers, that little tit makes me laugh and last night I seen the Forest v Burnley game.

I don't support any other team, it just wouldn't seem right, I mean my Da 1st took me to St James' Park when I was 7 or 8 and I had a season ticket 26 year in a row and just like that "POOF" it's all gone.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #568 on: September 19, 2023, 10:56:19 pm »
Good to see them stuck up in the twelfth tier at San Siro where nobody noticed their black and white Ingerlund banners, their plastic flags and their third-hand songs.
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #569 on: September 19, 2023, 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 19, 2023, 07:48:59 pm
Nobody Kev.   :(

It would be hard for me to give up watching Liverpool if we ended up in the same situation. I Thought you would give lower league a go, like Darlington!
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,545
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #570 on: September 20, 2023, 12:32:33 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 19, 2023, 10:52:30 pm
Yes mate I still watch games.

On Saturday I watched your game against Wolves, that was a game of 2 halves all right, good comeback in the 2nd half by Liverpool. :D .  and on Sunday I watched the Everton v Arsenal game, only to see the Pickford bloopers, that little tit makes me laugh and last night I seen the Forest v Burnley game.

I don't support any other team, it just wouldn't seem right, I mean my Da 1st took me to St James' Park when I was 7 or 8 and I had a season ticket 26 year in a row and just like that "POOF" it's all gone.
That is the tragedy of what is going on, it was bad enough when Ashley got hold of your club but it's a worse when a bunch of tyrannical thugs buy your heritage and use it to sanitise their despotic regime. I really feel for the likes of yourself and I hope, for a number of reasons, it goes badly wrong and they switch and buy someone like Sunderland instead. It almost feels like its inevitable LFC may go the way, more than likely LFC may find itself swimming in a sea of sharks who will have the power to change the world around my club instead. We've already got Chelsea, City, Newcastle, most likely Everton if 777 move in, United are at risk, Sheff Utd are dodgy and I'm sure others can be picked off.
My football following is mainly based around watching us only (except for highlights where interesting) and looking out for a select set of teams (selected almost totally from the above) hoping they lose.
« Last Edit: September 20, 2023, 12:34:46 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #571 on: September 20, 2023, 09:06:24 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 19, 2023, 05:35:37 pm
I've got no interest in The Champions League and got no interest in these insufferable c*nts neither.
This made me feel a bit sad. After all the sh*t you've put up with during the Ashley years, this should have been a night for celebrating and it wasn't. The trouble with cheating (as City have done) and/or selling your soul to the devil (as City and Newcastle have done) is that, for any decent person, success is tainted. By way of contrast, the period under Keegan seems like an utterly pure and joyous time for football - a time when Newcastle were a favourite "second team" and it's a crying shame that they never quite got the rewards their play deserved.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,928
  • Seis Veces
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #572 on: September 20, 2023, 12:24:58 pm »
Good point last night and a clear indication they can go through. Very lucky to get it however and thought the new man Tonali was pretty poor, probably a bit to do with going back to Milan, there was a moment he could have taken a shot at goal and looked reticent to do so. Guimares who started very well there has looked rubbish for a while now too, he was absolutely anonymous last night again.

They can get at least another point at home to Milan but can see them winning it, and if they can absolutely get 3 or 4 points off Dortmund. If Milan/Dortmund draw twice in their games it'd benefit Newcastle too you'd think, given PSG will be favourites to top the group leaving 2nd between the other three. PSG aren't even very good but they should be winning that group, and anything the barcodes can take off them will be a bonus. Ideally they finish bottom but I think the side I'd be happiest seeing drop to the Europa League would be Dortmund.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,269
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #573 on: September 21, 2023, 11:30:43 am »
And here's me thinking he was such a kind, loving, caring person.

And now I'm crying because he doesn't even care at all.

This fucking c*nt is the lowest of the low  :no

https://www.bbc.com/sport/66874723
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #574 on: September 21, 2023, 11:47:59 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 21, 2023, 11:30:43 am
And here's me thinking he was such a kind, loving, caring person.

And now I'm crying because he doesn't even care at all.

This fucking c*nt is the lowest of the low  :no

https://www.bbc.com/sport/66874723
Most of the Geordies dont care either, the blue Mancs dont care, the Parisians dont care, the chelsea pensioners dont care. All because their football club might win a trophy. Disgraceful.
Must be really shit for you these c*nts owning your club.
Fair play to you for speaking out about it.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #575 on: September 22, 2023, 10:31:49 pm »
Beheddie Howes comments before this weekends matches:

Those that played havent trained. Physically they cant  that would be negative taking more energy from them. We probably wont train fully before Sunday. We will be training  but not at max. I dont think anyone can measure emotionally what Milan took out of us.

But its our job to recover and make sure we are ready for another tough test. Thats what the Champions League & the exposure brings. The consistency of our performances is going to be a true testament to how well we do this season.

:lmao

Theyve played ONE CL GAME. And it was on Tuesday, and they have the late match on Sunday.

As well as having zero morals, hes one of the biggest cryarses in the league.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #576 on: September 24, 2023, 07:09:04 pm »
No great surprise to see the Saudis are adept at handling blades 🥴
Logged

Offline Paully

  • Not the BlackAndWhitey one!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #577 on: September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 15, 2023, 03:50:42 pm
By continuing to follow Saudi Arabias premier league club, you are condoning every single barbaric act that the owners of the club formerly known as Newcastle United, have committed.
Disgusting.

Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #578 on: September 26, 2023, 02:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!

hahaha, you are such a coward, picking and chosing what to respond to.

The perfect, weak willed little sportswasher.

Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,679
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #579 on: September 26, 2023, 02:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!

I do agree that it's not as clear as others suggest.  If you've followed a club all your life it's not easy to just ditch it and protest once the sportswashers come in, I have so much respect for BlackandWhitePaul's stance but I get the allure of trophies, better players, etc.

What I don't get is coming on a rival fan forum and revelling in it like you're doing with that second line.  Have some humility.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #580 on: September 26, 2023, 02:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!

You can see how twattish it is to be saying "great to see everyone enjoying themselves" whilst your owners execute gay people, torture political prisoners, and stone women to death for adultery, I'm sure.

Your club CANNOT be seen separately from such owners, and your attempts at celebrating your new "success" is repulsive to anyone with a brain or a heart. Newcastle United don't currently exist, only a team playing in their colours (when they are not wearing the Saudi kit), in their stadium, under their name. I hope one day they do exist again because some of their fans deserve that.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #581 on: September 26, 2023, 03:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!
Well, it seems like you have been well and truly sportswashed.
Good for you enjoying yourself whilst totally ignoring the atrocities of your Saudi rulers.

Why do you feel the need to come on a Liverpool forum to post your nonsense anyway?
Are you trying to convince people that your Saudi owners arent that bad really?
« Last Edit: September 26, 2023, 03:52:56 pm by JRed »
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #582 on: September 26, 2023, 04:18:34 pm »
Tiresome shower of shite. How I loathe these fuckers with their third hand songs , plastic flags and black and white Ingerlund banners. What a total embarrassment they were in Milan. Classless knobheads.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,258
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #583 on: September 26, 2023, 05:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!


Fuck off, you clueless dickhead.  :wanker
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,978
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #584 on: September 26, 2023, 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!
Your owners are homophobic, women-hating murderers, but so long as you're enjoying yourself, eh.  :butt
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,921
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #585 on: September 26, 2023, 05:11:31 pm »
Paully is definitely one of the 'American's kill people too' brigade.
i.e. An absolute fucking moron  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #586 on: September 26, 2023, 05:40:04 pm »
Typical Sportswash poster, same posting tactics as ManchesterBlue.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #587 on: September 27, 2023, 12:32:58 am »
Quote from: Paully on September 26, 2023, 02:09:55 pm
Yes, of course I am - for fuck sake man - absolutely ridiculous comment but no surprise on here.

Great time in Milan and Sheffield and great to see everyone enjoying themselves!

Ridiculous for c*nts who have zero fucking morals.

See you again in a fee weeks  :wanker
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,269
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #588 on: September 27, 2023, 08:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 26, 2023, 05:07:06 pm
Fuck off, you clueless dickhead.  :wanker
The thing that gets my goat is some on here might confuse him with me so I would like to suggest a Mod on here change his name from Pauly to Bonesaw United's Number One Fan.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • YNWA
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #589 on: September 27, 2023, 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 27, 2023, 08:04:04 pm
The thing that gets my goat is some on here might confuse him with me so I would like to suggest a Mod on here change his name from Pauly to Bonesaw United's Number One Fan.

I actually got a bit confused and worried as youve always been a great poster on here. Delighted that scumbag isnt you.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #590 on: September 27, 2023, 09:43:28 pm »
Hard to like that Tindall fella isn't it. What a massive dickhead
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,021
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #591 on: September 27, 2023, 10:07:22 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on September 27, 2023, 09:43:28 pm
Hard to like that Tindall fella isn't it. What a massive dickhead
Really small time, a complete bellend.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #592 on: Yesterday at 07:35:17 am »
Before the draw was watching the post game in the studio, they showed a montage of the Saudi players pressing the Cheat FC reserves forcing the ball out of touch, Saudi fans lapping it up with the players like they were scoring goals.

It was CRINGE AF how enamoured the fans and players were, but that's what happens when you're sportswashed, it's the waving shiny plastic flags, cheesy banners, cringe ownership sponsor adverts ( That will come for them with Sela and Noon) and everything looks cringe, fake and contrived under that type of ownership.

One hand you get the wealth and trophies, the other hand the club and fans loses its soul, respect and identity.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:37:50 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,545
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #593 on: Yesterday at 01:34:35 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 27, 2023, 08:04:04 pm
The thing that gets my goat is some on here might confuse him with me so I would like to suggest a Mod on here change his name from Pauly to Bonesaw United's Number One Fan.


We get it, we're on your side, you used to support black and white and now you are able to see black and white unlike some of your fellow travellers. We look forward to the day you get your football club back, however long that takes.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #594 on: Yesterday at 01:51:35 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 27, 2023, 08:04:04 pm
The thing that gets my goat is some on here might confuse him with me so I would like to suggest a Mod on here change his name from Pauly to Bonesaw United's Number One Fan.

Weren't you found to have a Twitter account with some really dodgy anti vaxx tweets? Genuine question, might be wrong!

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on July 27, 2023, 08:43:41 pm
I've just put the image on the LFC Twitter page.
https://twitter.com/GHoneythunder/status/1684650112671174656

https://twitter.com/GHoneythunder/status/1704227141569642967?t=59O5oV6aqPb1vi0kHr7Tdw&s=19
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:58:17 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #595 on: Yesterday at 02:29:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:51:35 pm
Weren't you found to have a Twitter account with some really dodgy anti vaxx tweets? Genuine question, might be wrong!

https://twitter.com/GHoneythunder/status/1704227141569642967?t=59O5oV6aqPb1vi0kHr7Tdw&s=19

As far as I'm aware, BlackandWhitePaul has never been active in the politics or covid threads, so I think it's pretty unfair to pull him up on that in a football forum in a thread about Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,278
  • Legend
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #596 on: Yesterday at 03:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:29:44 pm
As far as I'm aware, BlackandWhitePaul has never been active in the politics or covid threads, so I think it's pretty unfair to pull him up on that in a football forum in a thread about Newcastle.

Agreed!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,921
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #597 on: Yesterday at 04:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:29:44 pm
As far as I'm aware, BlackandWhitePaul has never been active in the politics or covid threads, so I think it's pretty unfair to pull him up on that in a football forum in a thread about Newcastle.

He was quite active in the covid thread at the start by the looks of things, then slowly turning into an anti vaxxer without explicitly saying so.
It seems like he's now been infected by lunatics like Matt Le Tissier and Rickie Lambert judging by some of those twitter posts which is a shame.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #598 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Honestly thought this was a piss take tweet, but no, Beheddie Howe, who doesnt feel he has to talk about issues outside of football when asked about Saudis human rights atrocities, today had no problem answering a question about a tree and being really fucking sad about it :lmao

Eddie Howe on North East beauty spot, Sycamore Gap:

I'm really, really sad that I wasn't able to get there before what happened. I was just so disappointed that an act can ruin something that's there for the pleasure of everybody & it's such a beautiful thing."

https://x.com/SkySports_Keith/status/1707684930199658762?s=20
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #599 on: Today at 02:27:03 pm »
"I was just so disappointed that an act can ruin something that's there for the pleasure of everybody..."

The lack of self-awareness is so egregious that it almost feels like he's deliberately taking the piss.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 