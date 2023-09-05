They gave legally binding assurances that the Saudi's would not control the club. lets look at some of the evidence so far:



a U.S. court case concerning the PGA Tour and LIV golf this week described Newcastle chairman and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as a "sitting minister of the government," casting doubt on the independence of the club's ownership.



Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund-owned football club Newcastle United has extended its sleeve sponsorship agreement with Saudi based e-commerce platform Noon.



Newcastle United wearing the colours of Saudi Arabias national football side on their away shirt next season would be clear evidence of sportswashing by the Gulf regime, Amnesty International has said.



Newcastle have finalised a £25m-a-year front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with the leading Saudi Arabian events company Sela



Newcastle United's St. James' Park stadium will host two international friendly fixtures featuring the Saudi Arabia men's national team in September.



So... they admit the Newcastle chairman who is also PIF governer is a sitting government minister. Saudi companies are sponsoring Newcastle who play in Saudi colours and the Saudi national team play at ST James park. Conclusion, it's got nothing to do with the Saudis.



It's got the Tories grubby finger prints all over it.