Decent manager?, based on what exactly?



I think he did a really good job at Bournemouth, with limited funds. Guided them from league one to the premier league in only three seasons, and then had some decent finishes. All done playing good football. I think he did quite well last season too. I don't know on the exact structure at Newcastle since the Saudis came in but the recruitment was fairly sensible, and those players were well deployed. A completely different challenge than Bournemouth of course but I thought he did a pretty good job overall. Juries still out on his exact level as a manager, he's not at the level of a Klopp or Guardiola obviously , probably nowhere near that level, but be interesting to see how he gets on in the champions league, another challenge for him.