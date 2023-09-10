I tried to verify this for myself but there are a lot of companies called Sela, and the first one that came up when searching for annual revenue was an Israeli company declaring $85 million, maybe that's the one you found? Only article I found mentioning annual revenue in conjunction with the sponsorship cited $1 billion, but the whole thing was written in a very suspicious editorial style, basically "of course this is not fraud and you are a complete idiot to even ask the question", so I consider it a highly questionable source. Do you have anything solid I can share with my fellow travellers? (I'd assume their revenue is whatever PIF gives them, so likely to be remarkably high for an events management company with a cardboard cut out of Mike Tyson as CEO)



No the first in the search for me was also the Israeli company but refined search terms brings up Sela and Sela Sports both based in Jeddah Saudi Arabia the latter with 358 employees,described as a marketing company that provides consulting, sports marketing, play games, and event management services to brands, athletes, and producers with revenues of $78m.Now it's possible Sela Sports is a subsidiary of Sela and there's where the confusion comes,there's very little info available on Sela which i assume is the parent company other than it has 1300 employees so 3 or so times more than Sela Sports.Could not find much info from their site but Wiki mentions the company is owned by the Public Investment Fund so if they operate similarly like City's sponsorship deals do revenue's irrelevant and money's no object anyway regardless because it ultimately originates from the fund's endless coffers.The article mentioned an events company so i assume this is the one apologies if it is not.