I see they've signed a deal with Adidas.
I wonder how much PIF will be subsidising that deal, the Castore one was paying £6 million a year, i reckon this one will be £40 million a year with PIF paying about £30 million a year the same way Abu Dhabi subsidised the Puma deal for Cheat FC when they were struggling negotiating trying to get £30 million plus a year from Nike.
Absolutely nailed on. They've qualified for the CL once, in what was a bit of a freak season, where all of us, Chelsea and Spurs were a mess, and now they've started this season like shite. Still, despite all that, the deal will miraculously end up higher than ones that far bigger clubs have. All absolutely above board.
Watch the media absolutely fall over themselves to hail their commercial department and justify it as being down to the club's "massive worldwide pull" and "history".
You can also be certain that if they continue to struggle, the money faucet will absolutely be turned on in January and next Summer, and they'll rationalise that as being because they're now such a successful brand with enormous revenues.
Football is great.