Before the draw was watching the post game in the studio, they showed a montage of the Saudi players pressing the Cheat FC reserves forcing the ball out of touch, Saudi fans lapping it up with the players like they were scoring goals.
It was CRINGE AF how enamoured the fans and players were, but that's what happens when you're sportswashed, it's the waving shiny plastic flags, cheesy banners, cringe ownership sponsor adverts ( That will come for them with Sela and Noon) and everything looks cringe, fake and contrived under that type of ownership.
One hand you get the wealth and trophies, the other hand the club and fans loses its soul, respect and identity.