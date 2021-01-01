« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia  (Read 26693 times)

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 04:52:42 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September  2, 2023, 09:26:00 pm
To only discuss football with them?

In bits and pieces 😂
Logged

Offline jDJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,132
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 06:35:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:33:39 am
Decent manager?, based on what exactly?

I think he did a really good job at Bournemouth, with limited funds. Guided them from league one to the premier league in only three seasons, and then had some decent finishes. All done playing good football. I think he did quite well last season too. I don't know on the exact structure at Newcastle since the Saudis came in but the recruitment was fairly sensible, and those players were well deployed. A completely different challenge than Bournemouth of course but I thought he did a pretty good job overall. Juries still out on his exact level as a manager, he's not at the level of a Klopp or Guardiola obviously , probably nowhere near that level, but be interesting to see how he gets on in the champions league, another challenge for him.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 06:46:59 am »
I see they've signed a deal with Adidas.

I wonder how much PIF will be subsidising that deal, the Castore one was paying £6 million a year, i reckon this one will be £40 million a year with PIF paying about £30 million a year the same way Abu Dhabi subsidised the Puma deal for Cheat FC when they were struggling negotiating trying to get £30 million plus a year from Nike.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 07:16:50 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:46:59 am
I see they've signed a deal with Adidas.

I wonder how much PIF will be subsidising that deal, the Castore one was paying £6 million a year, i reckon this one will be £40 million a year with PIF paying about £30 million a year the same way Abu Dhabi subsidised the Puma deal for Cheat FC when they were struggling negotiating trying to get £30 million plus a year from Nike.

Absolutely nailed on. They've qualified for the CL once, in what was a bit of a freak season, where all of us, Chelsea and Spurs were a mess, and now they've started this season like shite. Still, despite all that, the deal will miraculously end up higher than ones that far bigger clubs have. All absolutely above board.

Watch the media absolutely fall over themselves to hail their commercial department and justify it as being down to the club's "massive worldwide pull" and "history".

You can also be certain that if they continue to struggle, the money faucet will absolutely be turned on in January and next Summer, and they'll rationalise that as being because they're now such a successful brand with enormous revenues.

Football is great.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:19:36 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,454
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 07:26:13 am »
So when is Howe getting the chop?

After they fail in the CL or once they are miles behind for top 4?

Agree with what others say - lot of teams were utter dross last season leaving this lot and Arsenal decent runs. Not this season.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,698
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 07:27:37 am »
Quote from: Peabee on September  2, 2023, 09:39:47 pm
Short back and sides?

Bit off the top

Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:26:13 am
So when is Howe getting the chop?

After they fail in the CL or once they are miles behind for top 4?

Agree with what others say - lot of teams were utter dross last season leaving this lot and Arsenal decent runs. Not this season.

Sharpening the sword this morning
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,634
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 08:43:09 am »
The Newcastle job is perfect for the special one.......
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,925
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 am »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:26:13 am
So when is Howe getting the chop?

After they fail in the CL or once they are miles behind for top 4?

Agree with what others say - lot of teams were utter dross last season leaving this lot and Arsenal decent runs. Not this season.
He'll Beheading for the dole queue the way things are going.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,128
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:29:06 am »
The famous Adidas stripes become whiplashes
Logged

Offline Jamesy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • Auld Arse
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:24:20 am
He'll Beheading for the dole queue the way things are going.

Nah, they think he is head and shoulders above the rest!

... Well, shoulders anyway.
Logged
I've got your name written here in a rose tattoo.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 am »
There's something quietly satisfying about the tv cameras zooming in on the glum faces of the Geordies as they witness yet another false dawn. It's one of those things that you can never get enough of.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 11:08:16 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
There's something quietly satisfying about the tv cameras zooming in on the glum faces of the Geordies as they witness yet another false dawn. It's one of those things that you can never get enough of.
I wonder how bad it needs to get before they turn on their despotic owners?
Logged

Offline Gray Hamster

  • Not bong eyed but quite fond of little furry things.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 11:23:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:16 am
I wonder how bad it needs to get before they turn on their despotic owners?
Theyve jumped in bed with the devil. They will try anything not to lose face, even though they deep down know its done so much damage to their club. What a horrible position to be in
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 11:33:48 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 11:23:46 am
Theyve jumped in bed with the devil. They will try anything not to lose face, even though they deep down know its done so much damage to their club. What a horrible position to be in

Newcastle playing and losing in full Saudi colors yesterday was especially pleasing ...
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 am »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 11:23:46 am
Theyve jumped in bed with the devil. They will try anything not to lose face, even though they deep down know its done so much damage to their club. What a horrible position to be in
Theyll lose their heads if this losing streak continues
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:16 am
I wonder how bad it needs to get before they turn on their despotic owners?

It's only a matter of time before they get the hump like.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • Mooo Mooo Mo-Fu'r!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:08:16 am
I wonder how bad it needs to get before they turn on their despotic owners?

My assumption is, Never.

It will always be the managers fault first, the supporting staff second, players fault third. And thats all.

I dont think, the owners will ever be at fault, not especially with the scale of money involved.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:43:05 am
There's something quietly satisfying about the tv cameras zooming in on the glum faces of the Geordies as they witness yet another false dawn. It's one of those things that you can never get enough of.

Do you remember the close ups of them hurling abuse at Allardyce when we turned them over under Rafa there? Glorious!
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 12:06:00 pm »
Quote from: jDJ on Yesterday at 06:35:15 am
I think he did a really good job at Bournemouth, with limited funds.
sorry, this couldn't be more factually inaccurate!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,718
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:55:04 am
My assumption is, Never.

It will always be the managers fault first, the supporting staff second, players fault third. And thats all.

I dont think, the owners will ever be at fault, not especially with the scale of money involved.
I'd agree with that. They are never going to bite the hand that feeds them their bloodstained dollars. It will be everyone else's fault. Never the despots with the deep pockets.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,122
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 02:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 12:01:53 pm
Do you remember the close ups of them hurling abuse at Allardyce when we turned them over under Rafa there? Glorious!



A local club for local people
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
  • JFT96
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 03:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 08:43:09 am
The Newcastle job is perfect for the special one.......

Just a matter of time before this happens in my opinion
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 04:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 08:43:09 am
The Newcastle job is perfect for the special one.......

I am no longer sure about that. Mourinho seems to be living a nice life in Rome, and he isn't exactly short of money. I think Conte is a far more likely candidate for the Newcastle job ...
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,218
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 04:13:55 pm
I am no longer sure about that. Mourinho seems to be living a nice life in Rome, and he isn't exactly short of money. I think Conte is a far more likely candidate for the Newcastle job ...

Agreed, he doesn't need that kind of drama and he's got a decent team at Roma. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Poch ends up there after Chelsea give him the chop.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 05:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm
Agreed, he doesn't need that kind of drama and he's got a decent team at Roma. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Poch ends up there after Chelsea give him the chop.

Imagine Mourinho with the current iteration of the PGMOL.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 05:47:37 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 03:56:56 pm
Just a matter of time before this happens in my opinion
before he moved to chelsea i had pochetino pencilled in, as part of his sporstwashing tour. maybe he gets off the chelsea round about early to head there, or maybe the other guy on the same career pathway might take over from howe (Tuchel)
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:44:08 pm
Imagine Mourinho with the current iteration of the PGMOL.

 Depends who's paying the PGMOL.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,227
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 05:57:55 pm »
Dan Burn and Trippier against Mbappe and Dembele is going to be fucking hilarious.   :D
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,631
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm
Agreed, he doesn't need that kind of drama and he's got a decent team at Roma. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Poch ends up there after Chelsea give him the chop.

Thats an excellent shout, particularly given Saudis dubious links to Chelsea.
Logged

Online SK8 Red

  • A spanking! A spanking!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • Supporting since 1983 at a guess
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 07:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Yesterday at 04:36:47 pm
Agreed, he doesn't need that kind of drama and he's got a decent team at Roma. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Poch ends up there after Chelsea give him the chop.
So one chop to another?
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,339
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #470 on: Today at 12:39:10 am »
Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia v South Korea, both next week at Saudicastle United's ground

It says tickets are £5 each (£3 concessions) but it seems almost impossible to buy tickets. Something going on there? Protest supressing?


I can sort of understand why Saudicastle fans go on supporting their team but this is the occasion to show true colours and avoid this one, looks like Saudi masters don't want people either unless they are flooding with school kids or something
https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/saudi-arabia-newcastle-council-chi-27629243
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:06 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,371
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #471 on: Today at 12:44:08 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:39:10 am
Saudi Arabia v Costa Rica and Saudi Arabia v South Korea, both next week at Saudicastle United's ground

It says tickets are £5 each (£3 concessions) but it seems almost impossible to buy tickets. Something going on there? Protest supressing?


I can sort of understand why Saudicastle fans go on supporting their team but this is the occasion to show true colours and avoid this one, looks like Saudi masters don't want people either unless they are flooding with school kids or something

Yeah. A fiver per ticket is cheap enough to organise a protest to leave lots of empty seats.

I hope Newcastle fans are enjoying their club and city being taken over by despots.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #472 on: Today at 12:31:50 pm »
Amazing how sportswashing now means that when theres a human rights abuse story it can show up in either a news or sports forum. NUFC is happy to be the face of this horrible regime so posting this in here even though its not strictly football related but its a reminder of what a stain these and others like Abu Dhabi are on the game

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/04/twitter-saudi-arabia-human-rights-abuses?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #473 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:31:50 pm
Amazing how sportswashing now means that when theres a human rights abuse story it can show up in either a news or sports forum. NUFC is happy to be the face of this horrible regime so posting this in here even though its not strictly football related but its a reminder of what a stain these and others like Abu Dhabi are on the game

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/04/twitter-saudi-arabia-human-rights-abuses?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Now we know why PIF and Qatar investment fund were financial backers for Musk's buyout of Twitter.

The perks they'll get being part owners of Twitter of easily obtaining data from their citizens in their countries who post or tweet anti regime content.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,339
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #474 on: Today at 01:18:40 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:54:50 pm
Now we know why PIF and Qatar investment fund were financial backers for Musk's buyout of Twitter.

The perks they'll get being part owners of Twitter of easily obtaining data from their citizens in their countries who post or tweet anti regime content.


Exactly, I want people just to imagine, when you are sitting eating your tea tonight. There is a knock on your door, 4 policemen push their way in, you are arrested, given no access to legal support or any other support. You are taken to a police station and tortured, kept in a cell for a year. 'Tried' with no jury and sentenced to death.


All for what you have written in the RAWK forum.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #475 on: Today at 01:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:40 pm

Exactly, I want people just to imagine, when you are sitting eating your tea tonight. There is a knock on your door, 4 policemen push their way in, you are arrested, given no access to legal support or any other support. You are taken to a police station and tortured, kept in a cell for a year. 'Tried' with no jury and sentenced to death.


All for what you have written in the RAWK forum.

Any downsides?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #476 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:40 pm

Exactly, I want people just to imagine, when you are sitting eating your tea tonight. There is a knock on your door, 4 policemen push their way in, you are arrested, given no access to legal support or any other support. You are taken to a police station and tortured, kept in a cell for a year. 'Tried' with no jury and sentenced to death.


All for what you have written in the RAWK forum.
Did they post in the transfer thread?

Its crazy how football fans can just excuse having such horrific owners just because they might win a cup.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,232
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #477 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:53:21 pm
Did they post in the transfer thread?

Its crazy how football fans can just excuse having such horrific owners just because they might win a cup.



More "just because they'd get to lord it over fans of other clubs and ram their piss-taking back down their throats"
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,339
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #478 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:53:21 pm
Did they post in the transfer thread?

Its crazy how football fans can just excuse having such horrific owners just because they might win a cup.


Be honest, if you have followed the transfer thread since April have you not been tempted to imprison some posters without access to wi-fi
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,339
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle United - Property of Saudi Arabia
« Reply #479 on: Today at 02:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:34:29 pm
Any downsides?


Missing out on the Christmas transfer thread?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 