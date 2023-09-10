« previous next »
« Reply #520 on: September 10, 2023, 08:18:32 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on September  8, 2023, 09:12:20 am
Does this mean someone has paid £60m for a single share?






In the first year of ownership, they put in 167m in equity between purchasing the club and June 30 2022.
89m to wipe out debt, and 78.5m cash (which basically was used to pay for player purchases).


They've put in another 180m of equity since - 70m in Oct, 57m in Feb, and now 60m in August.

« Reply #521 on: September 10, 2023, 08:30:02 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  9, 2023, 11:47:21 pm
I tried to verify this for myself but there are a lot of companies called Sela, and the first one that came up when searching for annual revenue was an Israeli company declaring $85 million, maybe that's the one you found? Only article I found mentioning annual revenue in conjunction with the sponsorship cited $1 billion, but the whole thing was written in a very suspicious editorial style, basically "of course this is not fraud and you are a complete idiot to even ask the question", so I consider it a highly questionable source. Do you have anything solid I can share with my fellow travellers? (I'd assume their revenue is whatever PIF gives them, so likely to be remarkably high for an events management company with a cardboard cut out of Mike Tyson as CEO)

No the first in the search for me was also the Israeli company but refined search terms brings up Sela and Sela Sports both based in Jeddah Saudi Arabia the latter with 358 employees,described as a marketing company that provides consulting, sports marketing, play games, and event management services to brands, athletes, and producers with revenues of $78m.

Now it's possible Sela Sports is a subsidiary of Sela and there's where the confusion comes,there's very little info available on Sela which i assume is the parent company other than it has 1300 employees so 3 or so times more than Sela Sports.

Could not find much info from their site but Wiki mentions the company is owned by the Public Investment Fund so if they operate similarly like City's sponsorship deals do revenue's irrelevant and money's no object anyway regardless because it ultimately originates from the fund's endless coffers.

The article mentioned an events company so i assume this is the one apologies if it is not.

« Reply #522 on: September 10, 2023, 09:13:11 am »
Cool thanks for the explanation, not surprised to learn it's asmurky and ambiguous as BoJo's family tree
« Reply #523 on: September 10, 2023, 09:54:12 am »
So depressing how the once proud Geordie nation are so enthral to the Saudis
Sold their soul, the fucking divvies
« Reply #524 on: September 10, 2023, 12:17:01 pm »
« Reply #525 on: September 10, 2023, 12:53:10 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 10, 2023, 09:13:11 am
Cool thanks for the explanation, not surprised to learn it's asmurky and ambiguous as BoJo's family tree

 :thumbup  Yeah it is,think i'll just assume from now on their sponsorship deals are all dodgy as hell if their deals are going to be like this,coming from PIF associated and owned companies.
« Reply #526 on: September 10, 2023, 01:40:21 pm »
« Reply #527 on: September 11, 2023, 02:12:06 pm »
« Reply #528 on: September 11, 2023, 02:13:35 pm »
Fuck here he is. Cheif Sportswashed in for his quarterly comments to defend murderers and despots.
« Reply #529 on: September 11, 2023, 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 11, 2023, 02:12:06 pm
Did you protest?


What's your position on your owners? Ultimately, are you for or against them owning your club?
« Reply #530 on: September 11, 2023, 03:02:16 pm »
Is Paully the one whos happy to have his team replaced by a sportswashing vehicle for human rights abusers, but doesnt have the guts to actually put it in black and white here (ha!).
« Reply #531 on: September 11, 2023, 03:07:59 pm »
« Reply #532 on: September 11, 2023, 08:48:01 pm »
« Reply #533 on: September 11, 2023, 08:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 11, 2023, 03:02:16 pm
Is Paully the one whos happy to have his team replaced by a sportswashing vehicle for human rights abusers, but doesnt have the guts to actually put it in black and white here (ha!).

He is.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 11, 2023, 08:48:01 pm

What did you do ?

Probably bought a Saudi shirt and abused anyone that dared to protest against them.
« Reply #534 on: September 11, 2023, 08:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 11, 2023, 08:50:48 pm


Probably bought a Saudi shirt and abused anyone that dared to protest against them.


Whilst hiding behind a bigger man no doubt.
« Reply #535 on: September 12, 2023, 11:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Paully on September 11, 2023, 02:12:06 pm
Did you protest?

I've been protesting for coming up 2 years pal . . . . . and c*nts like you are the scum of the Earth.
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:48:16 am »
Fucking ironic that the very 1st word of King Kev's statement is "Pride" . . . . . o'hh and where is the part where he lambasts NUFC and their brainwashed supporters for selling their souls for blood money? I admired and respected the man so much for a very long time. Not anymore.

https://twitter.com/ToonMouthTyne/status/1702448877431849463
« Reply #537 on: Today at 09:21:09 am »
How long have you guys called him King Kev ?

Anyway fuck the bottling twat, just another player I'd rather spit on than shake hands.
« Reply #538 on: Today at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:21:09 am
How long have you guys called him King Kev ?
Good question and I don't know the answer.  I will take a guess and say I think it started when he was Managing Newcastle with Terry Mac as his Deputy.

Both "King Kev" and "The Entertainers" were dreamed up by some insufferable wanker at Sky Sports.  Probably.

Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 12, 2023, 11:11:02 pm
I've been protesting for coming up 2 years pal . . . . . and c*nts like you are the scum of the Earth.

:wellin
